How To Watch ESPNU: Best Options 2023

If you eat, sleep, and breathe college football, baseball, Lacrosse, or college sports in general, odds are you can’t go a day without your ESPNU fix. If you are looking to kick your cable company to the curb but don’t want to lose access to the best in college sports, read on to learn how to watch ESPNU without skipping a beat.

What’s ESPNU?

ESPNU is ESPN’s home for all things college sports. Fans will find everything: college basketball, football, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball, and even the Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge. For hardcore college sports diehards, ESPNU offers “Bracketology,” “ESPNU College Coaches Spotlight,” and more.

What streaming services offer ESPNU?

Luckily, a wide variety of streaming services offer ESPNU, so you have a lot of options if you’re wondering how to stream it. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Vidgo all offer an ESPNU livestream.

How to watch ESPNU with FuboTV

Signing up for FuboTV is simple — navigate to the website, create an account, and enjoy your Fubo free trial before committing to the service. ESPNU is available as part of the Fubo Elite (or higher) plan or the Fubo Extra package.

What’s FuboTV?

FuboTV is a streaming service designed specifically for sports fans. It includes an on-demand library and over 120 live channels.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 124+ 3 Yes Elite $84.99 178+ 3 Yes Premier $94.99 214+ 3 Yes Latino $32.99 43+ 2 Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

Depending on the plan you opt for, FuboTV comes with FS1, NFL Network, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network among others. Higher tier plans include MLB Network, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone, Fight Network, and more. With such a large array of channels on offer, it’s hard not to find something to watch on FuboTV, even with the most basic plan.

How to watch ESPNU with Hulu + Live TV

As is the case with a few other streaming services, ESPNU comes included in the base Hulu + Live TV plan. Once you sign up for an account, you’ll be able to watch ESPNU to your heart’s content.

What’s Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is the live TV streaming service offered from on-demand streaming giant Hulu. Most plans come bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, but if you just need live TV, you can choose that plan as well.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial Live TV Only $68.99 85+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus $69.99 85+ 2 No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney Plus (No Ads), and ESPN Plus $82.99 85+ 2 No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

You’ll find ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, and even more on Hulu + Live TV. If you need all the ESPN content you can grab, the bundles with ESPN Plus provide an exceptional value. You’ll also get many, if not all, of your local networks, meaning you can keep your finger on the pulse of your favorite home teams. Like many other popular streaming services, Hulu + Live TV offers a wide variety in its base plan, so even if your team falls out of the playoffs, you’ll still have something to watch.

How to watch ESPNU with Sling TV

While Sling TV’s base Orange plan offers much for sports fans, to watch ESPNU on Sling TV, you’ll need to purchase the Orange Sports Extra package for an additional $11 per month.

What’s Sling TV?

Sling TV is a “slimmer” streaming service than many others on this list — it offers the smallest channel list of any live TV streaming service we highlight here but also the lowest prices. If you can find the networks you need on Sling TV, it’s an excellent streaming option.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial Orange $40 31 1 No Orange Sports Extra $11 10+ 1 No Blue $40 41 3 No Orange & Blue $55 47 1-3 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

As mentioned above, Sling TV’s Orange plan will most delight sports fans, but that doesn’t mean its Blue plan has nothing to offer. Orange comes with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, while Sling Blue comes with FS1, NFL Network, and Fox (in select cities). Sling Orange & Blue combines the two channel lists and offers you the best of both worlds.

Sling TV provides relatively focused channels lists when compared to other streaming services, but it also offers many add-on networks and packages to supplement its initial catalog.

How to watch ESPNU with Vidgo

Vidgo doesn’t offer a free trial, so you’ll have to purchase a plan to watch ESPNU. Navigate to the Vidgo website, create an account, input your payment information, and hunker down with your ESPNU favorites.

What’s Vidgo?

Vidgo is one of several live TV streaming services available today. Like many of the most popular options, Vidgo offers an on-demand streaming library as well.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial English Plus $69.99 110+ 3 No English Premium $84.99 150+ 3 No English & Spanish Ultimate $99.99 150+ 3 No Vidgo Mas $39.99 45+ 3 No

What sports offerings does Vidgo provide?

Sports fans will find MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, and more within Vidgo’s English Plus plan. Other networks, like NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NHL Network come with the English Premium and English & Spanish Ultimate plans. Like many streaming services in this price range, Vidgo offers plenty of non-sports content as well, like MTV, National Geographic, Disney Channel, and more.

How to watch ESPNU with YouTube TV

The base YouTube TV plan is an easy way to watch ESPNU. And in case you’re unsure about the service, you can sign up for a free trial.

What’s YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service offered by online video giant YouTube. The Base Plan includes 100-plus channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS, and more, for $72.99 per month. YouTube TV also offers a Spanish Plan for $34.99 per month, but it doesn’t include ESPNU within its channel list.

Plan Cost per

Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 100+ 3 Yes Spanish Plan $34.99 30+ 3 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

YouTube TV has a lot for sports fans — Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), CBS Sports Network, and, of course, ESPNU to name a few. Its well-rounded channel list offers more than just sports, so if you need a one-stop solution for a new streaming service, YouTube TV might fit the bill.

How to watch ESPNU on supported streaming devices

Every streaming service is compatible with a different list of devices, but the most commonly supported devices are Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast. Many smart TVs include apps for your favorite streaming services like Sling TV or YouTube TV, as do many game consoles, like the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

How to watch ESPNU on the ESPN app

The ESPN app includes access to ESPNU. The app also includes tons of live sports radio, live sports streams, highlights, scores, and more. Here’s how to use the ESPN app to watch ESPNU:

Download the ESPN app. Sign in or create an account using an email address and password. Select your favorite sports leagues and teams from their list. Log in or sign up for your ESPN Plus account. Enjoy the ESPN app.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

There’s no way around it — cable plans are expensive. Sports streaming services offer a much more budget-friendly alternative of accessing your favorite networks and live TV events, like live sports. If you can find the networks and events you need on a streaming service, it’s generally much less costly than a cable plan, and since an ESPNU free trial doesn’t exist, it’s up to you to find the best way to access it — but we hope we’ve provided a sufficient springboard for your search.

FAQ

Can you watch ESPNU without a cable TV provider?

Yes, you can watch ESPNU with any streaming service that carries the network. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Vidgo all offer ESPNU one way or another.

Does the ESPN app stream ESPNU?

Yes, the ESPN app streams ESPNU. You can access the app via iOS or Android.

What’s the cheapest way to watch ESPNU?

The cheapest way to watch ESPNU is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming service that offers the network, such as FuboTV. Outside of this temporary solution, Sling TV’s Orange plan with the Sports Extra package is the most affordable way to watch ESPNU.