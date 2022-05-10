FuboTV’s Packages and Pricing: A Complete Guide to Every FuboTV Package in 2022

If you’re a sports fan of any kind, chances are you’ve looked into (or have at least heard of) FuboTV. As one of the best cord-cutting packages on the market for sports networks, FuboTV is the perfect live TV streaming service for anyone looking to catch a game that’s streaming on any and all major sports channels. Their goal is to make sure you never miss a game because ‘your tv bundle doesn’t offer that channel.’

While the service is excellent for sports, there are plenty of other FuboTV channels that come with it, ensuring everyone in the family can enjoy their favorite show. Even their starter package includes networks like ABC, CBS, National Geographic, and Comedy Central, plus kid-favorites like Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.

What are the different plans FuboTV offers?

FuboTV packages offer a wide variety of channels for everyone to enjoy, although their main focus is sports networks. Even with the lowest package, you’ll have access to every mainstream sports network on the air and be able to catch the game live or record it with FuboTV’s DVR services.

FuboTV’s three plans are:

Plans Price Per Month Unique Features Number of Device Streams Pro $69.99 Cloud DVR with 1000 hours of space, unlimited screens (10 at home) 113 Elite $79.99 Events streamed in 4k, includes Fubo Extra with 44 extra channels and News Plus with 11 extra channels, Cloud DVR with 1000 hours of space, unlimited screens (10 at home) 168 Latino Quarterly $33 Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space, standard share (2 screens at once) 40

Pro

Fubo Pro is the package made for those who love catching the game every once in a while but wouldn’t call themselves diehard sports fans. If you’re looking to peruse different networks or have the TV going in the background but also have a few must-watch shows in mind, this package could be a great fit.

Starting at $69.99 per month, the Pro package includes 113 channels with access to all major networks, plus 1000 hours of Cloud DVR recording and unlimited screens to stream on.

Some of the major sports networks included in this package are CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, Fubo Sports Network, the Golf Channel, and the Olympic Channel. This package doesn’t include channels like ESPNU or the NHL Network.

Elite

Whether you’ve got a big family that loves to watch it all, or you’re just tired of not having the right sports channel to catch an important game, the Fubo Elite package has the complete package. And with extra Cloud DVR storage and unlimited screens, there’s no more fighting over the remote – everyone is guaranteed to catch their show or watch the game live. At $79.99 per month with access to 168 local channels, this package is well worth it.

The additional sports networks included in the Fubo Elite package are the Big Ten Network, ESPNews, ESPNU, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Stadium, the Tennis Channel, and Zona Futbol, so subscribers can watch a number of different games on live TV.

Latino Quarterly

Tailored specifically towards Spanish-speaking audiences, the Fubo Latino package offers over 40 channels that stream over 100 sporting events. This package also comes with 250 hours of Cloud DVR recording and offers standard screen sharing for two screens per household. Rather than a monthly plan, this package is paid quarterly for $99 every three months – coming out to about $33 per month.

Along with most Spanish Networks on-air, some of the FuboTV sports channels included in this package are beIN Sports, ESPN Deportes, and Fox Deportes.

What add-ons and extras does FuboTV offer?

FuboTV offers a variety of add-ons based on your streaming needs, including extra Cloud DVR space, family share so multiple people can join your plan, and unlimited screens to make sure everyone can catch the game, movie, or tv show of their liking.

Here’s a full list of add-ons and prices for each:

Cloud DVR 250 for $9.99/month: Get an extra 250 hours of space

Cloud DVR 1000 for $16.99/month: Get an extra 1000 hours of space

Family Share for $5.99/month: Lets three people stream at the same time

Unlimited Screens for $9.99/month: Watch up to ten devices at once on your home internet connection

You can also select any premium add-ons to get access to channels outside of the Fubo network. These premium add on packages include:

SHOWTIME + STARZ + EPIX channels for $19.99/month

SHOWTIME for $10.99/month

STARZ for $8.99/month

EPIX for $5.99/month

AMC Premiere for $4.99/month

Pantaya for $5.99/month

What sports channels does FuboTV offer?

FuboTV

When it comes to sports channels, FuboTV has them all. And depending on the package you choose, you can have access to them all. Each package includes access to a wide variety of sports channels, and unlike most competitors, you can always add more by upgrading or including one of their many add-on packages.

Whether you decide to upgrade or include one of the add-ons depends on the type of sports you watch and how often you want to be able to have access to the game. FuboTV now offers multiple add-on packages with a variety of interests and focuses so every sports enthusiast can feel supported. If you want to watch more NBA games, catch other sports happening internationally, or listen to sports coverage in another language, FuboTV has a package that will fit your preferences.

As previously mentioned, all baseline packages, as well as Fubo Pro, include:

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox

beIN Sports

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPN

ESPN2

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Golf Channel

NFL Network

Olympic Channel

In addition to these channels, the Fubo Elite package includes:

Big Ten Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

MLB Network

NBA TV

NHL Network

Stadium

Tennis Channel

Zona Futbol

The Latino Quarterly package includes:

beIN Sports

ESPN Deportes

Fox Deportes

GolTV Spanish

TyC Sports

Zona Futbol

Outside of these packages, FuboTV also offers channel add-ons specifically for sports enthusiasts who want access to more than just mainstream sports. Here are the details:

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $10.99/month: Get access to top NCAA games, more from the NFL RedZone and NFL Networks, as well as more prime channels that frequently stream sports.

Fubo Extra for $7.99/month: Includes more sports as well as shows, movies, news, and music channels.

International Sports Plus for $6.99/month: Stream international sports, including world-class soccer, tennis, and all the biggest tournaments.

Adventure Plus for $4.99/month: Enjoy more extreme sports like climbing, racing, and outdoor excursions.

NBA League Pass for $14.99/month: Get access to out-of-market games and follow along with your favorite teams that play outside your area’s network.

Sports Lite for $9.99/month: This is a great package for adding a few extra channels like NBA TV, NHL, and MLB Networks.

Latino Plus for $8.99/month: Get 20 more Spanish-language channels including live TV sports, shows, movies, and documentaries.

RAI Italia for $8.99/month: Stream Italian-language shows, including Coppa Italia matches and more.

TV5MONDE for $9.99/month: Stream French-language shows plus live TV coverage of European sports like Ligue 1 soccer and Rugby Top 14.

Portuguese Plus for $14.99/month: Stream Portuguese-language sports, including GolTV Spanish.

Does FuboTV offer a free trial?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for all packages except for the Latino Quarterly package. After clicking the free trial link, sign up like a regular customer, choose the package you want to experience, and decide whether or not you want to be billed monthly or quarterly after your free trial. Your credit card will automatically be charged once the trial is over, so if you’re not looking to stick around, you’ll want to cancel your subscription by the 7th day.

FuboTV subscribers can cancel subscriptions through the website. First, sign in to your account and select your account like you are about to start watching. In the right-hand corner, select your profile emblem, and when the drop-down menu appears select, ‘My Account.’ On the next screen select ‘Subscription and Billing.’ From there, select ‘Cancel Subscription’ and then ‘Complete Cancelation’ if you wish to end it completely, or you can choose to pause your subscription for a period of time.

Is FuboTV worth it?

FuboTV subscriptions are catered specifically to all levels of sports fans. Even if you only watch the occasional game or only follow a sport when it’s in season, this live TV streaming service has a wide selection of local channels so you never get bored or feel like you have to switch providers.

The Fubo Pro plan offers a great baseline for any household preferences and is a fairly cost-efficient option. Sports enthusiasts can avoid the stress of worrying about whether or not they’ll have access to the game by getting FuboTV.

Unlike many streaming services out there, FuboTV channels cater to sports fans. While it pairs well with on-demand services like Netflix or Disney Plus, no other cable-cutting service will offer as many sports channels without additional bundles like this one.

With FuboTV, you have access to every sport happening all over the country and all over the world. Catch the Wimbledon tournament live or stream every NBA game happening during the playoffs with FuboTV’s add-on packages. From the golf channel to the world fishing network, there’s no better streaming service out there for catching the action live than FuboTV.

FAQs

What are the different packages for FuboTV?

FuboTV offers three different packages: Fubo Pro, Fubo Elite, and Fubo Latino. All Fubo plans except for the Fubo Latino include a seven-day free trial before the billing cycle starts.

What is the basic package for FuboTV?

FuboTV’s basic package is the Fubo Pro, which includes access to 113 local channels plus 1000 hours of Cloud DVR recording. This FuboTV package costs $69.99 per month.

How much is FuboTV per month?

The FuboTV cost varies with each package. The Fubo Pro package costs $69.99 per month, the Fubo Elite costs $79.99 per month, and the Latino Quarterly costs $99 every three months. These prices don’t include FuboTV channel add-ons.

What channels are missing from FuboTV?

FuboTV doesn’t include TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Espaňol, and CNN International in the lineup.