How To Watch The Hallmark Channel: Best Options For 2023

Live TV streaming services are a good alternative if you want to cut the cable cord but still have access to your favorite shows. For one, the prices tend to be more reasonable than traditional cable. Another bonus is the freedom to customize your package according to your rooting interests, whether that’s professional sports, college sports, or niche sports. But one of the most significant benefits is the no-contract policy, which allows subscribers to cancel at any time without the fear of incurring exorbitant fees. Not only is live TV streaming more accessible than ever, but now you can enjoy your team on multiple devices at home or on the road.

What is Hallmark Channel?

The Hallmark Channel is known for its family-friendly programming that includes a potpourri of television movies and mini-series. The Hallmark Channel has also branched out into original series programming, with shows like “When Calls the Heart” and “Chesapeake Shores” cultivating a dedicated following.

The channel has gained quite a reputation for its holiday programming. The Hallmark Christmas movies have grown into a cultural phenomenon, getting name-checked in popular shows like “Ted Lasso.” Some families have even started integrating the films into their Christmas traditions.

Which streaming services offer Hallmark Channel?

Channel DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

How to watch the Hallmark Channel with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers coverage of every imaginable sporting event, from the most mainstream to the most niche. With four different plans starting at $79.99 per month, the streaming service has something for everyone’s budget.

There are more than 75 channels available to you with the basic Entertainment package, including ABC, ESPN, the Hallmark Channel, and TNT. Prices for the Premier, Ultimate, and Choice tiers range from $108.99 to $164.99 monthly. The Óptimo Más plan offers more than 100 channels for $75.99 per month to Spanish language speakers.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 75+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Choice $108.99 105+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Ultimate $119.99 140+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Premier $164.99 150+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Óptimo Más $75.99 100+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

DIRECTV STREAM offers sports fans a comprehensive channel lineup to keep up with major events like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, and the Olympics. In all English language packages, local stations, including NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox, are available, along with key national networks such as TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

Óptimo Más broadcasts the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Liga MX. Additionally, subscribers have the option to include ESPN Deportes, NBA TV, and NBA League Pass in their packages.

Upgrading from the Entertainment plan unlocks several premium channels, including the Tennis Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and ESPNEWS. Subscribers to the Choice, Ultimate, and Premier packages also gain access to extensive college sports coverage with channels like the Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPNU. By far, one of the biggest perks of these upper-tier packages is access to regional sports networks (RSNs) at no additional cost, which is perfect for fans who don’t want to miss out on their local teams.

DIRECTV STREAM provides unlimited Cloud DVR storage, but recordings can only be kept for up to nine months. Additionally, for some shows, only 30 episodes can be stored before the oldest episode gets deleted. The service compensates for these shortcomings with three out-of-home streams and unlimited in-home streaming, offering a flexible viewing experience.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel with Fubo

Since its launch, Fubo has been hailed as the “Netflix” of soccer. The streaming service has come a long way since those early days and now offers a wide variety of sports, news, and entertainment channels like the Hallmark Channel. The Pro plan starts at $74.99 per month. Upgrading to the Elite and Premier plans will cost $84.99 and $94.99 per month, respectively.

The Latino plan costs $32.99 a month and is available to Spanish speakers. For sports fans, there are add-ons like NBA League Pass, International Sports Plus, and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 124+ 2 Yes Elite $84.99 178+ 2 Yes Premier $94.99 214+ 2 Yes Latino $32.99 43+ 2 Yes

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

Fubo provides access to major sports events, including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, Olympics, College Football Playoff, and the World Cup. The Pro package offers a solid lineup of channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, Big Ten Network, and beIN SPORTS. For those opting for the Elite and Premier plans, channels like the Tennis Channel, MLB Network, ESPNU, ESPNews, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, and Zona Futbol become available.

Add-ons can also improve your viewing experience. International football fans can enjoy extensive coverage with an add-on that includes channels like FOX Deportes, ESPN HD Deportes, Fubo Latino Network, Zona Futbol, GOLTV English, GOLTV Spanish, TyC Sports, Fubo Sports Network 2, Fox Soccer Plus, and more.

The Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on includes a variety of networks such as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Stadium, Zona Futbol, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and the Tennis Channel. The Sports Lite add-on, another option, features channels like the Tennis Channel, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, ACC Network, and ESPNEWS.

Fubo’s 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage is less than some competitors’ unlimited options, but the recordings are saved indefinitely. RSNs are an excellent feature of Fubo packages, but there is an additional cost of $11 to $14 per month, depending on the number of RSNs available in the customer’s area.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best all-around streaming services. All plans include more than 90 channels, an impressive on-demand library, and two other built-in streaming services, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The only difference is your tolerance for commercials.

The ad-supported plan starts at $76.99 monthly, and the commercial-free option costs $89.99 monthly. For those who prefer to forgo the streaming library, the Live TV-only version costs $75.99 per month.

But at only $1.00 more, the ad-supported plan is a better bargain. What Hulu + Live TV lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. The streaming service doesn’t offer as many live channel options as its competitors, but what is available is some of the most popular among audiences. The lineup includes all local channels, plus CNN, A&E, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, and VH-1.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Live TV only $75.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV $76.99 90+ 2 No Hulu (no ads) + Live TV $89.99 90+ 2 No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best choices out there for those who love staying up-to-date with news and entertainment, but it’s also a powerhouse for sports enthusiasts. If you’re a college football superfan or an avid follower of any of the major professional sports leagues, there are channels to meet your needs.

Local channels ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC cover the NFL, NBA, and MLB playoffs and the Super Bowl. These channels are further supplemented by many of the mainstream favorites like the ESPN family of networks, TNT, the NFL Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more.

Moreover, Hulu + Live TV expands its offerings with ESPN Plus content, providing an even broader range of live sports coverage. Still not enough? For $9.99 extra per month, the Sports Add-on covers the enormously popular NFL RedZone and niche sports through Sportsman Channel, FanDuel TV, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and others.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer any RSNs, forcing you to find alternatives to keep connected to your local teams. But the unlimited DVR storage means you can record games to watch at your convenience.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel with Sling TV

Sling TV has built a reputation as one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market. There are three plans available. The Orange Plan comes with 32 channels for $40 per month, and the Blue option offers 39 channels at the same price point. The combined Orange & Blue plan gives subscribers the best of both worlds for a reasonable $55 per month.

If the Sling TV channel listings still don’t satisfy your viewing needs, it has multiple add-ons that allow subscribers to customize the service to their taste, including comedy, kids programming, lifestyle, news, and entertainment.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free

Trial Orange $40 32 1 No Blue $40 39 3 No Orange & Blue $55 46 1 to 3 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV’s sports programming is less comprehensive than other live TV streaming services. The Orange Plan houses ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. Subscribers to the Blue Plan will find FS1 and the NFL Network. The hybrid Orange & Blue Plan is a more practical choice for sports fans as it combines channels from two plans. More dedicated fans can take advantage of the sports add-ons for a broader range.

The Sling Orange Sports Extra enhances the basic plans with the addition of 10 popular college and professional sports channels like ESPNEWS, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network (ACCN), and Longhorn Network. Meanwhile, Sling Blue’s Sports Extra offers additional channels like the highly sought-after NFL RedZone, Golf Channel, and Fox Sports 2 (FS2).

Sling Orange combined with Sports Extra is ideal for basketball lovers, providing extensive coverage of NCAA and NBA games, including the exhilarating March Madness tournament. Pro football fans will find more value in the Sling Blue plus Sports Extra combo. Each of these add-ons will cost you $11 per month on top of your regular subscription.

Fifty hours of DVR storage is meager compared to other live TV streaming services. The Sling Orange only offers streaming on one device, but up to three streams are available on the other plans. And, of course, the price is a significant draw.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel with YouTube TV

YouTube TV has made it easy for subscribers to select a plan by offering two packages. The Base Plan features 100-plus channels for $72.99 per month, with programming covering everything from news to entertainment to sports.

The comprehensive collection of channels includes local stations like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox and favorites such as CNN, TNT, TBS, and the Hallmark Channel. For $34.99 monthly, Spanish language speakers can enjoy Univision and ESPN Deportes as part of the Spanish Plan.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 100+ 6 Yes Spanish Plan $34.99 28+ 6 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

One of the biggest draws in YouTube TV’s sports coverage is the NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives subscribers access to out-of-market football games every Sunday. Even without this coveted add-on, the YouTube TV sports package packs a punch. The Base Plan includes all the essentials, including ESPN, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

The lineup also features a variety of other channels such as NBA TV, NFL Network, Golf Channel, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network (BTN), SEC Network, ACC Network (ACCN), TUDN, Fox Sports 2, ESPNU, and ESPNews. For supplementary sports coverage, the Sports Plus add-on includes Fox Soccer Plus, NFL RedZone, Billiard TV, beIN SPORTS, and FanDuel TV.

Fantasy football fans will get a kick out of YouTube TV’s mobile app, which allows users to track their favorite team’s stats in real-time. Additionally, YouTube TV lets you have up to six personal accounts, an unlimited amount of DVR storage, and three streams at the same time.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel on the app

Download the Hallmark App through the app store. To unlock the content, log in with the credentials from the live TV streaming service that you’re subscribed to. Make sure that the service carries the Hallmark Channel. Start streaming.

The Hallmark Channel app is available on iOS and Android, and provides access to a vast collection of original shows and movies.

Here are the supported devices for each streaming service that carries the Hallmark Channel:

FAQ

Does Peacock have the Hallmark Channel?

Peacock is the live TV streaming service from NBCUniversal, and yes, the Hallmark channel is available as part of select plans. Subscribers to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus will unlock the Hallmark Channel, along with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Where can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies?

Hallmark movies have become a highly anticipated Christmas staple. You can watch them on the Hallmark Channel and with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription. And if you can’t experience the holiday goodness live, the movies are available on Peacock for 72 hours on demand.

What is the cheapest way to get the Hallmark Channel?

One of the cheapest ways to access the Hallmark Channel is through Sling TV. This is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market that offers the Hallmark Channel as part of its channel lineup.