Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle: Everything to Know in 2023

Paramount Plus quickly became a popular live TV streaming service due to the variety of content from Paramount’s channels, the addition of local CBS stations, and the inclusion of sports. The Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME bundle, now simply called Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME, makes the service even more enticing for streamers. The bundle includes both the Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME streaming services, providing a mix of high-quality original series, movies, and live sports events.

This bundle is perfect for anyone who enjoys a combo of critically acclaimed programming and popular content. With its affordable price point, the Paramount Plus bundle is ideal for viewers on a budget who want a wide selection of entertainment options at their fingertips. Additionally, anyone who is a fan of SHOWTIME’s programming, like Shameless and Homeland, or wants to catch live sports events on CBS can also enjoy the benefits of this bundle.

How much does the Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle cost?

The Paramount Plus bundle costs $11.99 per month, or you can pay $119.99 per year with an annual subscription. Previously, there were Paramount Plus Essential with SHOWTIME and Paramount Plus Premium with SHOWTIME plans, but these are no longer offered. The service has now simplified its offerings into one essential plan, and one plan with SHOWTIME.

What to watch with the Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle?

With the Paramount Plus & SHOWTIME bundle, you can keep up with popular shows like Ray Donovan, Shameless, and American Gods — with most programming ad-free. The bundle also includes exclusive content, such as the much-anticipated Halo series and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” remake, which is only available on SHOWTIME. In addition, Paramount Plus offers a range of classic TV shows, ranging from The Twilight Zone and Frasier to Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show.

In all, you get over 45,000 episodes and movies with the Paramount Plus SHOWTIME duo. Some additional shows and movies to watch include:

Yellowstone

The Twilight Zone

Yellowjackets

Star Trek: Discovery

The Godfather

The Comey Rule

Your Honor

Sports fans can also enjoy plenty of live sports streaming with the bundle. Watch the NFL live on CBS, plus watch the PGA Tour, March Madness, UEFA Champions League, and more.

The Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle compared

Compared to other streaming services, the Paramount Plus Bundle offers value that’s hard to find elsewhere if you are a fan of SHOWTIME. While Netflix dominates the market in popularity and Amazon Prime Video is a top favorite with both free and rental options, the Paramount Plus Bundle stands out because it’s somewhere in between. You get TV shows and premium content, at a price that is still under $20. Netflix plans start at $6.99 per month, while the standalone Prime Video service is $8.99 per month.

The Paramount Plus bundle offers live sports for fans of everything from football to soccer to golf. While other bundles like Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus offer a wide range of family-friendly entertainment options and sports programming, they don’t offer SHOWTIME’s shows like Yellowjackets and The Chi without an added monthly cost. Plus, you won’t find some of Paramount Plus’ original series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in any other bundle. Ultimately, when you sign up for the Paramount Plus bundle you’re going to get a pretty well-rounded streaming experience at a reasonable price.

How do I subscribe to the Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle?

Subscribing to the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME is very simple, and only takes a few minutes. Like with most streaming services, you will need an email address and you’ll also want to have your credit card information ready. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to subscribe to the Paramount Plus & SHOWTIME bundle:

1. Once you are on the website, click on the “Get It Now” button or the “Try It Free” button.

2. You’ll see two plans appear. Choose the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” option.

3. Enter your basic info, including name, email address, birth date, gender, and zip code. You’ll also need to create a password.

4. You’ll have two options when it comes to payment. You can either enter a credit card number or use PayPal.

5. On the right-hand side of the screen you’ll see a breakdown of the cancellation policy if you are redeeming a free trial. In a nutshell, just make sure to cancel before the end of the free trial if you don’t want your payment account charged.

6. Click on the “Start Paramount Plus” button to complete the sign-up process.

How to upgrade to the Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle?

If you’re already a Paramount Plus subscriber and would like to upgrade to the SHOWTIME plan, it’s an easy process. Here is what the process looks like:

1. With your email and password, log in to your Paramount Plus account.

2. Go to the Account page by clicking on your profile name on the top right side of the screen.

3. Next, select “Change your plan” and confirm.

You’ll now have access to both Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME content. You can also downgrade your account at any time by using the same process.

Is the Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME Bundle worth it?

The Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME is a good choice for anyone looking for a complete entertainment package that offers both adult and kids’ programming, plus live sports in one place. The Paramount Plus bundle is under $20, making it ideal for anyone concerned about affordability. You still get an extensive library of popular shows, exclusive content, news, and unlimited streaming across multiple devices without a bigger price tag like Sling TV or FuboTV.

FAQs

Can I bundle SHOWTIME with Paramount Plus?

Yes, you can bundle SHOWTIME with Paramount Plus for $11.99 per month. This allows you to access both services for one monthly price, versus having two standalone services as it was previously. Now, even if you visit the SHOWTIME.com website, you will be prompted to sign up for the Paramount Plus bundle and redirected to the streaming service’s website.

Is SHOWTIME owned by Paramount?

Yes, both Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME are owned by Paramount Global. The Paramount group decided to combine both their Paramount Plus streaming platform with the SHOWTIME channel. Now rebranded as Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME, there are more diverse viewing options for customers with content from both platforms in one place.

Can I subscribe to Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME separately?

No; you can’t subscribe to Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME separately. SHOWTIME is now exclusively available via Paramount Plus, so if you want SHOWTIME, you’ll also be getting Paramount Plus. However, if you don’t want SHOWTIME at all, you can sign up for a Paramount Plus Essential Plan for $5.99 per month. If you have a TV provider, SHOWTIME Anytime may be an option.