How To Watch the Florida Gators Live Games in 2022

Tune in this year to watch the Florida Gators gear up for the 2022 college football season on a live TV streaming service. After a not-so-pleasing 2021 season, the Gators will look to turn things around with Anthony Richardson leading the team in his Sophomore year. With a strong defense and three players making ESPN’s top 100 players list, the Gators are likely hoping to put last season behind them and reclaim their status as the powerhouse of Florida college football.

As the season starts, don’t wait to figure out how you will watch every game. We’ll help you find a live TV streaming service that offers Florida Gators games and tell you which offers the best viewing experience this 2022 college football season.

Where can you stream almost all of the Florida Gators games?

What channels show the Florida Gators games?

This season, the Florida Gators’ main coverage will come from networks such as CBS, ESPN, Fox, and the SEC Network. This means fans have the option to get away from a cable box and join the live TV streaming movement. From streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, there has never been a better time to switch to a live TV streaming service.

Watch Florida Gators games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services to watch the Florida Gators this season. With their two base packages coming in at $35 per month, it’s a great deal for Gator fans planning to watch all season.

Whether you’re on the couch or on the go, you’ll have coverage to livestream games from anywhere. If you want to tune in to more than just Florida Gators games this season, we recommend sizing up to the Sling Orange & Blue package for $50 to access NCAA football coverage and more.

Sling TV also offers new customers half off their first month, making it a steal for college football fans.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Other ways to watch Florida Gators live this season

Florida Gators 2022 schedule

You can find the full Florida Gators schedule here on ESPN.com.