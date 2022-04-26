How to Watch the NBA Playoffs 2022

With endless options of streaming services to choose from nowadays, there’s no excuse to miss the NBA playoffs. Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan or you feel compelled to watch to keep up with the talk of the town, we’ll show you exactly how and where to find the important games you won’t want to miss out on.

Where to watch the NBA playoffs without cable?

The NBA playoffs air on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. But these channels are also offered on a variety of live TV streaming services. So, even if you’re not a fan of cable or you’re always on-the-go, you can still watch your favorite teams play. Our #1 recommendation to stream the NBA playoffs is Hulu + Live TV. Other options include Sling TV and FuboTV.

Live TV Streaming Service Cost Channels Discounts or Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus: $69.99

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus: $75.99/mo. 75+ channels, including local stations and most major cable networks, as well as on-demand Hulu content, Hulu Originals, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. N/A FuboTV Pro Plan: $69.99/mo.

Elite Plan: $79.99/mo. 100+ channels, including sports, popular shows, movies, and news. 7-day free trial Sling TV Orange Plan: $35/mo.

Blue Plan: $35/mo.

Orange & Blue Plan: $50/mo. 30+ channels, including news, live sports, and entertainment. 50% off first month

Hulu + Live TV – Our Recommended Service

With Hulu + Live TV, you get the best bang for your buck. Personally, it’s our favorite streaming service, especially to watch the NBA playoffs, and here’s why. Hulu offers two main live TV options:

Hulu + Live TV offers over 75 channels, including local stations and most major cable networks. What differentiates this live streaming service from others is that along with the live TV offerings, you also get access to all of the on-demand content, including Hulu Originals, news channels, and other entertainment.

The National sports channels you can find with Hulu + Live TV include ESPN, FS1, SEC, BTN, and ACCN. You can also catch your local news, forecasts, and games on ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and Telemundo affiliates in most cities. In addition, Hulu + Live TV offers access to specific regional sports networks depending on your ZIP code.

Determine how much ad disruptions bother you to decide which plan is best for you to get the highest-quality NBA playoffs watch experience.

FuboTV

FuboTV is around the same price as Hulu + Live TV, and there are three different plans to choose from:

FuboTV offers over 100 channels, including live sports, popular shows, movies, and breaking news. Specifically, the Pro Plan is best for families. It has 119 different channel offerings like ABC, Sports 4K, the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, the Olympic Channel, and more. And, with the Pro Plan, you can watch TV on an unlimited number of screens (10 at home), and you get Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space).

The Elite Plan has 175 channels to choose from, as well as unlimited screens (10 at home) and Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space). FuboTV’s Pro and Elite plans offer a seven-day free trial, so you can test out each of them before committing to the right plan for you.

Sling TV

Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service out of our three recommendations. There are three different Live TV plans to choose from:

The Orange Plan is great for NBA fanatics and families. It offers 31 channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, and the NFL Network. With the Orange Plan, you get 50 hours of DVR storage, but you can only stream on one device.

With Sling TV’s Blue Plan, you can focus on entertainment and news. It has 41 channels, including TNT, CNN, ESPN, FS1, TLC, and USA. You get 50 hours of DVR storage and you can stream on up to three different devices.

The Orange & Blue Plan is Sling TV’s overall best option. It offers 50 different channels, including A&E, AMC, Bravo, ESPN, FOX Select Markets, FS1, FX, NBC Select Markets, the NFL Network, and much more. With this combo plan, you’ll get 50 hours of DVR storage and you can stream on one to three devices.

Sling TV’s greatest perk? You can do a one-month free trial, and get 50% off your first month of subscription. Now that’s a deal!

NBA playoffs full schedule

Once you choose the best streaming service for you, invite your friends over, grab the game-day snacks, and tune in to your favorite basketball teams. In case you need a reminder, here’s the full NBA playoffs 2022 schedule:

*All of the times are EST.

Play-in

Tuesday, April 12 @ 7:00 pm: Cavaliers (108) at Nets (115) (TNT)

Tuesday, April 12 @ 9:30 pm: Clippers (104) at Timberwolves (104) (TNT)

Wednesday, April 13 @ 7:00 pm: Hornets (103) at Hawks (132) (ESPN)

Wednesday, April 13 @ 9:30 pm: Spurs (103) at Pelicans (113) (ESPN)

Friday, April 15 @ 7:30 pm: Hawks (107) at Cavaliers (101) (ESPN)

Friday, April 15 @ 10:00 pm: Pelicans (105) at Clippers (101) (TNT)

First-round series

Saturday, April 16 @ 1:00 pm: Utah (99) at Dallas (93) (ESPN)

Saturday, April 16 @ 3:30 pm: Minnesota (130) at Memphis (117) (ESPN)

Saturday, April 16 @ 6:00 pm: Toronto (111) at Philadelphia (131) (ESPN)

Saturday, April 16 @ 8:30 pm: Denver (107) at Golden State (123) (ABC)

Sunday, April 17 @ 1:00 pm: Atlanta (91) at Miami (115) (TNT)

Sunday, April 17 @ 3:30 pm: Brooklyn (114) at Boston (115) (ABC)

Sunday, April 17 @ 6:30 pm: Chicago (86) at Milwaukee (93) (TNT)

Sunday, April 17 @ 9:00 pm: New Orleans (99) at Phoenix (110) (TNT)

Monday, April 18 @ 7:30 pm: Toronto (97) at Philadelphia (112) (TNT)

Monday, April 18 @ 8:30 pm: Utah (104) at Dallas (110) (NBA TV)

Monday, April 18 @ 10:00 pm: Denver (106) at Golden State (126) (TNT)

Tuesday, April 19 @ 7:30 pm: Atlanta (105) at Miami (115) (TNT)

Tuesday, April 19 @ 8:30 pm: Minnesota (96) at Memphis (124) (NBA TV)

Tuesday, April 19 @ 10:00 pm: New Orleans (125) at Phoenix (114) (TNT)

Wednesday, April 20 @ 7:00 pm: Brooklyn (107) at Boston (114) (TNT)

Wednesday, April 20 @ 8:00 pm: Philadelphia (104) at Toronto (101) (NBA TV)

Wednesday, April 20 @ 9:30 pm: Chicago (114) at Milwaukee (110) (TNT)

Thursday, April 21 @ 7:30 pm: Memphis (104) at Minnesota (95) (TNT)

Thursday, April 21 @ 9:00 pm: Dallas (126) at Utah (118) (NBA TV)

Thursday, April 21 @ 10:00 pm: Golden State (118) at Denver (113) (TNT)

Friday, April 22 @ 7:00 pm: Miami (110) at Atlanta (111) (ESPN)

Friday, April 22 @ 8:30 pm: Milwaukee (111) at Chicago (81) (ABC)

Friday, April 22 @ 9:30 pm: Phoenix (114) at New Orleans (111) (ESPN)

Saturday, April 23 @ 2:00 pm: Philadelphia (102) at Toronto (110) (TNT)

Saturday, April 23 @ 4:30 pm: Dallas (99) at Utah (100) (TNT)

Saturday, April 23 @ 7:30 pm: Boston (109) at Brooklyn (103) (ESPN)

Saturday, April 23 @ 10:00 pm: Memphis (118) at Minnesota (119) (ESPN)

Sunday, April 24 @ 1:00 pm: Milwaukee (119) at Chicago (95) (ABC)

Sunday, April 24 @ 3:30 pm: Golden State (121) at Denver (126) (ABC)

Sunday, April 24 @ 7:00 pm: Miami (110) at Atlanta (86) (TNT)

Sunday, April 24 @ 9:30 pm: Phoenix (103) at New Orleans (118) (TNT)

Monday, April 25 @ 7:30 pm: Boston (116) at Brooklyn (112) (TNT)

Monday, April 25 @ 8:00 pm: Toronto (103) at Philadelphia (88) (NBA TV)

Monday, April 25 @ 9:30 pm: Utah (77) at Dallas (102) (TNT)

Tuesday, April 26 @ 7:00 pm: Atlanta at Miami (NBA TV)

Tuesday, April 26 @ 7:30 pm: Minnesota at Memphis (TNT)

Tuesday, April 26 @ 10:00 pm: New Orleans at Phoenix (TNT)

Wednesday, April 27 @ 7:30 pm: Chicago at Milwaukee (TNT)

Wednesday, April 27 @ 10:00 pm: Denver at Golden State (TNT)

Thursday, April 28 (TBD): Miami at Atlanta (TBD)

Thursday, April 28 (TBD): Phoenix at New Orleans (TBD)

Thursday, April 28 @ 7:00 pm: Philadelphia at Toronto (TBD)

Thursday, April 28 @ 10:00 pm: Dallas at Utah (TBD)

Friday, April 29 (TBD): Memphis at Minnesota (ESPN)

Friday, April 29 (TBD): Milwaukee at Chicago (TBD)

Friday, April 29 (TBD): Golden State at Denver (ESPN)

Saturday, April 30 (TBD): Atlanta at Miami (TNT)

Saturday, April 30 (TBD): New Orleans at Phoenix (TNT)

Saturday, April 30 (TBD): Utah at Dallas (TNT)

Saturday, April 30 (TBD): Toronto at Philadelphia (TNT)

Sunday, May 1 (TBD): Minnesota at Memphis (TBD)

Sunday, May 1 (TBD): Chicago at Milwaukee (TBD)

Sunday, May 1 (TBD): Denver at Golden State (TBD)