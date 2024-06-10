Best Sacramento Kings players ever: Ranking 10 best Kings players of all time

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best Kings player of all time? In search of their first NBA title, the Sacramento Kings have developed several stars over the years. After ending the league's longest playoff drought ever in 2023, the Kings are continuing to improve year by year.

Let's dive into our list of the 10 best Sacramento Kings players ever.

10. Sam Lacey, center

Regarded as one of the best defenders in franchise history, Sam Lacey is also noted as the best rebounder in the history of the franchise. Through 12 seasons, the All-Star center averaged 11.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. He is the franchise's all-time leader in total rebounds (9,353), offensive rebounds (1,565), defensive rebounds (4,974), steals (950), and blocks (1,098). He is also the all-time franchise leader in games played (868), as his tenure with the team spanned from 1970-81. Sam Lacey Stats: 9,895 points (11.1 PPG), 9,353 rebounds (10.1 RPG), 3,563 assists (4.0 APG)

9. Peja Stojakovic, forward

Playing in the early 2000s meant that the three-point field goal did not play as big a role as it does in today's game. However, Peja Stojakovic was one of the most consistent shooters of his era, averaging 18.3 points while shooting 46.1% from the field across eight seasons with the Sacramento Kings. The three-time All-Star shot 39.8% from three and averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game in the 2003-04 season, finishing fourth in MVP voting. He is one of the best shooters in league history, and he is the ninth among the Kings' all-time leading scorers. Peja Stojakovic stats: 9,498 points (18.3 PPG), 2,581 rebounds (5 RPG) 1,037 assists (2 APG)

8. Mike Bibby, guard

Even though Mike Bibby never made an All-Star game during his time in Sacramento, seven impressive seasons with the Kings make him worthy of this list. In 476 career games, Bibby averaged 17.6 points and 5.4 assists. Despite being an undersized guard at 6-foot-1, he was a consistent scorer and solid perimeter defender, stealing the ball 1.2 times per night. Along with that, the 1998 No. 2 overall pick was one of the best three-point shooters, knocking down the fourth-most in team history with 775. Bibby helped the Kings reach the 2002 Western Conference Finals and dropped 22.7 points per game in that series. Mike Bibby stats: 8,384 points (17.6 PPG), 1,537 rebounds (3.2 RPG) 2,580 assists (5.4 APG)

7. De’Aaron Fox, guard

Just seven years into his NBA career, current Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has already cemented himself as a top 10 player in franchise history. Last season, Fox led the Kings to the playoffs for the first time since 2006, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The 2022-23 All-NBA player is one of the fastest players in the NBA. Fox reached his first All-Star game in 2022-23, and at 26 years of age, he is already in the top 10 in franchise history for three-point field goals (697), assists (2,870), and steals (665). De'Aaron Fox stats: 9,940 points (21.2 PPG), 1,784 rebounds (3.8 RPG), 2,870 assists (6.1 APG)

6. DeMarcus Cousins, center

During his prime, DeMarcus Cousins was one of the best centers in the league. During his seven-year tenure in Sacramento, the 6-foot-10 big man earned three All-Star appearances, as well as two All-NBA teams. In his prime, he was one of the most talented players in the league and has career averages of 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Even though the team failed to make the playoffs with Cousins on the roster, he fought through some tough years in Sacramento and ranks in the top five in franchise history for defensive rebounds (3,676), steals (661), and blocks (558). Cousins dropped a career-best 27.8 points per game in 2016-17 before being dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans during the All-Star Break. DeMarcus Cousins stats: 9,894 points (21.1 PPG), 5,056 rebounds (10.8 RPG) 558 blocks (1.2 BPG)

5. Jerry Lucas, forward/center

From the Cincinnati Royals era, Jerry Lucas set the foundation for the Sacramento Kings franchise during his tenure with the team from 1963-70. Lucas' stats speak for themselves, as he averaged 19.6 points and 19.1 rebounds per game. The six-time All-Star was very efficient from the field, knocking down 49.7% of his shots. In seven seasons with the franchise, Lucas made an All-NBA team five times and was the 1963-64 Rookie of the Year. Jerry Lucas stats: 9,107 points (19.6 PPG), 8,876 rebounds (19.1 RPG) 1,406 assists (3.0 APG)

4. Chris Webber, forward/center

Chris Webber played in four straight All-Star Games during his seven-year career with the Kings. He is one of the most dominant players in franchise history, having made five All-NBA teams. His best season came in 2000-01 when he averaged 27.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. The two-way star tallied 14 triple-doubles and scored a career-high 51 points against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 5, 2001. Even though Webber played for several teams throughout his 17-year NBA career, his best years came in Sacramento. Chris Webber stats: 8,843 points (23.5 PPG), 4,006 rebounds (10.6 RPG), and 1,791 assists (4.8 APG)

3. Nate Archibald, guard

In six seasons with the franchise, Nate "Tiny" Archibald was one of the most underrated scorers in NBA history. In the 1972-73 season, the 6-foot-1 point guard averaged a league-leading 34 points per game while also dishing out 11.1 assists, finishing third in MVP voting. During his six seasons with the Cincinnati Royals/Kansas City Kings, Archibald tallied 25.2 points and 8.1 assists per game. He made the All-NBA First Team on three separate occasions and was named to three All-Star teams. Nate Archibald stats: 10,894 points (25.2 PPG), 1,207 rebounds (2.8 RPG), 3,499 assists (8.1 APG)

2. Mitch Richmond, guard

Mitch Richmond played in six straight All-Star Games with the Kings and is one of the most consistent scorers in league history, scoring over 21 points per game in all seven seasons with the team. The Hall-of-Fame shooting guard made five All-NBA teams and ranks in the top three in team history for field goals made (4,230), three-point field goals (993), steals (670), and points (12,070). Not only could he consistently sink in the three-pointer, but Richmond could get to the rim and knock down the mid-range jumper. The three-level scorer had one of the most well-rounded offensive games this franchise has ever seen. Mitch Richmond stats: 12,070 points (23.3 PPG), 1,933 rebounds (3.7 RPG), 2,128 assists (4.1 APG)

1. Oscar Robertson, guard

