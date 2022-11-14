DirecTV Stream Free Trial: Everything You Get For 5-Days Free

DirecTV Stream is a live TV streaming service offering access to dozens of channels covering news, sports, entertainment, live events, kids’ shows, music, hobbies, and more. To access the service, customers can sign up for a monthly subscription to one of four packages, which range in cost from $69.99 to $149.99.

The DirecTV Stream free trial applies to all of its packages and allows customers to try out the service at no cost for five days.

How to get a free trial of DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial for customers who sign up online. Taking advantage of the trial is an easy way to test out DirecTV Stream for free without having to make a long-term commitment. With multiple different packages, it’s also an easy way to test out the different channel bundles to find the right one for you.

There are no special conditions for customers who want to sign up for the free trial. Simply go to the website and sign up to try out the package of your choice.

What can I watch with the DirecTV Stream free trial?

The channels you have access to with the DirecTV Stream free trial depend on which package you select. Four packages are available.

The Entertainment plan costs $69.99 per month and comes with 75+ channels, including major news networks, ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon, HGTV, and more. For $89.99 per month, the Choice package includes all of the channels in the Entertainment plan plus sports networks like MLB Network and NBA TV, bringing the total channel count to 105+.

The Ultimate package offers access to 140+ channels for $104.99 per month, including everything in the Choice package, plus extra entertainment and sports options like Oxygen, STARZ Encore, and the NHL network. Finally, the Premium package is the most expensive option at $149.99 per month, coming with 150+ channels, including everything in the Ultimate package along with top-end entertainment channels like HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and Cinemax.

How does DirecTV Stream’s free trial compare to others?

DIRECTV

The closest comparisons to the DirecTV Stream free trial among other live TV streaming services are Philo and FuboTV, both of which offer a seven-day free trial.

Other competitors don’t offer free trials at all. To try Hulu + Live TV, customers must sign up and pay for a monthly subscription. Sling TV also doesn’t offer a free trial, though it does offer some free content as a way to sample the service, including on-demand movies and TV shows and some live TV channels.

How to sign up for DirecTV Stream’s free trial

To sign up for the DirecTV Stream free trial, visit the website at www.directv.com and follow the below steps:

Select the monthly package you want to try out: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, or Premier. Click on “Start Free Trial” under the package of your choice. You’ll then be asked to enter personal information, including payment details, though you won’t be charged until after the free trial ends.

What’s the cheapest way to subscribe once my trial ends?

The cheapest DirecTV Stream package is Entertainment, which costs $69.99 per month. No annual contracts are available for any DirecTV Stream package.

However, limited deals and discounts do exist. Eligible college students can save $10 per month for the first 10 months of their subscription. AT&T customers may also have limited offers for discounts and deals.

Is DirecTV Stream’s free trial worth it?

Directv Stream Sunday Ticket

DirecTV Stream offers access to dozens of popular channels without the hassle and expense of signing up for cable. For many customers, it provides a convenient and cost-effective way of watching a broad range of content on live TV. So, there’s nothing to lose by signing up for the free trial to try out the service before deciding whether or not to commit.

The DirecTV Stream sign-up process is straightforward, and it’s easy to cancel if you don’t want to subscribe to the service after the free trial. To avoid being charged, you must cancel your subscription online or by phone before the five-day trial period ends. If you don’t cancel, you’ll automatically be charged the monthly fee for the package of your choice at the end of the trial period.

FAQs

Does DirecTV Stream have a free trial?

DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial for customers who sign up online. During the free trial, customers have access to all DirecTV Stream channels available in the package of their choice.

How long is the free trial for DirecTV Stream?

The DirecTV Stream free trial lasts for five days. After the free trial ends, the service renews at the cost of the monthly package the customer has been testing unless they cancel the subscription online or by phone.

Does DirecTV Stream have a seven-day free trial?

DirecTV Stream doesn’t offer a seven-day free trial. All four DirecTV Stream packages come with a five-day free trial.