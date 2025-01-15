How To Watch College Basketball in 2025

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don’t miss a minute of the March Madness action that will kick off with the first four on March 18th, 2025. Below, we’re sharing the comprehensive guide to catch every college basketball game of the season, with the flexibility of streaming.

Let’s get you locked in with the right college streaming sports package for the New Year.

How to watch college basketball

College basketball games will air on channels including ESPN, TBS, CBS, Fox, Fox Sports 1, SEC Network, ACC Network, and USA Network. Using a streaming service to watch is a flexible and affordable option that means you can tune into every game, either at home or on the go. Streaming services for watching college basketball games include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch college basketball on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM gives subscribers the option of four plans: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. All plans come with a free trial if you sign up online.

All four plans include major networks like CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, CNN, Comedy Central, National Geographic, Discovery Channel, and Disney Channel. They also have networks airing college basketball games, such as ESPN2, FS1, SEC Network, and USA Network. CBS Sports is available in the Ultimate and Premium packages.

While DIRECTV STREAM is more expensive than some other services, one of the major benefits it offers sports fans is the addition of regional sports networks for no extra cost in all plans from Choice upwards.

Watch college basketball on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers two live streaming plans: one with ads and one without. You can also upgrade to a bundle package to include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Along with Hulu’s on-demand content library, which contains popular movies and shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” both plans include the Disney Bundle, giving subscribers access to the Disney Plus streaming library and ESPN Plus sports content, including college basketball games.

Both plans include major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, National Geographic, Comedy Central, and MTV, as well as networks airing college basketball like ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports, FS1, SEC Network, ACC Network, and USA Network. Overall, the amount of on-demand content included in Hulu’s plans makes them well-suited to sports fans looking for an extensive entertainment package.

Watch college basketball on Fubo

Fubo offers three plans that allow subscribers to watch college basketball: Pro, Elite, and Premier. All plans come with the offer of the seven-day Fubo free trial.

Even with the cheapest plan, Fubo offers the largest channel lists of any streaming service, making it a great option for large households or people who want a wide range of live TV viewing options. All plans include major networks like ABC, Fox, NBC, E!, Nickelodeon, Food Network, and Discovery Channel. They come with numerous sports offerings like NFL Network and NBA Network, and channels airing college basketball games like ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports, FS1, SEC Network, and USA Network.

Watch college basketball on Sling TV

Sling TV comes with three plans: Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. None of the plans comes with a free trial but you can get 50% off your first month as a new subscriber.

College basketball fans are best served by the Orange & Blue plan, as it includes many of the channels airing live games like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and USA Network. Other major networks on the Orange & Blue plan include CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, NBC, NFL Network, and National Geographic.

Overall, Sling TV offers great value, with a small but mighty channel list at a significantly lower monthly cost than competitors. To get complete coverage of the NCAA tournament at the best pricing, bundle Sling and Paramount+ for $24.99, a $40 savings from the next streaming choice.

Watch college basketball on YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers one Base plan with 100+ channels for $82.99 per month. These channels include ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports, FS1, Fox, SEC Network, and USA Network, all of which air 2024 college basketball games.

Other major networks available on YouTube TV include ABC, NBC, CNN, Comedy Central, NFL Network, and Nickelodeon. The simplicity of the YouTube TV offer makes it ideal for people who don’t want to spend time choosing between plans and would prefer to have a simplified but comprehensive offer from a trusted media brand.

March Madness schedule 2024

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

Start streaming college basketball in 2024

Watching college basketball games using a streaming service is more affordable than cable and offers more flexibility. Instead of having to watch games at home, streaming means you can tune in via other devices like a phone or laptop. The fact that many streaming services also come with extra entertainment networks and on-demand content is a bonus.

FAQ

Where can I watch college basketball live?

Live college basketball games are shown on a variety of networks, including ESPN networks, CBS networks, FS1, Fox, SEC Network, ACC Network, and USA Network. These are available on live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can I watch college basketball without a TV provider?

You can stream college basketball using a live TV streaming service. Doing so means you can watch games on your TV at home but also on other devices like cellphones and tablets, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Will March Madness be available on streaming?

The men’s tournament will be on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. The women’s tournament will be available on ESPN’s networks and ABC. You can watch with a live TV streaming service.