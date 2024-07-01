Latest NBA rumors reveal likelihood of Lauri Markkanen trade, San Antonio Spurs pursuing deal

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen appeared in NBA rumors this weekend amid reports teams were aggressively pursuing a trade for him. Now, there is reportedly a real chance that Utah’s best player is traded this summer.

Markkanen, age 27, is heading into the final year of his contract. The 7-foot forward has blossomed in Utah, earning the NBA Most Improved Player award and his first All-Star selection in 2023. However, the Jazz have been unable to come to terms with him on a contract extension.

Lauri Markkanen career stats (ESPN): 18.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG, 45.9% FG, 37.5% 3PT

Utah previously intended to build around Markkanen, reportedly pursuing a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. After failed attempts to land a co-star for Markkanen, NBA teams now seem to believe there’s a real window to acquire the All-Star forward.

On The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that. rival executives believe there’s a “good chance” the Jazz trade Markkanen this summer.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2023-’24): 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2 APG, 48% FG, 39.9% 3PT

As for the teams pursuing Markkanen, Windhorst highlighted the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors among the clubs with the most interest.

Markkanen would obviously be an ideal fit for either Golden State or San Antonio. If he joined the Warriors, he would provide the secondary scoring the team is missing with Klay Thompson headed elsewhere. If he is traded to the Spurs, Markkanen’s skill set would complement Victor Wembanyama perfectly.

The Jazz would want multiple first-round picks and a young player with significant upside to consider a Markkanen trade. The demands would give San Antonio a better chance of making a deal, but other teams will get involved.