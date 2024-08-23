The Best On-Demand Streaming Services of 2024

On-demand streaming services let you watch what you want, when you want. Platforms like Apple TV+ and Max have a boatload of original shows, while options like Amazon Prime Video focus on acquiring content from a variety of streaming sources. There’s something for everyone.

The best on-demand services usually let you watch across different devices, including your phone, smart TV, or tablet. To watch your favorite shows and movies, you’ll typically need internet access. However, most on-demand streaming services allow you to download select titles to watch offline. What’s more, on-demand streaming services have a lot of flexibility and often release brand-new content – and sometimes original content – all year round. Learn more about factors such as pricing, available content, and additional features to find the perfect fit that aligns with your preferences.

How we chose

We examined the most popular on-demand streaming services in 2024. We compared their content libraries, pricing, deals, and overall user experience. Our team has used each of these apps and also rated them in each category based on our personal experience.

Top On-Demand Streaming Services

Best overall: Max

Benefits Drawbacks Has all Warner Bros. content Only 2 simultaneous streams Can be bundled with Hulu and Disney Plus Ad-free costs extra Full HD resolution Cheapest plan doesn’t include downloads

About Max

Max, formerly HBO Max, offers a wide range of content options from HBO and beyond. Its monthly package starts at $9.99 but increases to $16.99 if you want to go ad-free. You can also opt for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan to increase your simultaneous stream count to four and get 4K video quality.

Not only do you get new HBO content and Max Originals, but users also get access to content from the Discovery Plus app and Warner Brothers movies and shows. If you ever want to revisit an HBO classic like “The Sopranos,” you’ll find that on Max, too. Plus, you can bundle it with Hulu and Disney Plus for even more entertainment.

Why is it the best?

We like Max overall because it has so much content from different sources. From the homepage, you can narrow down programming from HBO, Max Originals, Turner Classic Movies, DC, ID, Adult Swim, TLC, Discovery, CNN Max, Magnolia Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, Food Network, Bleacher Report Sports, Motor Trend, and more. The on-demand library has grown a lot in the last few years. Plus, Max hasn’t cracked down on password sharing yet. You can create unique profiles for friends and family in different households and allow them to log in and use your account. For as much content as you get, the price is still reasonable with ads.

Best for live TV: Hulu

Benefits Drawbacks Live TV and on-demand content Only two simultaneous streams Exclusive Hulu Originals No password sharing Next-day primetime shows Not all plans offer downloading

About Hulu

Hulu has an on-demand library, but you can also add Hulu + Live TV to your plan and replace your cable subscription. The on-demand portion of your service features Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear,” plus next-day access to primetime shows from networks like ABC and A&E. The platform also has some syndicated shows, so you can watch entire series that are no longer on the air. When you upgrade to Hulu + Live TV, the on-demand content is included. The Live TV portion has 95+ channels, including tons of sports and news.

Why is it the best?

Hulu is the best on-demand service for live TV because you can fully replace your cable with this service. While some apps, like Peacock, have in-app channels, Hulu offers third-party networks. Popular channels available with this service include NFL Network, CNN, MLB Network, Bravo, ESPN, and HGTV. Hulu + Live TV users benefit from unlimited cloud DVR storage and two simultaneous streams.

Best price: Amazon Prime Video

Benefits Drawbacks Included with all Amazon Prime accounts Ads were recently added More movies than any on-demand service Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision no longer free Exclusive home of NFL “Thursday Night Football” Some titles require an extra rental fee

About Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is free with an Amazon subscription. So, if you already need Amazon for delivery service, you get Amazon Prime Video included. If you don’t want a regular Amazon account, you can get the video service independently. To remove ads and get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, you’ll have to pay an extra monthly cost. This platform has more movies than any on-demand video platform, and it has started making original shows and movies. Plus, it’s the only place to get “Thursday Night Football” during the NFL season.

Why is it the best?

Amazon Prime Video is free for Amazon customers and still very affordable when purchased independently. Popular Amazon Originals include “The Boys” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” plus major rom-coms like “Ticket to Paradise” with Julia Roberts and George Clooney. When combined with movies that are just out of the theater, the content from this streamer gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

Best for original shows: Apple TV+

Benefits Drawbacks Lots of good, dramatic content Limited content library Airs “Friday Night Baseball” games Not compatible with mobile Android devices 3-month free trial for Apple customers

About Apple TV+

While you can’t expect the largest content library with Apple TV+, it is full of high-quality shows. If you want more content, you have the option to add channels to your service, including Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME and Acorn TV. Also, Apple TV+ airs two exclusive MLB games every Friday night during the summer months. In addition to its content, Apple TV+ has generous deals available for potential subscribers. For example, if you buy a new Mac product, like a laptop or iPhone, you get three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Why is it the best?

Apple TV+ focuses on quality programming, which makes it the best place to find original content. Dramas like “Presumed Innocent” and “Severance” are definitely water cooler shows and have a lot of production value. The app has also started producing comedies, including “Loot” and fan favorite “Ted Lasso.”

Best for families: Netflix

Benefits Drawbacks Kids profiles available No password sharing allowed Tons of original programming Cheapest plan doesn’t allow downloading or simultaneous streams New shows and movies added often Removing ads costs extra

About Netflix

Netflix has long been a fan-favorite for on-demand content, and it’s still great for families. The streaming service has a lot of cartoons and kid-friendly shows, and you can create a Kids profile with parental controls. For adults, you can count on original programming along with licensed series and movies. Family shows on the platform include “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “Unicorn Academy,” “She-Ra,” and “The Babysitter’s Club.” While the platform has cracked down on password sharing over the last year, you can still create unique profiles for up to six people. A standard plan with ads starts at just $6.99 per month.

Why is it the best?

Netflix is the best on-demand platform for families because it offers more than just kids’ content. While Disney Plus is great for younger viewers, adults may find themselves wanting something to binge after the kids have gone to bed. Netflix has a better blend of content for the whole family.

FAQ

Which on-demand streaming service is best?

Services like Max, Netflix, and Hulu offer a lot of original programming on-demand. They’re good for large families with diverse interests and adult-only households. Max is the best on-demand streaming service in 2024 due to its price, content library, and subscriber perks.

Do all streaming services have on-demand?

Most top streaming services have some on-demand content or a blend of on-demand content and live TV programming. However, platforms like Fubo or Sling TV focus more on live streaming and less on original content offerings.

What is the #1 streaming service?

Netflix is the number one streaming service based on subscriber count alone. It remains one of the most affordable options, though the cheapest plan is now ad-supported.