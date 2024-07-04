New York Knicks news: Pistons insider suggests wild but realistic trade that lands NYK cap space and 2 talented former 1st-round picks

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Detroit Pistons insider recently offered a trade idea that would be a huge benefit for the New York Knicks while also being a deal that serves the long-term goals of both teams.

It has been a busy week for the Knicks. They entered the summer offseason with a pair of big free agents — OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein — and surrounded by rumors of a potential blockbuster trade. Well, they did make a huge trade that netted them Brooklyn star Mikal Bridges and re-signed Anunoby before he could enter free agency. Unfortunately, Hartenstein took his talents to Oklahoma City.

Furthermore, the pair of big moves did inch them closer to the $188 million second tax apron, a place they would prefer not to be so that they can maintain cap flexibility to improve the roster. Yet, there may be a rival team in the East willing to help them with that situation.

On Wednesday, The Athletic Pistons reporter James L. Edwards III wrote about Detroit’s willingness to take on sizable contracts if it helps them recoup some of the first-round draft picks they have lost in recent years. The team entered the summer with the most cap space in the NBA and they still have it after they were unable to lure big free agents to Motown.

Detroit Pistons insider suggests trade that could land New York Knicks Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey

That is why he suggested several trade scenarios with teams looking to move some hefty contracts. Edwards III wrote about how NY needs to shed just over $4 million, so he proposed they send Detroit Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, a 2025 first-round pick (via Detroit), and multiple future seconds rounders in exchange for former first-round picks Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons insider admits some fans may dislike moving Duren and Ivey since they could mature into very good players eventually. But both will be due extensions soon and new team president Trajan Langdon has no loyalty to either player.

Duren could give the Knicks a young and interesting long-term replacement at center while Ivey was a player they were reportedly very high before the 2022 NBA Draft.