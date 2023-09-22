How to Watch Golf Channel Live Without Cable 2023

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the Ryder Cup on the horizon, golf fans can forget about the PGA x LIV merger and enjoy the rivalry that is the USA vs. Europe. Keeping up with coverage throughout the week on the Golf Channel has never been easier with a live tv streaming service. Whether you’re looking for swing tips or insight into one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year from past golf pros, the Golf Channel has you covered.

Some like to enjoy golf live from the comfort of your own home while others are in the midst of a round shooting yardage with a rangefinder streaming events. Whichever one you are, here’s everything you need to know about which streaming services offer the Golf Channel live.

What streaming services offer the Golf Channel?

What’s the Golf Channel?

The Golf Channel is an American sports broadcasting network owned by NBC. This network owns the broadcasting rights to the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, PGA European Tour, and select USGA and NCAA Division I events. If you’re an avid golf follower and don’t want to miss any of the biggest events, the Golf Channel is a must-have in your streaming package.

Watch the Golf Channel on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Disney+ & ESPN+ Included Hulu+ Live TV $69.99 90+ 2 No Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $82.99 90+ 2 No Yes Live TV Only $68.99 90+ 2 No No

Rather than offering an array of channel packages, Hulu includes subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus in their plans, which ultimately helps users save a couple of dollars over YouTubeTV. But, the Live TV provider grants users access to local and regional channels as well as national channels like ESPN, FS1, the Golf Network, and more.

Hulu + Live TV has access to many of the biggest channels in sports, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC networks. In addition to these national channels, subscribers also gain access to local and regional channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, so you don’t miss a single snap on a busy NFL Sunday.

Watch the Golf Channel on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels DVR Storage Free Trial? Entertainment $74.99 75+ Unlimited Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited Yes

DIRECTV STREAM offers five different plans (four for English speakers and one for Spanish speakers). The quality services provides a seamless livestream experience, starting at $74.99 per month.

You’ll get access to ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, TNT, and more. Depending on which DIRECTV STREAM package you choose, you can also watch the Golf Channel, the Tennis Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, FS2, and more.

Watch the Golf Channel on Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Orange $40 31 1 Half off first month Blue $40 42 3 Half off first month Orange & Blue $55 48 1-3 Half off first month

Sling TV is a low-cost streaming service that offers three different plan options currently at 50% off your first month: Blue, Orange, and Orange & Blue (although you can only access the Golf Channel through the Blue plan, plus Sports Extra). The affordable price point is was differentiates Sling TV from the rest. If you’re working on a budget, this one’s for you.

Sling TV’s sports offerings are slightly limited across all three plan options. However, Sling Orange offers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. On Sling Blue, you can find FOX (in select markets), FS1, the NFL Network, TNT, and more. Last but not least, Sling Orange & Blue offers a combination of the sports channels mentioned in the previous two plans.

But what we love about Sling TV is that you can upgrade your sports offerings by purchasing the Sports Extra package along with your Blue plan subscription. Sports Extra offers the Big 10 Network, NBA TV, Pac-12 Network, the Golf Channel, FS2, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Bein Sports, MLB Network, the Tennis Channel, MLB Strike Zone, and the Olympic Channel — all for just $11 more.

Watch the Golf Channel on Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Pro $74.99 169+ 10 Yes Elite $84.99 244+ 10 Yes Ultimate $99.99 288+ 10 Yes Latino $32.99 57+ 2 Yes

Fubo sees a higher price than both YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV, but it offers more packages and up to 10 concurrent streams at home. In addition to the three packages Fubo offers for English-speaking subscribers, it also offers a Latino plan with more than 57 channels for just $32.99 per month (note that the Latino plan doesn’t include the Golf Channel).

Similar to the services listed above, Fubo grants subscribers access to local and regional channels to keep up with the local news and national sporting events. But, where Fubo lacks is in the sports department. It does have the Golf Channel, but it doesn’t have the ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPN News, NBA TV, or MLB Network available with its base plan.

Watch the Golf Channel on YouTubeTV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Base Plan $72.99 100+ 3 Yes Spanish Plan $34.99 28+ 3 Yes

With a base plan offering over 100 channels and the availability to add on extra networks, YouTubeTV is killing the cord-cutting game. Channels on YouTube TV include ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and so many more options covering sports, news, and entertainment.

When it comes to streaming sports, this is where YouTube TV truly knocks it out of the park. Subscribers get access to ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, Fox Sports 2, CBS Sports Network, and college sports channels like the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC networks.

If you want to take your sports to another level, YouTubeTV offers a Sports Plus add-on for an extra $10.99 per month. The channels included NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, Fox Soccer Plus, and more.

Watch the Golf Channel on supported streaming devices

The above streaming services are available on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. But, not all streaming services are supported by all of the major streaming devices. In addition to the streaming devices, all of these streams are available to be viewed from your computer or mobile device.

Below you can find the supported devices for each service that carries the Golf Channel:

How to watch the Golf Channel on the app

On the Golf Channel app, you can log in with your TV or streaming service provider to access the live stream of the biggest tournaments happening in the golf world.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Streaming live sports is a game-changing experience for sports fans. Instead of being stuck at home, glued to the couch for hours watching your favorite team or golfer play, you can watch on your phone wherever you are.

FAQ

Which streaming services have the Golf Channel?

Various streaming services carry the Golf Channel, including YouTubeTV, Hulu + LiveTV, Fubo, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I stream just the Golf Channel?

Unfortunately, you can’t purchase a subscription to the Golf Channel alone. But, with an active subscription to YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM, you have access to the Golf Channel.

How much does Golf Channel streaming cost?

While you can’t access the Golf Channel exclusively, streaming packages that carry the channel range from $65 to $95.