How to Watch USC Football: Best Options in 2023

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with DISH.

After a breakout year in 2022, University of Southern California football has its eye on the Pac-12 championship this year. Riding on the shoulders of quarterback Caleb Williams, widely projected as a future No.1 NFL draft pick, the Trojans are ready to take their game to the next level.

USC fans are eager to see the team take those next steps in 2023, and many won’t want to miss a single play. And with so many live TV streaming services these days, you’ve got plenty of options for watching the Trojans take the gridiron this year. Read on to find out which streaming choices are your best bet.

Where to watch USC football

This year marks USC’s final run in the Pac-12 Conference. Although the conference doesn’t have a major TV deal, you can still find Tojans games across several networks in 2023. As always, a few games will air on Pac-12 Network, but most contests will be broadcast on national networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN. NBC’s over-the-top service, Peacock, will also simulcast NBC broadcasts for streamers. If past seasons are any indication, you may have to look to CBS Sports Network and FS1 for a couple of games, too.

Here’s a look at the major live TV streaming services and which channels they carry for Trojans fans.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS Sports Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Pac-12 Network ✓ ✓

How to watch USC football with DIRECTV STREAM

Many cord-cutters will be familiar with DIRECTV’s satellite offerings, and they’ll find a lot of similarities in its streaming offshoot, DIRECTV STREAM. The biggest differences? There are no long-term contracts, and you can watch from anywhere.

You can choose from four DIRECTV STREAM plans, which range from $74.99 to $154.99 a month and offer anywhere from 75 to 150-plus channels. The Choice plan offers the best value, with an ideal mix of entertainment, news, and live sports, but the top-tier plans offer extra sports and premium channels if you want to max out your entertainment options.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Entertainment $74.99 75+ Unlimited at home Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited at home Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited at home Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited at home Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

Although DIRECTV STREAM covers sports better than most streaming services, USC fans will notice a few downsides. Although the basic Entertainment plan includes most networks carrying Trojans games in 2023, you won’t find Pac-12 Network in any plan — and you’ll need to upgrade to the Ultimate plan for $109.99 a month to get CBS Sports Network.

However, if you can live with those gaps, DIRECTV STREAM is one of your best bets for keeping up with most international, national, and regional sports. The Choice plan includes regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports, and it’s one of the few streaming options that does.

How to watch USC football with Fubo

For USC fans who want to catch every game, there’s only one streaming service that will do the trick: Fubo. This streaming platform was built for sports fans, but it offers one of the most impressive channel lineups of any option on the market today.

Fubo’s plans start at $74.99 a month, but it’s important to note that you’ll also pay a $10.99 monthly regional sports fee to get RSNs included in your plan. Nonetheless, with more than 170 channels in the basic plan, that’s a better value than you’ll find anywhere else. Fubo also offers plenty of upgrades and add-ons if you want to stack your plan with more sports and entertainment.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 174 10 Yes Elite $84.99 250 10 Yes Ultimate $99.99 293 10 Yes

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

In our view, Fubo is still the champion of live sports streaming. Even the Pro plan is loaded with sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, and Golf Channel, not to mention RSNs like Bally Sports.

Trojans fans will have to pay a little extra to ensure they can watch every game, but Fubo is the only service that offers every network airing USC matches in 2023. The only channel missing from the Pro plan is Pac-12 Network, so you can either upgrade to the Elite plan for an extra $10 per month or add Fubo Extra for $7.99 a month or Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $10.99 a month. Either way, if you don’t want to miss a single play, Fubo is your best bet.

How to watch USC football with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer every channel airing USC football games in 2023, but it comes close. And there’s so much more here, it’s worth considering, even if you miss a couple of matchups.

For only $69.99 a month, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV will get you access to more than 90 of the most popular channels — but that’s not all. You’ll also have full access to Hulu’s full library of excellent shows and films, plus the entire Disney Plus library. And, if sports are your priority, you’ll get plenty of extra coverage on ESPN Plus. Hulu also offers several add-ons to expand your entertainment and sports lineups or add premium services like Max to your plan.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus1 $69.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus2 $82.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus3 $74.99 90+ 2 No Live TV Only $68.99 90+ 2 No 1With ads

2Hulu and Disney Plus – No ads, ESPN Plus – With ads

3Hulu and ESPN Plus – With ads, Disney Plus – No ads

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV offers a surprising amount of live sports coverage for the price. All plans include staples like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and NFL Network, and ESPN Plus adds several extra layers of coverage for professional and collegiate sports. Unfortunately, you won’t find any RSNs on Hulu + Live TV, so you’ll need to look into other options for following your local teams on channels like Bally Sports West or Bally Sports SoCal.

For Trojans fans, the only noticeable downside is that Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network. You’ll find every other network featuring USC games here, though, so if you can plan a few nights out for Pac-12 Network matchups, Hulu may be a good fit. With so much other live sports coverage and top-notch on-demand content, it’s tough to beat Hulu’s content mix.

How to watch USC football with Sling TV

Sling TV is a dark-horse contender for a great way to watch USC football games — if you live in the right market. The budget-friendly streamer only offers ABC, Fox, and NBC in some markets, so whether it’s a good fit for you will depend on where you live.

Overall, Sling TV offers three plans. Sling Blue and Sling Orange, which both cost $40 per month, include some of the same channels, but there are some distinct offerings in each plan. To get the full, combined channel set, you’ll pay $55 a month for Sling Orange & Blue. You can then customize your plan to add more sports or entertainment with an impressive array of add-ons.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Sling Blue $40 40 3 No Sling Orange $40 32 1 No Sling Orange & Blue $40 46 1–3 No

What sports offerings does Sling provide?

Sling actually offers a fair amount of live sports, but you’ll have to build a customized plan to get the most out of it. Many Trojans fans can catch almost every game in 2023 if they opt for Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on. If you live in the right market, this plan would include every channel airing USC games except for CBS and CBS Sports Network for $70 a month.

Besides Trojans games, you’ll be able to keep up with plenty of other live sports on Sling. The full package includes channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network, so there’s more than enough to keep up with national and international sports here. The biggest downsides are the lack of RSNs and the missing local channels in many markets.

Watch USC football with YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers one of the most well-rounded live TV plans for cord-cutters in 2023. With more than 110 channels in the base plan, viewers can keep up with many of the top shows, live sports, and family entertainment.

At $72.99 a month, YouTube TV’s base plan offers excellent value for sports fans who don’t want to miss out on other popular cable programming. It also offers tons of add-ons that allow you to customize your plan, whether you want more sports, current and classic films, or live concerts.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 110+ 3 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

Sports fans won’t find quite as much on YouTube TV as they will on Fubo or DIRECTV STREAM, but they can still catch a lot of live sports at a slightly lower price than what those competitors offer. There’s a lot of national and international coverage here, with channels like ESPN, NBA TV, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, ACCN, and ESPNU. Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t include any RSNs.

USC fans will be able to follow most of their team’s matches on YouTube TV. The only notable gap is Pac-12 Network, but every other station airing Trojans games is included in the base plan. Overall, this is a good choice if you want a more cable-like, balanced package with plenty of options to customize your plan.

Best Streaming Alternative: DISH

DISH is giving customers access to pro and major D1 college football games this season, for those who prefer a more traditional satellite TV service. You can also easily navigate to your favorite streaming apps including YouTube, Prime Video and ESPN Plus right from the DISH homescreen. Plus, if you’re a new customer, you’ll get the Multi-Sport Pack with Pac-12 Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more sports channels at no additional cost when you sign up for AT120 Plus plan or above, for a limited time.

USC football schedule 2023

The Trojans 2023 football season kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 26, with a visit from San Jose State. The full 12-game schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 8:00 p.m. San Jose State vs. University of Southern California (Pac-12 Network)

San Jose State vs. University of Southern California (Pac-12 Network) Saturday, Sept. 2 @ 6:30 p.m. Nevada vs. University of Southern California (Pac-12 Network)

Nevada vs. University of Southern California (Pac-12 Network) Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Stanford vs. University of Southern California (Fox)

Stanford vs. University of Southern California (Fox) Saturday, Sept. 23 University of Southern California vs. Arizona State (Fox)

University of Southern California vs. Arizona State (Fox) Saturday, Sept. 30 University of Southern California vs. Colorado

University of Southern California vs. Colorado Saturday, Oct. 7 Arizona vs. University of Southern California

Arizona vs. University of Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 7:30 p.m. University of Southern California vs. Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)

University of Southern California vs. Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock) Saturday, Oct. 21 Utah vs. University of Southern California

Utah vs. University of Southern California Saturday, Oct. 28 University of Southern California vs. California

University of Southern California vs. California Saturday, Nov. 4 Washington vs. University of Southern California

Washington vs. University of Southern California Saturday, Nov. 11 University of Southern California vs. Oregon

University of Southern California vs. Oregon Saturday, Nov. 18 UCLA vs. University of Southern California

*All game times are Eastern. Times and networks not listed are TBD.

FAQ

Can I watch USC game on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV includes every network airing Trojans games except for Pac-12 Network. The majority of USC games are slated to air on national networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and FS1, so you should be able to catch a fair number of USC contests with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

How can I watch Pac-12 Network?

As far as streaming services go, Pac-12 Network is only available in add-on packages on Fubo and Sling TV. Otherwise, you’ll need to subscribe to a cable or satellite plan like DISH Network that includes the station in its packages.

Can I watch college football for free?

Many college football games air on national broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. You can watch these for free with an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV.