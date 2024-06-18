Sacramento Kings reportedly exploring trades for All-Star guard, All-Defensive team standout

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings were linked to a variety of impact players in NBA rumors ahead of the 2024 trade deadline that could’ve boosted their chances in the playoffs. Now, after failing to make it out of the Play-In Tournament, NBA trade rumors have resurfaced regarding Sacramento’s plans this summer.

The upcoming Kings offseason could be one of the most important for the franchise in several years. Sacramento avoided a potential departure from head coach Mike Brown, signing him to a contract extension, but the team is now at risk of losing Malik Monk.

Sacramento Kings draft picks 2024: 13th overall pick, 45th overall pick

Monk, a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate since he came to Sacramento, is poised to hit the open market. He’s already been linked to teams like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, with Detroit able to offer him a massive contract. While retaining the guard is a top priority, Sacramento’s front office is also looking into other avenues to upgrade the roster.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Kings have checked in with the Chicago Bulls regarding a potential Zach LaVine trade. Furthermore, Sacramento has also looked into the possibility of acquiring Alex Caruso, or potentially landing both Bulls’ players.

Zach LaVine contract: $43.031 million salary (2024-’25), $45.999 million salary (2025-’26), $48.967 million player option for 2026-’27 season

Chicago had a high asking price on LaVine in trade talks before his season-ending surgery. However, NBA news emerged early this offseason that the Bulls have significantly lowered the asking price and there’s a real chance the All-Star guard is moved this summer.

Sacramento has had a long-standing interest in LaVine. In the summer of 2018, the Kings signed LaVine to a four-year, $80 million offer sheet but the Bulls matched it. More recently, the Kings front office has inquired on the veteran in exploratory talks with Chicago.

Caruso could prove much more difficult to acquire. Multiple NBA teams pursued a trade for him in February, but Chicago rebuffed all offers including those involving a first-round pick. With Bulls’ ownership still insistent on competing, a potential trade package from Sacramento of Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and draft picks might not be enough to land Caruso. However, it could be a match for a LaVine trade.