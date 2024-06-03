Best Boston Celtics players ever: Ranking 10 best Celtics players of all time

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best Celtics player of all time? The Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and one of the biggest names in professional sports. For such a storied team, it should come as no surprise that some of the best Boston Celtics players ever are also recognized as legends of their era.

Let’s dive into our list of the 10 best Beltics players of all time.

10. Rajon Rondo, point guard

Resume-wise, four-time all-star Rajon Rondo might not have the achievements other players on this list do, but his impact on winning places him at No. 10. Playing alongside Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen often meant he would not get the credit he deserved. However, he was the "glue guy" for the 2008 championship team that took down Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 7, Rondo posted 21 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and six steals. The 6-foot-1 guard has one of the highest IQs in league history. During his time in Boston, he led the league in assists twice. Despite shooting only 32.4% from three during his career, Rondo controlled the game due to his ability to orchestrate the offense and put his teammates in a position to succeed. He finished with 20 or more assists six times with the franchise.

9. Robert Parish, center

7-foot-1 center Robert Parish is one of the most consistent, reliable players in team history. His best season came in 1981-82, where he placed fourth in MVP voting with averages of 19.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. In 14 seasons in Boston, the two-time All-NBA player had a vital role in bringing home four championships. Nobody in league history has played in more career games than Parish. He excelled at his role and was a strong rim presence, tying a franchise record with nine blocks in a single game.

8. Dave Cowens, center/power forward

After helping the Celtics finish with a league-best 68-14 record in the 1972-73 season, Dave Cowens was rewarded with the league MVP. He totaled 20.5 points and 16.2 rebounds per game that year. In fact, the two-time champion finished top seven in MVP voting five times. He was a rebounding machine for the organization, averaging 18.2 points and 14 rebounds during his 10 seasons in Boston. The 6-foot-9 center earned all-league honors three times while making the all-star team in seven seasons.

7. Kevin Garnett, power forward/center

Back in 2007, the franchise brought in Kevin Garnett with the hopes of bringing a title back to Beantown. Soon after, the Celtics were the 2008 NBA Champions. The same year, Garnett was named Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per night. He changed the culture the second he stepped on the court in Boston and was rewarded by making the 2007-08 All-NBA First Team. Even though he spent a solid portion of his career with the Nets and Timberwolves, he will still be remembered as a franchise great.

6. Kevin McHale, power forward

Playing alongside Larry Bird and Parish, Kevin McHale posted 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks during his 10-year tenure with the Celtics. He is regarded as one of the best bench players of all time, securing two Sixth Man of the Year awards, along with making the All-NBA First Team in 1987. The seven-time all-star was one of the best rim protectors in the league and did whatever it took to win. Whether that was coming off the bench, guarding the other team's best post-player, or assisting Bird, his team-first mentality solidified him as one of the franchises' best.

5. Bob Cousy, guard

Despite the NBA looking very different back when Bob Cousy was drafted in 1950, his accomplishments and contributions to the organization cannot be overlooked. He made an all-star team 13 times throughout his career, along with six championships and 12 All-NBA appearances. He is one of the best passers the league has ever seen, leading the NBA in assists for eight seasons. The 1956-57 MVP excelled in transition and set the precedent for the point guard position.

4. Paul Pierce, forward/guard

In 15 seasons with the Celtics, Paul Pierce was one of the most consistent bucket-getters in the league. He was the key piece to the 2008 Championship squad and was named Finals MVP. The 10-time all-star averaged 21.8 points, six rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Even though he was typically looked at as a physical scorer who excelled in the mid-range, he does not get enough recognition for his three-point shooting. He could score in an onset of ways and has made the most three-point field goals in franchise history with 1,823. Pierce also guarded the opposing team's best perimeter player throughout his career, tallying a franchise-record 1,583 steals.

3. John Havlicek, forward/guard

John Havlicek is a player who simply does not get talked about enough. In a 16-year career with the Celtics, Havlicek went 8-0 in the finals and was named to the All-NBA First Team on four separate occasions. He came off the bench early in his career but thrived in any role he was given, becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in 16 straight seasons. In 2,780 career games, Havlichek averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Most remember him as the player who stole the ball from the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals, later leading to a championship.

2. Larry Bird, forward

Three-time league MVP Larry Bird played in arguably the league's hardest era, yet he still led the franchise to three NBA titles and two Finals MVPs. With historic battles against Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers, Bird made fans fall in love with the sport of basketball. He transformed the game due to his ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor, which was something the world had not yet seen before. During his career, he shot 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from three, averaging 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. In fact, Bird shot over 50% from the floor in five separate seasons. The 12-time all-star earned first-team honors nine times.

1. Bill Russell, center

