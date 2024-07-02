NBA insider reveals what Lauri Markkanen trade will cost Sacramento Kings, Plan B target

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings rumors this offseason have linked the team to potential trades for Alex Caruso, Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine. With Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen now popping up in NBA rumors, we might know what it would cost Sacramento to make a deal.

The Kings front office has fallen short in multiple trade talks over the last year. Sacramento attempted to acquire Pascal Siakam before the NBA trade deadline, but their offer was bested by the Indiana Pacers. Months later, the Chicago Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder instead of to Sacramento’s offer of the 13th overall pick.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2023-’24): 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2 APG, 48% FG, 39.9% 3PT

Markkanen’s name popped up in NBA trade rumors over the weekend. After failing to acquire Mikal Bridges or Trae Young, Utah has started entertaining trade inquiries on its All-Star forward. While a deal isn’t imminent, the belief around the NBA is that a deal may happen this summer.

The Kings are among the teams interested in Markkanen. Joining Sacramento with significant interest in the 7-foot forward are the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah’s asking price is extremely high, especially if Sacramento wants to make a deal.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the belief is that any deal for Markkanen would require the Kings to part with forward Keegan Murray.

Lauri Markkanen contract: $18.044 million salary (2024-’25), 2025 NBA free agent

The Warriors and Spurs don’t necessarily have a player of Murray’s caliber and upside who they would be willing to part with, which would seemingly give Sacramento an advantage in trade talks. However, the Kings want to build around their core of Murray, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

It’s why the Kings reportedly might pivot to a trade for Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans remain open to trading the All-Star forward and Sacramento can move multiple first-round picks. If the Kings land Ingram, it could become a two-team race for Markkanen between the Spurs and Warriors.