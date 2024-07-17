How to Watch NBC Live Without Cable in 2024

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympics are nearing and there is no better place to catch all of the action than on NBC. As one of the core five broadcast networks and an essential channel for sports viewing, NBC should be on your channel list regardless of your usual viewing habits. Not only does it host NFL games throughout the fall and winter, but it is also the network home of the multiple tennis grand slam matches, golf tournaments and much more.

NBC, short for the National Broadcasting Company, is where you can catch multiple entertainment favorites like “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Dick Wolf’s One Chicago shows and the “Law & Order” universe. NBC also owns Peacock, the streaming service that provides network-specific content on demand, including movies and additional sports content.

Streaming services that offer NBC

Peacock DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch NBC on Peacock

Plan Monthly Cost Channels Free Trial Premium Plus $11.99 50+ No

You can also watch your local NBC channel when you purchase a Peacock Premium Plus account. The Peacock Premium Plus tier also comes with no ads (with limited exclusions) and the ability to download and watch select titles offline. This is on top of the Premium tier perks which include live sports and events, current NBC and Bravo shows, and 50+ always-on channels. Peacock will be an important streaming service for any Olympics fans this summer. The streaming service will have exclusive content as well as around-the-clock coverage of the Paris games. Peacock also has wrestling, NFL, and tennis content throughout the year.

How to watch NBC with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Monthly Cost Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM may be one of the more expensive providers out there, but they do provide a free trial so you can test whether you like the service or not, and they have multiple packages for you to choose from, all of which include local channels like NBC. Looking for more sports? Add the “Sports Pack” which includes CBS Sports Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBC Golf, NBA TV, Fox Sports 1, and more, to any package. The Choice and above packages also allow you to watch Regional Sports Networks.

How to watch NBC with Fubo

Plan Monthly Cost Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo not only gives you a free trial, but they also have a lot of channels even for the lower tier packages. There are 10 exclusive Fubo Sports channels in the Pro plan along with beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network, Bally Sports, Fox Sports 1, and the NFL Network on top of local broadcast networks. If that isn’t enough sports, the Fubo add-on options include NBA League Pass, Sports with NFL RedZone, and an International Sports Plus package for an extra monthly fee. Fubo also offers the MLB.TV add-on, which will allow you to stream every out-of-market MLB game live or on demand.

How to watch NBC with Hulu + Live TV

Plan Monthly Cost Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $89.99 95+ Yes

The Hulu bundle includes not only the Hulu + Live TV channels and Hulu’s on-demand library but Disney+ and ESPN Plus as well. You can also opt for the ad-free plan for a higher monthly cost to watch most on-demand content without ad breaks. ESPN Plus is a must for a lot of sports fans so this bundle may be especially appealing. Disney Plus is also great for kids and family viewing. Hulu + Live TV has everything you need to watch nationally aired games throughout the year, but you can also add the Sports add-on which gives you FanDuel Racing, MLB Strike Zone, NFL RedZone, and the Tennis Channel for even more sports content at an additional monthly fee.

How to watch NBC with Sling TV

Plan Monthly Cost Channels Free Trial Blue $40 40+ No Orange & Blue $55 48+ No

Sling TV is one of the most affordable ways to watch NBC in 2024, if you live in an area where local channels are available. If you do live in one of those areas (enter your zipcode on the Sling website to find out) you’ll need to get either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue plan to be able to watch. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40 channels, including FS1 and the NFL Network. If you spring for the Sling Orange & Blue plan you get all of the above as well as ESPN, EPSN2, ESPN 3, and MotorTrend. You can also add the Sports Extra package for an additional monthly fee, which gives you ESPNU, NBA TV, MLB Strike Zone, and more

How to watch NBC with YouTube TV

Plan Monthly Cost Channels Free Trial Base $72.99 100+ Yes

Don’t be fooled by YouTube TV’s singular plan. The Base Plan has over 100 channels and allows you to watch local broadcast networks including NBC, along with plenty of sports channels like NFL Network and NBA TV. There is also a sports add-on package that will add Billiard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, and more into the mix. Football fans may be especially interested in YouTube TV’s partnership with NFL Sunday Ticket, making it easy to sign up and add the package to your YouTube TV channel guide.

FAQ

Can I watch NBC for free?

The only way to watch NBC for free is through streaming services that provide free trials or with an antenna to pick up your local channels for free. Check out DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV’s free trials to stream NBC for free.

Is NBC on Netflix or Hulu?

Yes, NBC is available on Hulu + Live TV. Be sure to enter your zip code on the Hulu website to get a list of the exact channels available in your area.

Is NBC on Peacock?

NBC is on Peacock if you get the Premium Plus Membership. That tier will allow you to watch all of Peacock and have access to your local NBC channel.