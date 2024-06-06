How To Watch The 2024 NBA Finals Live

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After a long, exciting NBA regular season, the 2024 Playoffs are over and the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics are the two teams left standing. The 2024 Finals begin on June 6. Here’s how to watch.

Where can you stream the NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals will air on ABC. Several streaming services offer ABC, making it easy to find where to watch the NBA Finals.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Fubo YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the NBA Finals on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

*local channels available only in select locations

While Sling TV is a solid option for watching nationally aired games during the regular season and Playoffs, it isn’t for every NBA fan who wants to watch the Finals. Sling TV only offers local channels, including ABC, in select locations. Enter your zip code on the Sling website to find out exactly which channels you’ll get in your lineup. There’s no free trial, but you’ll get half off for your first month.

How to watch the NBA Finals on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, because of it’s extensive channel lineup which includes most regional sports networks (RSNs). DIRECTV STREAM offers ABC, as well as NBA TV, ESPN, and TNT for catching regular season and playoff games.

How to watch the NBA Finals on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV is another great one-stop option for both the Playoffs and Finals — it offers ABC, ESPN, and TNT. A major benefit to signing up for Hulu + Live TV is that a subscription to the live TV streaming services comes with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, giving you a massive library of on-demand content and plenty of sports.

How to watch the NBA Finals on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo’s channel lineup includes locals for watching the NBA finals, along with a wide variety of sports channels like MLB Network, RSNs, and more. Sign up for Fubo’s free trial to test out the service before signing up for a monthly subscription.

How to watch the NBA Finals on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

ABC comes included on YouTube TV’s channel list, so the NBA Finals are within reach. If you’re a more well-rounded sports fan, you’ll love seeing ESPN, TNT, NFL Network, and more. You’ll get everything you need to catch the entire NBA playoff run, too.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6 on ABC.

Thursday, June 6: Game 1

Game 1 Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Game 2 Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Game 3 Friday, June 14: Game 4

Game 4 Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Game 5 (if necessary) Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Game 6 (if necessary) Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

FAQ

Where can I watch the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC, which you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

How to watch the NBA playoffs for free?

Use a free trial for streaming services including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch for free.

Does Hulu + Live have NBA Finals?

Yes, you can watch the Finals on ABC with Hulu + Live TV.