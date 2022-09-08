How To Watch the Big Ten Network Live Without Cable 2022

The best place to watch sports is home on your couch, surrounded by friends. The second best place is wherever else you might be, like waiting in a long line or on a flight. Streaming services make it easy to watch your favorite sporting events while you’re on the go, whether that’s the U.S. Open, the NHL playoffs, pay-per-view events on ESPN Plus, or the Big Ten Conference.

Streaming your favorite sports teams live is easy, and fans of the Big Ten Conference can see them all in one place on the Big Ten Network, which offers football, basketball, baseball, and even eSports games. If you’ve got a free minute while you’re out and about, just log into your favorite streaming service, like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV, on your phone and catch some of the live action on the Big Ten Network and beyond.

What is the Big Ten Network?

The Big Ten Network is based in Chicago and specifically carries college sports in the storied Big Ten Conference. It’s not a standalone network; in fact, it’s part of a joint venture with Fox Sports. But that means it’s easier to find on some streaming services.

The network includes more than 1,700 events that Big Ten fans and alums can enjoy. In addition to original programming, the Big Ten Network also offers a lineup of original programming like “Big Ten Tonight” and “Big Ten Treasure Hunter.”

What streaming services offer the Big Ten Network?

How to watch the Big Ten Network with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives users a vast amount of programming and sports options, all for just $69.99 per month. Signing up is as easy as filling out a form online and turning on the TV.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV has two main tiers: an ad-supported option and an ad-free option. The ad-free package costs $75.99 per month, while the ad-supported option is slightly less expensive at $69.99 per month. Both versions also include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No ads) $75.99 75+ No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV offers many sports channels, including ESPN, FS1, Fox, NFL Network, and regional sports channels in certain markets. It also offers the Big Ten Network, allowing you to keep track of your favorite Big Ten teams.

With over 75 channels to choose from, Hulu + Live TV is one of the most comprehensive options for sports streaming anywhere on the web. While the cost can be somewhat prohibitive, the value is worthwhile, especially if you love the Big Ten Network.

How to watch the Big Ten Network with Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is another live TV streaming service that you can watch from anywhere in the world. Sign up for one of Sling’s plans through the website — just note you won’t have access to the Big Ten Network with all of the plans, only select ones (more on that below).

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV offers three different plans: Sling Orange, which is ideal for sports and family content; Sling Blue, ideal for entertainment and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which is the perfect mix of everything. The individual plans start at $35, with the combination plan landing at $50. Each also includes 50 hours of DVR storage.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Sling Orange $35 31 No Sling Blue $35 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV gives access to channels like ESPN, TNT, CNN, TBS, and more. You can also opt for the Sports Extra package for an additional $11 to $15 per month, which includes SEC Network, NBA TV, and 12 more channels.

To view the Big Ten Network, you’ll need the Sling Blue plan plus the Sports Extra ($11) or the Sling Orange & Blue plan plus the Sports Extra ($15). The Sling Orange plan doesn’t offer the Big Ten Network, even with the Sports Extra add-on.

Remember that while the Sling Orange & Blue package plus the Sports Extra offers the Big Ten Network, it will cost slightly more ($65 total), but you’ll have access to every channel the service offers. Plus, it’s still more affordable than Hulu + Live TV.

Likewise, if you’re on a budget, the Sling Blue plus the Sports Extra costs just $46, making it the most affordable way to view the Big Ten Network on this list.

How to watch the Big Ten Network with FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV promises subscribers live sports and TV without the cost of cable and hidden fees. You can sign up for a free trial to test out the service first on the FuboTV website.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is a highly customizable streaming service for live TV without any contract requirements or hidden fees, but it comes with a higher price tag than the others. There are four tiers starting from $69.99 per month, with plans that offer more than 124+ channels to pick from. Each option includes limited cloud DVR, as well as multiple screens per package.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

FuboTV gives access to many popular sports channels like MLB, NFL, PGA Tour, and even some Spanish-speaking channels. The Big Ten Network is included as part of the Pro plan, so you can get it at the lowest cost or consider the higher-priced Elite or Ultimate plans. Note that the Latino plan is catered toward Spanish-speaking audiences and doesn’t include most of the popular sports channels.

The Pro plan offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, as well as unlimited screens. The Elite plan offers more channels plus sporting events in 4K. The Ultimate plan includes all of that, plus Fubo Extra, even more channels, and News Plus, which has 12 extra channels. It also includes SHOWTIME and on-demand and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone.

How to watch the Big Ten Network on supported streaming devices

The Big Ten Network is available through a few major streaming services, meaning that almost every streaming device will support it. Some popular streaming options won’t be included in this list because they don’t support one or more platforms that stream the Big Ten Network.

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Roku

Android TV

iPhone/iPad

Mac

Windows

Xbox

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

VIZIO Smart TV

How to watch the Big Ten Network on the app

The Big Ten Network has an app, B1G+, that’s available for download from the Google Play Store or the App Store. It’s worth noting the app hasn’t received high ratings from many users. It offers three subscription options: the Conference Pass, the School Pass, and the Sport Pass.

App users can access livestreams of non-televised games (although you’ll need to sign in with your TV credentials to watch live content), next-day replays, and on-demand original content.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

If you’re a fan of the Big Ten Network but don’t live in the regions it covers, it can be tough to find it — unless you sign up for a streaming service. Live sports streaming is an ideal option because you can watch your favorite teams from anywhere, although that might mean getting up pretty early if you want to catch the Indiana Hoosiers in action while on vacation.

FAQs

Can I watch the Big Ten Network on Amazon Prime?

You can’t watch the Big Ten Network through Amazon Prime, although you can stream Hulu + Live TV through an Amazon Fire TV.

What is the cheapest way to get the Big Ten Network?

Sling TV Blue is the least expensive option for watching the Big Ten Network. It costs just $35 for Sling Blue plus $11 more for the Sports Extra add-on, for a total of $46 per month.

Does Hulu offer the Big Ten Network?

Hulu offers the Big Ten Network as part of its Hulu + Live TV plan.