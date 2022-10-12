How to Watch the SEC Network Live Without Cable (2022)

If you’re a sports fan — especially collegiate sports — then learning how to watch the SEC Network on the go is a must. It gives you access to dozens of Division I college football and men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as many other sports in the Southeastern Conference. Best of all, you can watch it without cable, which means you can catch your favorite teams in action even if you’re not at home in front of the TV.

What is the SEC Network?

The SEC Network is a channel owned by ESPN that shows games in the Southeastern Conference featuring top schools like LSU, Alabama, Florida, and others. In addition, to live game action, the network’s programming includes “The Paul Finebaum Show” and “SEC Nation.”

In college football, the South has a history and a following that some might label as unmatched anywhere else. Along with the aforementioned SEC teams, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, and Ole Miss rarely disappoint on the gridiron, and you can catch any or all of them on the SEC Network.

What streaming services offer the SEC Network?

How to watch the SEC Network with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives access to dozens of different channels, including a slew of sports programming. You can sign up for this service on Hulu’s website.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for added value in addition to tons of options from Hulu’s streaming library. It also offers bonus channels that come with the Sports Add-on or the Entertainment Add-on to load you up with even more content.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV includes a wealth of different sports channels, but unlike more niche programming, such as NFL RedZone, the SEC Network is part of the live TV package and doesn’t require the Sports Add-on. It also includes ESPNU, the CBS Sports Network, and NFL Network, among many others. You’ll be able to catch the Iron Bowl and other big rivalry games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

How to watch the SEC Network with Sling TV

Sling

Sling TV carries the SEC Network through its Sling Orange Plan with the Sports Extra add-on. You can sign up here.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV, owned and operated by Dish Network, splits its offerings into three separate plans and provides several add-ons for further customization.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV’s three plans are clearly divided: Orange for NCAA football, Blue for pro football, and Orange & Blue for everything. They aren’t created equal, though. Orange offers only one device stream at a time and 31-plus channels, while Blue offers three device streams and 41-plus channels. You will need Sling Orange plus the Sports Extra add-on (another $11 per month) in order to watch the SEC Network.

In addition to the SEC Network, this setup gets you ESPN, ESPN2 (and 3!), Motortrend, and several other sports channels, while the Sports Extra plan gives you MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more.

Sling TV is more affordable than Hulu + Live TV, coming in at just $46 per month for the most basic setup to get SEC Network. This is considerably more affordable than Hulu’s option but at the cost of fewer channels.

How to watch the SEC Network with FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV is a commitment-free streaming service with most packages offering over a hundred channels catering to almost every type of sports fan.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV started out as a soccer streaming service (hence the name) but then changed to what’s known as a virtual multichannel video programming distributor, or VMPD. Despite all its channels, it’s still primarily aimed at sports fans and includes a lot of sports programming, including the SEC Network. FuboTV offers four different plans starting at $69.99 per month ($33 for the Latino plan).

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

Given that it started as a soccer streaming service, you can imagine the kind of lineup FuboTV might have. It includes channels like the Big Ten Network, multiple Fox Sports options, and ESPN. You can also opt for the Sports Plus package for an extra $10.99 per month to get NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Fight Network, and more. The good news is the SEC Network comes included in the base plan, so you can get it for just $69.99 per month.

If you want to watch something outside of just sports, the base package also includes options like the Travel Channel, AMC, HGTV, and more. While FuboTV is more expensive than Sling TV (and Hulu + Live TV if you choose to add anything else on), it does offer many more channels that give it greater value.

How to watch SEC Network with Vidgo

Vidgo

Vidgo positions itself as an overall entertainment platform (and it is!), and it definitely offers a lot of sports offerings.

What is Vidgo?

Vidgo is an easily started, easy-to-use streaming service for everything from watching Disney to catching your favorite team on the go. There are only three plans (two in English, one in Spanish), and they start at $39.95 per month.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? English Plus $59.95 110+ No English Premium $79.95 150+ No Spanish Mas $39.95 45+ No

What sports offerings does Vidgo provide?

Vidgo comes with a ton of different sports channels, even at the lowest price point. Note that the Spanish plan doesn’t really provide much in the way of sports, but the English Plus plan comes out swinging with the NFL Network, SEC Network, ESPN, and much more. The English Premium package includes even more channels, such as NFL RedZone, and you also get up to 20 hours of free DVR as part of the overall plan.

How to watch SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM

DirecTV

DIRECTV STREAM is sort of an all-in-one service that brings more than just sports to the table. You can also get other services like HBO Max, STARZ, and more, along with unlimited cloud DVR.

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM offers clear-cut, no-contract live TV streaming with quite a few perks. The costs are on par with those of Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, but it distinguishes itself by offering “more live sports than any other streaming service.” DIRECTV STREAM offers four different packages, typically starting at $69.99 per month.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

DIRECTV STREAM has a vast number of live sports channels. You can catch baseball through the MLB Network, watch the Celtics dominate on NBA TV, and much more. However, you’ll need at least the Choice package if you want to watch the SEC Network. It isn’t included as part of the Entertainment package, so it will cost you a little more each month to stream.

The good news is that DIRECTV STREAM not only offers a free trial, but it also offers a discount on the first two months of service. For the Choice package, this brings the price down to $69.99 per month for the first two months. If you’re a sports fan, it’s hard to go wrong with DIRECTV STREAM — especially when you consider the unlimited DVR. Even if you can’t catch a game live, you can always record it and watch it later.

How to watch the SEC Network on supported streaming devices

As long as a streaming device supports Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV, you can stream the SEC Network through one of those platforms. It’s the perfect way to catch your favorite teams on the big screen. Supported devices include the following:

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Chromecast

Apple TV

Samsung Smart TV

Android TV

Android and iOS mobile devices

How to watch the SEC Network on the app

The SEC Network doesn’t have its own app, but some content is available through ESPN Plus. If you want to watch the SEC Network through your mobile device, you’ll need to boot up one of the platforms that carry it and watch through that app.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

No one has as much free time as they’d like, and sometimes you can’t even find a radio station that carries your team. Streaming sports through your mobile device or through a streaming device lets you tune in to your favorite games no matter where you are. Learn how to watch the SEC Network without cable and you won’t be stuck trying to get home in time to see Auburn vs. Alabama.

FAQs

Is the SEC Network available on Amazon Prime?

The SEC Network is not available on Amazon Prime.

What’s the cheapest way to get the SEC Network?

The most affordable option for watching the SEC Network without cable is the Sling Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on.

Can you watch the SEC Network on the ESPN app?

You can watch some select SEC Network content through the ESPN Plus app.