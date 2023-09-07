How to Watch beIN SPORTS: Best options 2023

Do you follow international sports? If so, you’ve probably heard of beIN SPORTS, the soccer-focused sports channel based in Qatar. Even though many cable companies in the U.S. don’t offer the beIN SPORTS family of channels, you can find them on several streaming services, such as Fubo and Sling TV.

Below, learn how to watch beIN SPORTS in USA markets, and start watching your favorite global soccer leagues and overseas sports today.

What is beIN SPORTS?

Headquartered in Qatar, beIN SPORTS is a network of sports channels that air various international sports, with a particular focus on soccer. It’s the largest sports network in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, but it also has local channels in the U.S., France, Australia, and several other countries.

beIN SPORTS’ programming varies by market, but it has the rights to broadcast some of the world’s most popular soccer competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga. Aside from soccer, beIN SPORTS also shows a handful of other sports, including rugby, tennis, and motorsports.

What streaming services offer beIN SPORTS?

You can get a beIN SPORTS subscription on three streaming services: Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV beIN SPORTS ✔ ✔ ✔

How to watch beIN SPORTS with Sling TV

If you sign up for Sling TV, you can choose from either of its basic plans (Sling Orange or Sling Blue) or combine them (Sling Orange & Blue) to get the best of both. However, in order to watch beIN SPORTS with Sling TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra to your base plan. No matter which option you choose, you’ll get access to beIN SPORTS and dozens more Sling TV channels for $70 or less per month.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial Orange with Sports Extra $51 per month 45 1 Yes Blue with Sports Extra $51 per month 50 3 Yes Orange & Blue with Sports Extra $70 per month 62 4 Yes

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV has a modest mix of sports channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 in Sling Orange and Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and NFL Network in Sling Blue. Again, you can get all of these channels if you sign up for Sling Orange & Blue. With Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, you’ll get even more sports content from networks like beIN SPORTS, MLB Network, NBA TV, and the Pac-12 Network.

On these networks, you can watch all kinds of sports, including the MLB, NFL, NBA, and college football. However, the available games may be limited since Fox is the only local network available on Sling TV. It’s missing ABC, CBS, and NBC, so you’d miss out on major events like the Super Bowl and certain games during March Madness.

Because Sling TV is more affordable than most of its competitors, it’s worth considering if you’re on a budget. You should be aware, though, that you won’t be able to watch many local games – even if you have the highest-tier package.

How to watch beIN SPORTS with Fubo

With Fubo, there’s something for every kind of sports fan. Even its starter package has more than 170 channels of sports, news, and entertainment content for a price of $74.99 per month. Its two higher-tier plans each have over 240 channels, many of which are sports-focused. If that’s still not enough for you, Fubo has several sports channel add-ons that you can bundle with your base plan (for an extra monthly fee).

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 170+ 10 at home

3 out-of- home Yes Elite $84.99 240+ 10 at home

3 out-of- home Yes Premier $94.99 249+ 10 at home

3 out-of- home Yes

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

Fubo is known as a streaming service for sports fans, so you can expect to find all of the major networks available here. Even on Fubo’s starter plan (Pro), you’ll get beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, ESPN, FS1, Marquee Sports Network, NFL Network, and more. On top of that, you’ll get the four local networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC) and the NBC Sports Regional Networks.

With all of these channels, you’ll be set to watch regular-season and post-season games for all of the major professional sports leagues. Plus, you’ll be able to watch the biggest events in sports, including the Super Bowl, Masters, Kentucky Derby, Olympics, and FIFA World Cup.

If you want to customize your Fubo plan to include even more sports, you can do that, too. The provider has six sports add-ons, including MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, Sports Plus with NFL RedZone, and International Sports Plus. Pricing on these add-ons ranges from $4.99 per month to $24.99 per month.

How to watch beIN SPORTS with YouTube TV

YouTube TV only has one plan, but you can tailor it to your liking with the provider’s add-ons. With the YouTube TV Base Plan and Sports Plus Add-on, you’ll get more than 110 channels – including beIN SPORTS and local networks – for $83.98 per month.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan with

Sports Plus Add-on $83.98 100+ 3+ Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

Sports networks are well-represented in YouTube TV’s channel lineup, which includes CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FS1, NBC Sports, NFL Network, and SEC Network. When you upgrade your plan to include the Sports Plus Add-on, you’ll get access to more than a dozen additional sports channels, such as beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone, and VSiN.

However, while YouTube TV does carry the NBC Sports Regional Networks, it doesn’t have many others, including Bally Sports, NESN, or YES Network. If your favorite team plays on one of these channels, you’ll miss out if you sign up with YouTube TV.

With that said, YouTube TV could be a particularly good choice for NFL fans. With your subscription, you’ll get all four local networks, so you can catch your hometown team, league playoffs, the Super Bowl, and other major sporting events throughout the year. Plus, YouTube TV is now the only place where you can subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket and watch out-of-market NFL games on Sundays.

How to watch beIN SPORTS on supported streaming devices

If you’ve signed up for one of the above plans, you can watch beIN SPORTS on all kinds of supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, web browsers, game consoles, and smart TVs. All you need to do is download your streaming service’s app and log in, and you’ll be able to catch live games – whether you’re at home or on the go.

Sling TV:

AirTV Mini

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Fire

Amazon Fire Tablets

Android Mobile

Android TV

Apple TV

Google TV

Google Chrome

Chromecast

Cox Contour Stream Player

Google Nest

iPhones and iPads (iOS 11 and later)

LG

Roku

Safari

Samsung

TiVo Stream

Vizio

Windows 10

Xbox

Xfinity

Fubo:

Amazon Fire TV

Android Mobile

Android TV / Google TV

Apple TV

Browser

Chromecast

Hisense

iPhone/iPad/iPod

LG TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio SmartCast TV

Xbox

YouTube TV:

Android phones and tablets

iOS phones and tablets

Chromecast

TVs with built-in Chromecast

AirPlay for Apple TV

Google Smart Displays

Google TV

Android TV

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Samsung smart TVs

LG smart TVs

HiSense TVs

Apple TV

Fire TV Sticks, Cubes, and smart TVs

Xbox

PlayStation

TiVo Stream 4K

Roku

Xfinity Flex devices

How to watch beIN SPORTS on the app

With the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app, you can watch live sports on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Here’s how to watch beIN SPORTS in USA via the network’s official app:

Download the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app from Google Play (for Android devices) or the App Store (for Apple devices). Sign in to your beIN SPORTS account using your streaming service credentials. Watch live games, explore upcoming events, review highlights, and more.

FAQ

Is beIN SPORTS on Amazon Prime?

No, beIN SPORTS is not on Amazon Prime. However, you can watch it on Sling TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

Can I stream beIN SPORTS?

Yes, you can stream beIN SPORTS through Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the channel through the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app.

Is there a beIN SPORTS app?

Yes, the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app is available on Google Play and the App Store. On the app, you can watch live games, replays, and highlights.