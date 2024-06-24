Sacramento Kings reportedly ‘out’ on trade for All-Star guard after re-signing Malik Monk

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings wasted little time this summer in making calls to inquire about some of the top players floated in NBA trade rumors. However, it appears recent moves by the Kings’ front office might have resulted in one All-Star player being taken off the Kings’ offseason wishlist.

Sacramento entered the offseason in a tough spot. Mike Brown was in his contract year and the negotiations got ugly in public before the Kings signed their head coach to a multi-year extension. Then, Sacramento avoided disaster by re-signing Malik Monk before he hit NBA free agency.

Both moves earned strong praise, as Brown provides stability for the locker room and Monk has been a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate since landing in Sacramento. However, the money being spent could also mean a viable trade option is now off the table.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, many rival executives believe the Kings are out of the Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes following the re-signing of Monk.

Zach LaVine contract: $43.031 million salary (2024-’25), $45.999 million salary (2025-’26), $48.967 million player option for 2026-’27 season

Sacramento had previously been viewed as the favorite to acquire LaVine. The Chicago Bulls have been shopping him for weeks, only to find even less interest than there was when he was injured during the regular season. If the Kings are out on LaVine, it could lead to an extended stay in Chicago.

However, it’s also possible that the Kings still view trading for laVine as the best way to add talent this summer. Sacramento doesn’t have the money to be major players in NBA free agency and limited trade assets mean there are only a few starting-caliber players Sacramento could reasonably afford.

Zach Lavine stats (2023-’24): 19.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 45.2% FG, 34.9% 3PT

If the Kings and Bulls were to make a trade, it would likely involve Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes heading to Chicago. Huerter ($16.83 million salary) and Barnes ($18 million salary) would cover a portion of LaVine’s salary in 2025 ($43.031 million) and 2025 ($45.999 million). However, Sacramento would still be on the hook entirely for his $48.967 million player option in 2026.