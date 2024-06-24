Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox reportedly won’t sign contract extension, uncertain of future

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings snapped one of the longest playoff droughts in sports history in 2023, led by All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox. Now, as the Kings attempt to keep their core together, it appears one of them is uncertain about staying.

Sacramento has started investing more heavily in its team in recent years. In July, the Kings signed All-Star center Domantas Sabonis to a four-year extension worth $217 million. A year later and Sacramento has extended Malik Monk (four years, $78 million) and head coach Mike Brown.

De’Aaron Fox contract: $34.848 million salary (2024-’25), $37.086 million salary (2025-’26)

Fox, age 26, led the NBA in steals this past season and earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team selection in 2023. Originally drafted by the franchise with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Fox is now reportedly uncertain about his future in Sacramento.

Fox could also eventually want to play elsewhere if it provides him a better opportunity to make an All-NBA Team. The All-Star guard’s contract is worth $163 million total, but would increase to $169.5 million if he’s named to the All-NBA Third Team, $182.6 million for the All-NBA Second Team and $195.6 million if he makes the All-NBA First Team.

De’Aaron Fox stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG< 4.6 RPG< 5.6 APG, 2 SPG, 46.5% FG, 36.9% 3PT

According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Fox is unwilling to sign a new contract extension with the Kings this summer. The All-Star guard ‘wants to see how the roster takes shape” with a focus on the team’s long-term future and whether or not the organization is good enough to win.

Since the blockbuster trade to acquire Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento’s front office hasn’t done much to improve the roster. The Kings were involved in trade talks for guard Alex Caruso with the Chicago Bulls, but Amick reports that Chicago chose Josh Giddey over the 13th overall pick.

It represents another missed opportunity for Kings general manager Monte McNair. After the team snapped its playoff drought last season, McNair largely didn’t upgrade the Kings roster which proved costly in a much-improved Western Conference.

While Fox will still give the Kings front office time to prove it can build a perennial playoff contender around him, this already being leaked suggests the All-Star point guard is open to an eventual move out of Sacramento.

