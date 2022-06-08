Batter up! We know the MLB season has already begun, but are you catching all of your favorite teams action? If not, we’ll guide you in the right direction to give you the ultimate sports experience you deserve. Get ready because you’re about to hit a home run.

Where to watch the MLB season without cable?

To take your sports viewing to the next level, check out our streaming service recommendations below so you can watch the MLB in the comfort of your own home. Oh, and don’t forget to BYOP (bring your own peanuts).

Hulu + Live TV – Our recommended service

Hulu

If you haven’t already heard, Hulu + Live TV is our all-time favorite streaming service. Why? You get access to over 75 channels, including local stations and most major cable networks. In addition, you can access Hulu’s entire streaming library and specific regional sports networks depending on your ZIP code.

The two main Hulu + Live TV plans, which both include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, are:

With these Disney Bundles, you get a three-in-one deal, and you can choose between an ad or ad-free plan. Through ABC or FOX regional sports, you can watch the MLB season on Hulu + Live TV depending on your region. Hulu’s greatest perk? You can personalize your watch experience by selecting your favorite teams for future similar recommendations.

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock, the brand new streaming service recently launched in 2020, offers three different plans to choose from:

Peacock’s free plan (yeah, that’s right … free!) is the streaming service’s most unique feature. With this plan, you can watch thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, as well as Peacock-only channels, daily news, sports, pop culture, and kids movies and shows. The downside? The free plan doesn’t give you access to live sports and events, so it won’t be of any help to you when it comes to MLB.

But, that’s where Peacock Premium and Premium Plus come in. For only $4.99 per month, Peacock Premium gives you access to everything included in the free plan, plus live sports and events, including Premier League and WWE, exclusive Peacock Originals, next-day access to NBC hits, and additional movies and shows, too (for both adults and kids).

Peacock Premium Plus comes in at $9.99 per month. With this plan, you get access to everything included in the Premium plan, but the content is ad-free and you can download shows and movies to watch offline on your phone anytime, anywhere.

So, if you’re in the market for a brand new, trending streaming service, then upgrade to the Premium or Premium plus plan to live stream MLB games, highlights, documentaries, and more.

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV

DIRECTV STREAM offers more packages than most other streaming services. You can choose from four options, which vary in price and content:

The Entertainment package is DIRECTV STREAM’s starter package, which offers over 65 channels, including ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon, and HGTV.

The Choice™ package is the second cheapest option, and includes all of the channels in the Entertainment package, plus MLB Network, NBA TV, college sports networks, regional sports networks, and more. Choice™ will satisfy you if you’re a die-hard sports fan.

DIRECTV STREAM’s Ultimate package will appeal to everyone, so it’s best for families. With Ultimate, you’ll get access to over 130 channels, meaning everything offered in Choice™, as well as Oxygen, Golf Channel, NHL Network, Universal Kids, and more.

And, last but not least, the Premier package will give you access to over 140 channels — AKA everything you need. Premier offers everything in Ultimate, plus HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and more.

Depending on your budget and priorities, DIRECTV STREAM offers a package for everyone. To watch MLB, though, we suggest subscribing to Choice™. You can’t go wrong with this must-have sports package.

ESPN Plus

Disney

ESPN Plus is your one-stop shop for sports. You can stream thousands of live sports and events, from baseball to football to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and beyond.

With ESPN Plus, you can choose from three different plans:

The Disney Bundle offers a special discount because on top of ESPN Plus, you can gain access to Hulu (ads or ad-free) and Disney Plus, too. The Disney Bundle will provide you with sports content, as well as other areas of entertainment and original series.

ESPN Plus also allows you to discover the best of the Bigs, Little League World Series, MLB archives, ESPN Plus Originals, the full 30 for 30 library, and ESPN Plus premium articles and daily studio shows.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one of the few streaming services that offers a single plan. For $64.99 per month, you can access YouTube Originals and over 85 channels, including entertainment, news, live sports, and more.

You can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher-quality TV experience, too. Celebrate YouTube’s birthday with the limited time offer of $50 off your first month.

MLB season schedule

If you’re looking for when your favorite teams next game is be sure to check out the full MLB schedule here. Don’t wait on choosing a streaming service for October to get here and miss out on all the fun.