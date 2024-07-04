Sacramento Kings considered ‘sneaky’ contender for top player in free agency, ‘close’ on blockbuster trade for star forward

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of reports suggests that the Sacramento Kings could be on the verge of making a pair of moves that should make them a serious title contender in 2024-25.

We’re just a week into the NBA offseason and there has been a great deal of activity. The New York Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges. Paul George did as long rumored and joined the Philadelphia 76ers. And Klay Thompson ended the Big Three era in Golden State and will wear a Dallas Mavericks uniform next season.

However, one team that could use a move for a game-changing talent, the Sacramento Kings, has been quiet so far this summer. However, that could soon change. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe reported that the organization is a “sneak” candidate in the DeMar DeRozan market and has “sniffed” around to see if he could be had with his free agent market not as robust as some might have expected.

However, that may not be the only major move they could make.

Sacramento Kings reportedly ‘close’ on blockbuster Lauri Markkanen trade

There have been some rumblings in recent days that the Kings are in pursuit of one-time All-Star Lauri Markkanen. Well, during a recent conversation with CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fisher claimed earlier this week the Kings “were close to a deal” to bring the 27-year-old to Sacramento.

Now, landing both may not be the plan and one could be the big move backup option to the other. However, if this is the grand strategy for the team, a starting five featuring Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, DeMar DeRozan, and De’Aaron Fox has to be viewed as a favorite to come out of the West next June.

