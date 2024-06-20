Sacramento Kings reportedly ‘expected to renew’ trade talks for star forward this summer

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings will be active in exploring the trade market again this summer, likely connected to some of the starters who they’ve previously expressed trade interest in. Unsurprisingly, with the offseason underway, there are already NBA rumors linking the Kings to some long-time targets.

Sacramento doesn’t have a ton of flexibility to upgrade its roster. Because it finished with the 13th overall pick, the 2025 first is still owned by the Atlanta Hawks and that limits the Kings’ ability to trade future picks. Meanwhile, even before getting into a bidding war for Malik Monk, Sacramento is already responsible for nearly $180 million to its roster next season.

Sacramento Kings cap space 2024: -$37.39 million

It leaves general manager Monte McNair with limited avenues for building a stronger core around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. With the resources he has available, it appears Sacramento will be pursuing some familiar targets among the NBA trade candidates this summer.

Matt Moore of Action Network recently reported that the Kings are “expected to renew” dialogue with the Washington Wizards regarding a Kyle Kuzma trade. It’s viewed as especially likely considering Washington might use its first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Kuzma’s long-term replacement.

Kyle Kuzma stats (2023-’24): 22.2 PPG< 6.6 RPG< 4.2 APG, 46.3% FG, 33.6% 3PT

Kuzma has been on Sacramento’s radar for several years. Back in 2021, the Kings had a trade in place with the Los Angeles Lakers for Kuzma and would send Buddy Hield to the Lakers. However, the deal fell through and Kuzma was eventually traded to Washington.

Sacramento Kings draft picks 2024: 13th overall pick, 45th overall pick

Kuzma, who turns 29 in July, is coming off his second consecutive season in Washington in which he averaged 20-plus PPG and shot 33 percent from the perimeter. He is owed a $23.522 million salary next season and is under contract through 2026 with descending salaries in 2025 ($21.477 million) and 2026 ($19.432 million). Notably, his deal contains a 15 percent trade bonus.

If the Kings were to acquire Kuzma from Washington, Sacramento would likely be sending forward Harrison Barnes along with draft-pick compensation to the Wizards.

