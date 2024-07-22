How To Watch Fox Live in 2024 Without Cable

Fox is a broadcast network with affiliates in every state. The network carries live sports like NFL games and college basketball as well as original programming like “The Simpsons” and “The Masked Singer.” But if you cut your cable, can you still catch new episodes of your favorite shows and NFL games on Sundays? Thankfully, most live TV streaming services also offer local channels, including Fox.

Streaming services are available at a variety of price points, and many of them also offer Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2) for even more live sporting events and game analysis.

Which streaming services offer Fox?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Fox on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM offers four different streaming plans for customers to enjoy Fox. DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with many devices, including a DIRECTV STREAM-specific device. In addition to Fox, this platform has all other local channels and fan favorites like ESPN, NBA TV, and NFL Network.

DIRECTV STREAM’s plans range from the basic tier, Entertainment, which includes 90-plus channels, up to Premier, which offers 150-plus channels. Thanks to the wide range of prices, new customers are likely to find a plan that works well for them.

Watch Fox on Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Aside from its Latino plan, Fubo offers local Fox coverage to all subscribers. You can also catch plenty of other Fox networks on Fubo, including Fox News, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Business. You can start watching Fox with Fubo by enjoying a seven-day free trial of any Fubo plan.

Fubo plans all have unlimited cloud DVR. Elite and Premier also include 4K-streaming capabilities, and Premier throws in Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME.

Watch Fox on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $89.99 95+ No

Hulu + Live TV has one of the largest streaming bundles out there. Customers get both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus in their plan, in addition to live channels — including Fox — and Hulu’s substantial on-demand library.

Hulu + Live TV has two different plans: Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. Both share the same channel lineup, with the only difference being that the Hulu (No Ads) plan doesn’t have ads on most on-demand content. Hulu + Live TV also has features like unlimited cloud DVR and autoplay and supports six different user profiles. The ad-included plan offers a three-day free trial.

Watch Fox on Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Blue $40 40+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 48+ No

Sling TV was one of the first streaming services on the market and has stuck around by establishing itself as an affordable option. Fox comes included in two of Sling TV’s three plans: Sling Blue, which is a basic tier, and Sling Orange & Blue, which combines both of its basic tier offerings into one plan. However, local channels including Fox are only available in select locations. In those areas where Fox is included, the monthly cost of the service is $5 higher.

Sling TV also offers the Sling Orange basic plan, but it doesn’t include Fox. Sling Orange does have ESPN, making the Sling Orange & Blue the best option for sports fans.

Watch Fox on YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Base $72.99 100+ Yes

YouTube TV is home to well over 100 channels, including Fox. There are only two plans to choose from, which makes YouTube TV incredibly easy to sign up for and use. You can sign up for a Base Plan for $64.99 per month or a Spanish Plan for $34.99 per month. The Spanish Plan does not include Fox but does include Fox Deportes.

In addition to a straightforward channel lineup, YouTube TV includes cool features like unlimited cloud DVR and allows you to stream on three simultaneous devices. You can also pay a little extra for premium add-ons, like 4K-quality video.

FAQ

How do I stream Fox for free?

The only way to watch Fox for free is with an OTA antenna. You can also take advantage of free trials from streaming platforms like Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM and watch the channel for free during the trial period.

Is Fox on Hulu or Prime?

You can get Fox with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, and many Fox shows are available on Hulu on-demand the day after episodes premiere. Fox is not available through Amazon Prime Video.

Does Peacock offer Fox?

No. Peacock is the NBC streaming service. It offers NBCUniversal content.