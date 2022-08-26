How To Watch NFL Network Live Without Cable 2022

Live TV streaming services are the perfect alternative to traditional cable TV. These services offer access to your favorite live sports, shows, and movies without the expensive payments and restrictive contracts. Plus, with mobile apps for on-the-go streaming, you can stay up to date on the latest games and episodes no matter where you are. Whether you want to figure out how to watch TNT on your phone or stream the latest game, the options are out there. But not all streaming services are created equal. If you’re looking to livestream the NFL Network, we’ve rounded up the top streaming services to help you make the choice best suited for you.

What is NFL Network?

The NFL Network is the face of American football. It features exclusive, live coverage of every event from the NFL Draft to the Super Bowl, including preseason and other live games in between. The NFL Network provides access to all things NFL and NFL-related, including analysis programs, specials, and documentaries.

What streaming services offer NFL Network?

There are a variety of streaming services that offer NFL content in the channel lineup. However, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV are our top choices to give you maximum NFL coverage with your subscription. Each of these services has unique benefits and packages, whether you’re looking for a budget package, sports-focused streaming, or content for the whole family.

How to watch NFL Network with FuboTV

FuboTV.com

Ready to get FuboTV for yourself? Here’s how to get started:

Visit the FuboTV website. Enter your email address, password, and ZIP code, then click “Continue.” Select your plan of choice. Choose which add-ons (if any) you’d like to include in your subscription, then click “Continue to Last Step.” Enter your billing information, and start streaming.

What is FuboTV?

Once known as the live soccer streaming specialist service, FuboTV has quickly become one of the go-to live TV streaming providers for die-hard sports fans. FuboTV’s plans start at $69.99 per month, with over 128 channels to enjoy — including every channel you need for maximum NFL content.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial? Pro $69.99 128+ Yes Elite $79.99 182+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 220+ Yes Latino $33 43 Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

FuboTV includes a variety of networks like CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. You’ll also have access to the Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, and beIN sports. If the standard sports lineup isn’t enough, the Sports Plus package gives you access to a variety of Stadium and Pac-12 networks, as well as NFL RedZone. So whether you’re looking to livestream the Super Bowl or kick up your feet with the U.S. Open Championship, FuboTV is an excellent choice. The service comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can test it out first.

How to watch NFL Network with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu.com

Here’s how to start streaming with Hulu today:

Head to Hulu.com on a web browser. Select a plan: Hulu + Live TV, or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. Enter your email address, password, and personal information. Choose your subscription (monthly or yearly) and add your billing information. Click “Submit” and start streaming.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming options available. With over 75 live TV channels to choose from, unlimited DVR storage, and access to the on-demand library, the ad-supported version costs $69.99 per month ($75.99 for ad-free on-demand streaming). And if that’s not enough, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are included in your subscription at no extra charge.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV offers every channel you need to catch NFL games, including CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and the NFL Network. With ESPN Plus access, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live sporting events and get access to ESPN Plus Originals, like the award-winning “30 for 30” documentary series. Hulu also offers a Sports add-on, giving you access to NFL RedZone, TVG, MAVTV, and more for just $9.99 per month. While this service doesn’t offer the extensive sports lineup that FuboTV provides, it does offer a well-rounded variety of content the whole family will enjoy.

How to watch NFL Network with YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Ready to stream NFL Network on YouTube TV? Here’s how to sign up:

Head to the YouTube TV website and click “Start Free Trial.” Select your plan of choice: Base Plan or Spanish Plan. Select any add-ons you’d like to include in your subscription, then click “Next.” Enter your billing information. Click “Start Free Trial” to create your account and start streaming.

What is YouTube TV?

While some live TV streaming services focus primarily on on-demand and original content, services like YouTube TV are designed to replace your cable subscription completely. For $64.99 per month, you’ll have access to 85+ live TV channels (exact amount depends on your region) with a wide variety of sports, news, and entertainment.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial? Base Plan $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish Plan $34.99 28+ Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

YouTube TV offers a variety of sports networks for NFL fans, including CBS, ESPN, FOX Sports, NBC, and the NFL Network. You’ll also find the Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, the Olympic Channel, and the Tennis Channel in the lineup. For NFL RedZone and other premium sports networks, YouTube TV offers a $10.99-per-month Sports Plus add-on. Overall, this service is excellent for viewers looking to keep costs low without sacrificing channel availability. If you aren’t sure YouTube TV is right for you, the service currently offers a 14-day free trial to test it out first.

How to watch NFL Network with Sling TV

Monticellllo-adobe.com

Here’s what you need to know to start streaming with Sling TV:

Visit the Sling TV website, and click the orange “Try Us Today” button. Enter your email address and create a password. Choose your package: Orange, Blue, or Orange & Blue. Select any premium channels you’d like to include in your subscription. Enter your billing information. Click “Finish and Submit” and start streaming.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a cost-effective streaming option for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to traditional cable. Unlike other streaming services, Sling divides its most popular channels into two packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both packages offer over 31 channels for just $35 per month, making it one of the most affordable live streaming services on the market.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial? Orange $35 31 No Blue $35 41 No Orange & Blue $50 47 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV offers a variety of sports channels. The sports networks, however, are separated between the two base plans offered. The Sling Orange plan includes networks like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, and Stadium. Sling Blue includes options like the NFL Network, FOX Sports 1, TNT, and TBS. With the Blue plan, select markets also have access to the NBC Regional Sports Networks. If you’d rather not choose between the two packages, Sling Orange & Blue gives you the best of both plans. For additional sports content, the service offers a Sports Extra add-on for $10 per month with beIN Sports, ESPN U, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network.

How to watch NFL Network on supported streaming devices

When it comes to supported devices, each streaming service is a little bit different. But there are still a variety of compatible devices available with each service. With these options, you’ll be able to take the game wherever you go. Here’s a list of the most common supported devices:

iOS devices

Android devices

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

Xbox

Select Smart TVs

How to watch NFL Network on the app

The NFL Network mobile app is free to download, offering news, live scoring updates, team tracking, and more. If you want to livestream your favorite games, you’ll need to sign in with a streaming service subscription or cable provider. Here’s how to download and start streaming on the NFL Network app:

Download the NFL Network app from your device’s app store. Find your subscription or cable provider, and log in. Start streaming.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming is the ideal alternative to cable for cord-cutting sports fans. Sports streaming services make it easy to watch the latest games and get updates on your favorite teams wherever they go — even when you’re on the go. If you’re ready to cancel your cable subscription but don’t want to give up your favorite channels like NFL Network, a live TV streaming service is the perfect choice.

FAQs

What streaming service has the NFL Network?

You can access NFL Network on a variety of streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Can you watch NFL Network on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football but doesn’t provide access to NFL Network. With this in mind, NFL fans may prefer a FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV subscription to access every NFL game.

What is the cheapest way to get NFL Network?

Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services to watch NFL Network — offering plans as low as $35 per month.