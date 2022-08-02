ESPN Plus is a dream platform for sports enthusiasts. The leading streaming service offers a broad range of sports content, including live programming across professional and amateur leagues like MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA golf, college football, international soccer, and tennis. Subscribers can also access original and on-demand shows, detailed game recaps and analyses, premium articles, and the award-winning “30 for 30” documentary series library. Read on to find out if the sports-centric platform is right for you.

What plans does ESPN Plus offer?

ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the hub for sports content. For $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year, which saves you $20 annually), subscribers can watch live matches across multiple sports, including basketball, baseball, field hockey, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, MMA, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling. Tennis fans can enjoy coverage of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and UFC fans can watch UFC Fight Night contests, which are also part of the standard ESPN subscription. You also have the option of paying $74.99 per event for UFC PPV bouts.

ESPN Plus also features original programming that covers some of the top names in sports. For example, legendary hall-of-fame quarterback Peyton Manning hosts “Peyton’s Places,” a football-themed documentary series that revisits influential moments in the NFL’s history through the lens of one of the greatest to ever play.

In addition, an ESPN Plus subscription lifts the paywall on premium articles from ESPN Insiders, and you can access the entire archive of ESPN’s award-winning storytelling brands like SC Featured and E:60. Another one of the surefire standouts on the platform is the complete library of the critically acclaimed “30 for 30” sports documentary series, which includes the Academy Award-winning “OJ: Made in America.”

Keep in mind that ESPN Plus doesn’t allow access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews, and other related channels. Unfortunately, NBA and NFL games aren’t currently available for live streaming on ESPN Plus, either. However, the platform will begin streaming one international NFL matchup per season, starting with the Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 30, 2022.

While ESPN Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial, you can cancel your subscription at any time once you sign up.

The Disney Bundle

With the Disney Bundle, you can get three streaming services for the price of one. This bundle combines ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu in one neat package for $13.99 with ads or $19.99 for an ad-free experience. The package provides a wide variety of entertainment for a price lower than many other streaming services.

In addition to the extensive ESPN Plus live and on-demand content, the bundle unlocks a library of family-friendly programming, including classic animated Disney films, children’s programming, musicals, concerts, and blockbuster films. One of the platform’s highlights is the exclusive access to the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe, which boasts titles like “The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Infinity War,” and “Endgame.” Disney Plus also houses major franchises like Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and the platform often adds big-screen releases less than a couple of months after airing in theaters.

The Disney Bundle also includes Hulu’s robust streaming library that consists of popular original series like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Atlanta,” “The Kardashians,” and old favorites like “The Golden Girls.” You can also enjoy most new episodes at least a day after they air. Another plus? Up to six household members can create their own profiles with unique recommendations specific to their tastes.

With thousands of live sports events, movies, and TV shows to choose from, the options are endless with the Disney Bundle. Sign up to catch all your favorites on iOS and Android devices, smart TVs, and gaming systems.

What add-ons does ESPN Plus offer?

ESPN Plus doesn’t currently offer add-ons, but, as previously stated, you have the option to bundle ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu for a more well-rounded content package. With this option, you can enjoy thousands of live sports events, movies, and shows, including films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney’s library of animated movies, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building.”

How does ESPN Plus compare to other streaming services?

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Simultaneous Streams Ads? Free Trial? ESPN Plus $6.99 3 Yes No Hulu $6.99+ 2 Ad-free option Yes Disney Plus $7.99 4 No No Sling TV $35+ 1-3 Yes No FuboTV $69.99+ 10 Yes Yes Amazon Prime Video Included with Amazon Prime 3 No Yes

ESPN Plus is the leader in sports programming for UFC, NHL, and college sports fans. Despite losing the exclusive media rights for MLS to Apple TV, ESPN Plus still boasts a strong roster of international soccer, including Spain’s LaLiga, Germany’s Bundesliga, the English FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield, and the EFL Championship. However, ESPN Plus is restricted outside of the United States.

At $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, ESPN Plus is an absolute steal. If you opt for the Disney Bundle, you’ll also get incredible value for a low price. Other live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV are significantly more expensive, starting at $69.99 per month for FuboTV and $35 per month for Sling TV. However, you do get a free trial with services like FuboTV and Amazon Prime Video, which ESPN Plus doesn’t offer.

These higher prices account for more channels, DVR recording, and storage capacities. While ESPN Plus doesn’t currently offer DVR recording, you can still view most programs on-demand after they’re aired.

What are the downsides of ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus complements the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN2 and ESPNews, so a subscription doesn’t allow access to the live games on these channels. Professional basketball and football fans may also be disappointed to learn that the service doesn’t provide live broadcasts of NBA or NFL games. And while ESPN Plus does offer some live MLB and most NHL games, they’re subject to local blackout restrictions, meaning fans in a specific team’s region can only stream certain games. ESPN Plus also recently lost the rights to Major League Soccer, which now has a home on Apple TV.

Though ESPN Plus offers exclusive programming and on-demand content, the subscription doesn’t include flagship ESPN programming like SportsCenter, Around The Horn, Pardon the Interruption, and First Take. Since ESPN Plus is a standalone service, you’ll still need cable to view the ESPN network of channels. On the technical side, ESPN Plus lacks DVR capabilities, so as a subscriber, you won’t be able to record live games in the event you miss the first 10 minutes. And, as we mentioned before, ESPN Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial.

What makes ESPN Plus stand out?

One area where ESPN Plus shines is combat sports. Fans can stream exclusive UFC Fight Night and PPV events, behind-the-scenes footage, studio shows like Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, UFC Fight Island: Declassified, originals like Detail with Daniel Cormier, and content from the archives. New subscribers to ESPN Plus can also take advantage of a special discounted bundle for UFC fans: One PPV event and a one-year membership for just $124.98. PFL (Professional Fighters League), MMA, and Top Rank Boxing events are also available to stream on the platform.

Another draw for ESPN Plus is its comprehensive coverage of collegiate sports. The men’s and women’s NCAA sports lineups feature basketball, baseball, field hockey, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling. Even hockey lovers can find their nirvana on the platform because of the league’s NHL.TV package was replaced with a slate of hockey matches on ESPN Plus at a lower price point.

How to subscribe to ESPN Plus

To sign up for ESPN Plus, follow the steps below:

Head over to the ESPN Plus homepage. Click “Subscribe to ESPN Plus Only.” Create an account by entering your name and email address, then choose a password. Agree to the terms and conditions, then click “Sign Up.” Enter your payment and billing information.

*Keep in mind that your credit card will be charged automatically each month until you cancel your subscription.

How to cancel my ESPN Plus subscription

To cancel ESPN Plus, follow the steps below:

Open the ESPN Plus billings page on your web browser. Click “Login,” then “Manage.” Click “Cancel Subscription,” then confirm your cancellation.

*Keep in mind that your subscription will continue until the end of the billing cycle.

Is ESPN Plus worth it?

ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is ideal for major fans of UFC, NHL, or college sports. Even if you’re a casual fan who wants to enjoy a variety of sports without breaking the bank, it’s worth the subscription. But hardcore sports fans may want to use ESPN Plus as an add-on to ESPN’s regular programming. If you want something the whole family can enjoy, consider the Disney Bundle to add an impressive selection of movies and TV shows from Disney Plus and Hulu alongside sports content from ESPN Plus.