Peacock Review 2024: What to Know Before Subscribing

Peacock is an NBC-owned streaming service that has recently been on the rise along with the streaming service industry as a whole. Peacock possesses a large library of entertainment, exclusive shows, and even live sports. You can purchase Peacock for a low price of $5.99/month with ads or $11.99/month without ads. Since Peacock is owned by NBC, you can stream NBC-exclusive shows that are no longer on air or any other streaming platform. These shows include “The Office,” “Love Island USA,” and “Ted.”

Recently, Peacock gained the right to host NFL playoff games on its platform. This was the first time a live sporting event was going to be broadcast exclusively on a subscription-based platform, a risky move by the NFL, considering fans would have to expand their streaming portfolio to watch important matchups. But the gamble paid off, and Peacock set the most-streamed live event in U.S. history, according to Comcast.

Securing a Peacock subscription is ideal as the service offers even more sporting event coverage, like the Summer Olympics, for example. We’ll help you weigh Peacock’s pros and cons so you can get a better sense of the service’s offerings.

Benefits Drawbacks

Hosts an NFL playoff game every year Need Peacock Premium Plus for ad-free viewing Very affordable Only a handful of original content offerings

Home to NBC-exclusive content

Little to no kids programming

Ability to watch local channels

Our experience with Peacock

Price Range

$5.99-$11.99 per month Sports Coverage Sunday Night Football, Premier League, golf, WWE, NASCAR, track and field, etc. Concurrent Streams 3 DVR Storage No On-Demand Movies and TV Shows Yes Live TV Streaming Yes; news, sports, and some specialty TV channels 4K Livestreaming Yes

Peacock subscription options

There are two options for Peacock plans: Premium and Premium Plus. The Premium plan features more than 80,000 hours of programming across sports, TV, and movies. Subscribers will get more than 50 always-on channels and access to original content like “The Traitors” and “Poker Face.” Also, sports fans will be pleased to know that they get live event coverage, including cycling, golf, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, and more.

The Premium Plus plan is a step up from Premium. It includes everything you get with Premium, plus no ads, an option to download programs to watch offline and live access to your local NBC channel for around-the-clock coverage. The one drawback of the Premium Plus plan is that it’s double the monthly cost compared to the Premium plan. However, it gives you more flexibility to stream uninterrupted and on-the-go.

Peacock interface

Peacock’s simplistic design from the website makes it incredibly easy to navigate to the site and pick one of its two plans: Premium and Premium Plus. But the interface that’s easy to navigate isn’t just featured on its website. It’s also found in the app on Roku and Fire Stick.

After finishing the intuitive process of signing up, subscribers will know exactly how much they will need to pay moving forward. But once you log into the service on the app, the interface feels quite similar to most other sports streaming services.

Through the category labels on the side of the screen when accessing via Roku or Fire Stick or at the top of the screen from a computer, there are plenty of category labels, such as Movies, TV Shows, Sports, WWE, and My Stuff. Within each category, popular shows, movies, or events are displayed, and there is an option to search through genre or sport.

Inside the sports category, you aren’t just limited to live and recent sporting events. You can also watch short clips regarding major breaking stories in the sports world from NBC Sports analysts. In addition to news coverage circling around your favorite sports, live channels covering NFL, golf, soccer, and more are all available.

Peacock content

Between the two tiers of service Peacock provides, the biggest difference is the option between an ad or ad-free experience. With both the Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions, viewers are able to watch all of the content Peacock offers (including live TV), with the exception of downloading content for offline use — a feature specifically for Premium Plus members.

With the Premium memberships, viewers not only get to stream their favorite shows and movies, but they also get access to live channels, including Hallmark, news, sports, and crime and mystery channels.

Peacock user profiles

Peacock allows six different profiles per subscription and can be streamed simultaneously on three different screens, which is on par with the rest of its competitors.

The personalization of Peacock is one of my favorite things about this streaming service. There is an assortment of avatars from which you can choose for your profile picture, and you can distinguish your profile by name as well.

When it comes to parental controls, users are given five rating-based options that include: Little Kids, Older Kids, Family, Teen, and Adult. These options allow different content offerings based on which ratings you include in the individual profile. If you want to lock your account so children can’t access certain content, Peacock includes a profile PIN option where you can lock your account with a customized code.

Does Peacock have a free trial?

Peacock does not offer a free trial. However, the streaming service’s price is fairly budget-friendly compared to competitors. Also, Peacock offers discounts to students and military personnel to stream content at a lower monthly cost.

How does Peacock compare?

Streaming Service Starting Monthly Cost Free Trial DVR Simultaneous

Streams Peacock $5.99-$11.99 No None 3 Disney Plus $7.99 No None 4 Paramount Plus $5.99 Yes None 3 Max $9.99 No None 2-4 Netflix $6.99 No None 2-4 Hulu $7.99 Plan-dependent None 2-5 ESPN Plus $10.99 Yes Yes No

When it comes to the quality of content you get for the price you pay, it’s hard to look past Peacock as one of the best values in streaming. But if you’re looking for the best streaming service for viewing your favorite sports, you may want to look elsewhere. Many sports fans choose ESPN Plus on a regular basis to watch college basketball, soccer, and hockey. On Peacock, you get access to only the sports aired on NBC or specifically broadcast on Peacock, which are somewhat limited.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Visit the Peacock website. Hit the “Pick a Plan” box on the left-hand side of your screen. Choose between a Premium or Premium Plus account. Fill in the boxes on the screen, including information like email and password Enter your credit card information for monthly payments.

How to cancel a Peacock subscription

To cancel a Peacock subscription, click on your profile in the top right corner, then select change or cancel plan. Click cancel plan, answer a questionnaire, and confirm your selection to cancel. You will still have the plan until the next billing cycle occurs.

FAQ

Is Peacock worth it in 2024?

Peacock is worth the low price for the Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions. Though the lack of original content is the main feature holding back this service from being a frontrunner, Peacock has a quality assortment of different genres and content. If you watch a lot of popular shows without worrying about the newest original coming out, Peacock could be the perfect fit.

Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

No, Peacock is not included with Amazon Prime because they are two separate streaming services. Amazon has its own streaming service called Amazon Prime Video, which is included in an Amazon Prime subscription.

Which is better, Peacock or Netflix?

Peacock offers fewer entertainment options but has live TV, sports, and a cheaper price tag. Netflix is more popular; however, it is primarily made up of original content and doesn’t offer live TV streaming. Your choice between Peacock and Netflix is dependent on your day-to-day streaming needs.