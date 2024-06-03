4 potential Sacramento Kings offseason moves to make, including Kings trade targets

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings offseason got off to a good start with the franchise extending coach Mike Brown. Now that Brown is signed to a long-term deal, the rest of the Kings offseason has to be dedicated to getting this team back into playoff contention.

Sacramento recorded a 46-36 record last season, its second consecutive year with a winning record which is the first time that’s happened since 20025-’06. However, the Kings were eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament and this franchise hasn’t reached the Western Conference Semifinals since 2004.

If Sacramento is going to change that, general manager Monte McNair will likely need to pursue a few of these potential Kings trade targets and offseason moves this summer.

Kings must re-sign Malik Monk

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento certainly deserves credit for striking gold with Monk two summers ago. At that time, he was coming off a solid season with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw him average 13.8 PPH and shoot 47 percent from the field. Thanks to his relationship with De’Aaron Fox, he came to Sacramento and thrived.

Malik Monk stats (2022-’24): 14.4 points per game, 4.5 assists per game, 44.6% FG, 35.4% 3PT

Monk was a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate over the last two seasons and he came through with multiple game-winning performances off the bench for Sacramento. When he suffered a season-ending injury, the Kings were a much worse team, There will be significant competition for Monk, but his influence on team chemistry and his on-court value justify offering him a four-year, $78 million deal. If he leaves for $100-plus million, it will leave a massive hole on the Kings roster.

Pursue Derrick Jones Jr. in NBA free agency

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento won’t have much cap space to work with this summer, especially if it re-signs Malik Monk. Considering team owner Vivek Ranadive has shown no reason to believe he’ll spend a lot more on the roster, the Kings will have to be smart about who they pursue in NBA free agency.

Sacramento Kings draft picks 2024: 13th overall pick, 45th overall pick

Derrick Jones Jr. would be a nice option off the bench to provide much-needed depth on the wing. He’s primarily been a starter this season for the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, but he averaged just 23.5 minutes per contest. In those minutes, the 6-foot-6 forward ranked 18th among small forwards in Defensive RAPTOR (+1.5), ahead of Dorian Finney-Smith (+1.4) and right behind Josh Hart (+1.6). Over the last three seasons, he’s also averaged a strong .104 Win Shares per 48 Minutes. He could be pursued with the MLE.

Swing for a Jerami Grant trade with the Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the early stages of a rebuild and offloading veterans opens up minutes for rookies and second-year players. Jerami Grant has already popped up in NBA trade rumors this offseason and he should be among the top Kings trade targets.

Jerami Grant stats: 21 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 45.1% FG

We know Grant has been on Sacramento’s radar. James Ham of The Kings Beat reported in February that Portland turned down repeated inquiries on Grant from the Kings’ front office. The Trail Blazers should be more receptive to moving him this summer and he would provide an upgrade over Harrison Barnes. Although, Sacramento would be on the hook for paying Grant more than $132 million over the next four seasons.

Sacramento Kings roll the dice on a Zach LaVine trade

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the Kings have had an interest in a Zach LaVine trade over the years. Sacramento previously pursued him in 2018, offering him a $78 million offer sheet that was matched by the Chicago Bulls. In the years since, Sacramento has been floated as a potential landing spot in NBA trade rumors.

Zach LaVine contract: $43.031 million salary (2024-’25), $45.999 million salary (2025-’26), $48.967 million player option for 2026-’27 season

The good news is that the Bulls’ asking price for LaVine has never been lower and he is absolutely available this summer. If Sacramento wants him, this offseason will be its best chance. Of course, the reason he’s cheaper than ever before is because he only played in 25 games last season after a foot issue that required season-ending surgery in February. The Kings could package Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter in a deal for LaVinem but they would be taking a big gamble on his health.

