How To Watch NHL Network Live in 2024

NHL Network is the official channel of the National Hockey League. It features live NHL games, as well as analysis, specials, and documentaries. It’s a must-have network for hockey fans. Cord-cutters can watch NHL Network live on a few different streaming platforms.

Some streaming services have the NHL Network in their core channel lineup, while other times, you’ll need to add a sports package to get it. No matter how you get your NHL action with a streaming service, you can watch it over a variety of devices at your convenience.

Which services offer NHL Network?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NHL Network ✔ ✔ ✔

How to watch NHL Network with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

NHL Network is only included with the Ultimate or Premier packages, but it can be added on to the Entertainment or Choice packages as part of the DIRECTV Sports Pack. For local teams, the platform has Bally Sports networks and NBC Sports networks, which offer regional coverage for a variety of sports. DIRECTV STREAM also carries many news and entertainment channels.

As far as other sports networks are concerned, DIRECTV STREAM customers have access to ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), MLB Network, NBA TV, and many more. It’s worth noting that many of the available sports channels are only included in the Choice Plan or above or require add-on packs. The platform offers unlimited DVR space.

How to watch NHL Network with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

NHL Network is included with the Elite and Premier plans on Fubo. To watch NHL Network with the Pro plan, you’ll need the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone or Sports Lite add-on. Add-ons aside, the platform has a variety of channels across its three plans.

Fubo also features ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, Fubo Sports, and Fox Soccer Plus. Plus, you’ll get regional sports networks (RSNs) that vary based on your location, most notably Bally Sports channels. All customers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage space.

How to watch NHL Network with Sling TV

Plan Cost per month Channels Free trial Orange $40 30+ No Blue $40* 40+ No Orange & Blue $55* 48+ No

Sling TV requires the Sports Extra add-on to get NHL Network, but it’s still more affordable than competitors.

Sling Orange features ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 in its lineup, while Sling Blue has NFL Network and FS1. Meanwhile, you can combine the plans to get all available Sling TV channels with the Sling Orange & Blue Plan. Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer local channels in all markets. You’ll get 50 hours of DVR space by default, and you can upgrade to 200 hours if you’re willing to pay extra.

How to watch NHL Network on the app

There isn’t an NHL Network app, but you can get some professional hockey content on the NHL app for Apple devices and Android devices.

FAQ

Where can I stream NHL Network?

The NHL Network is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Sling TV. Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV don’t currently offer the channel.

Does ESPN Plus have NHL Network?

No. ESPN Plus is a standalone app that doesn’t carry other networks. However, you can watch select NHL games on ESPN Plus.

Which Fubo plan has NHL Network?

NHL Network is available on Fubo with the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone or Sports Lite add-ons. These extras come at an added fee, but also include channels like MLB Network and NBA TV.