Disney Plus Review 2022

Disney Plus quickly became one of the world’s most popular streaming services, garnering over 130 million subscribers in just a few years after its launch. No doubt, its success can primarily be accredited to iconic series like “The Avengers,” “Star Wars,” and “The Mandalorian.” For just $7.99 per month, you’ll get access to hundreds of new and classic titles from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. If you’re wondering if Disney Plus is worth it, read on to learn everything you need to know about one of the hottest streaming services currently on the market.

What plans does Disney Plus offer?

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial? Disney Plus $7.99 175+ TV shows and 750+ movies Unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices

4 simultaneous streams

Ad-free streaming No The Disney Bundle $13.99 ad-supported plan $19.99 ad-free plan 175+ TV shows and 750+ movies in the Disney Plus on-demand library

2,500+ titles in the Hulu on-demand library

Live sports streaming, talk shows, and the complete “30 for 30” library with ESPN Plus 4 simultaneous streams

Ad-free streaming available

Discounted pricing compared to purchasing each streaming service separately No

Disney Plus

Disney Plus is widely known as one of the best streaming services for kids, as it’s filled with fairytales, magic, and childhood nostalgia. But the service still appeals to adult viewers, too. In the Disney Plus streaming library, you’ll find a massive catalog of popular TV shows and movies, such as “Wandavision,” “Turner and Hooch,” and “Hawkeye” that you can’t find anywhere else. With ad-free streaming and subscription costs lower than most of its competition, Disney Plus is hard to beat.

A standard Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The catalog is constantly growing with additions like “Turning Red,” “Encanto,” and “Hocus Pocus 2.” You’ll also find Disney Plus Originals, such as “Ms. Marvel” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in the lineup. If you’re looking for something binge-worthy, you’ll have access to all 31 seasons of “The Simpsons,” or you can enjoy documentaries from National Geographic like “Apollo: Missions to the Moon” or “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

Young or old, viewers of all ages will find something they love on Disney Plus. While there’s no free trial available for the service, at the affordable price of $7.99 per month, customers have little to lose with this classic subscription choice.

Disney Bundle

The Disney Bundle is a three-in-one deal featuring access to content from Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. For comparison, you’ll have access to not one but three services for around the same price as a monthly Netflix subscription ($15.49 per month for the Standard plan) or HBO Max subscription ($14.99 per month for the ad-free plan). While cheaper bundles are available with other services, few options give you the wide variety of content that the Disney Bundle provides.

At $13.99, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus come bundled with Hulu’s base plan. While Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are ad-free, Hulu will still show ads in their programming. If you want a more seamless streaming experience, you can upgrade your Hulu account to the ad-free plan for $19.99 per month. With this option, each service costs less than $7 per month.

In addition to hundreds of classic movies and TV shows in the Disney Plus library, you’ll gain access to thousands of Hulu titles, including popular originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Normal People,” and “The Great.” New episodes from current TV shows are added to the library 24 hours after they air. With everything from sports to comedy to history, the options are endless!

The final portion of the bundle, ESPN Plus, is dedicated entirely to sports. You’ll find live games, UFC fights, and plenty of documentaries, movies, and shows featuring some of the biggest names in sports. You’ll also get access to ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” documentary series covering some of the most compelling sports stories over the past 30 years. While you won’t find live NBA or NFL games on the ESPN network, ESPN Plus is a solid choice for on-demand content, sports talk shows, and live MLB, NHL, and MLS games.

Does Disney Plus offer sports content?

Disney

Offering Disney and Disney-owned content exclusively, Disney Plus isn’t the best option for sports fans. However, with ESPN Plus included in the Disney Bundle, you’ll find a variety of content that the whole family can enjoy, including live MLB, NHL, and MLS games, sports documentaries, and the “30 for 30” documentary series. You’ll also find plenty of other ESPN Plus exclusives, such as “Draft Academy,” which is a behind-the-scenes look at the top players hoping to be selected in the upcoming NFL draft. Additionally, ESPN Plus offers a nightly hockey highlight show, a basketball series hosted by Kobe Bryant, and the ESPN FC roundtable soccer discussion program.

If you wish to watch ESPN’s traditional programming like NBA games, college football, and basketball, you’ll need to subscribe to a different service, such as FuboTV or Sling TV. But overall, the Disney Bundle is an excellent option for families that want a wide variety of content, including limited access to sports. However, serious sports fans may prefer other streaming services for a more robust sports lineup.

How does Disney Plus compare to other streaming services?

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Unique Features Number of Channels Ads? Free Trial? Disney Plus $7.99 Unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices

4 simultaneous streams 175+ TV shows and 750+ movies No No Hulu $6.99 2 simultaneous streams

Up to 6 user profiles

Most new episodes available the day after they air 2,500+ movies and TV shows Ad-free upgrade available for $12.99 per month Yes Amazon Prime Video Included with Amazon Prime subscription 3 simultaneous streams

Unlimited downloads 21,000+ on-demand movies and TV shows No Yes ESPN Plus $6.99 ($69.99 per year) 3 simultaneous streams

Exclusive sports content

On-demand streaming library Thousands of exclusive live events and ESPN Plus original shows and movies Yes No Sling TV $35 to $50 1-3 simultaneous streams

50 hours of DVR storage

On-demand streaming library 31-47 live TV channels Yes No FuboTV $69.99 10 simultaneous device streams

250 hours of DVR storage

Wide selection of live sports 128 live TV channels Yes Yes

Disney Plus offers a wide variety of content for a small monthly fee. However, unlike services like Netflix and Prime Video, which feature a rotating mix of popular movies and TV shows, Disney Plus is focused entirely on Disney-owned content. While the service doesn’t have as large of a selection of movies and TV shows to choose from, its content lineup is still of high quality.

Despite the less extensive content library, Disney Plus offers the largest number of user profiles out of its competition. You’ll be able to create unique profiles (up to seven) for each family member. Multiple profiles can come in handy if you want to add parental control to protect the little ones from inappropriate content. Plus, with up to four simultaneous streams (compared to only two on Hulu and three on Sling TV), each family member can watch their favorites on different devices simultaneously.

While it may not be the best subscription choice for die-hard sports fans, Disney-lovers, families, or viewers looking for a wide range of content can benefit significantly from low prices and quality titles with Disney Plus and the Disney Bundle. Just $1 more than Hulu’s base subscription or ESPN Plus, it’s one of the most affordable and convenient streaming services on the market.

What are the downsides of Disney Plus?

Charnsitr – stock.adobe.com

Since Disney Plus offers exclusively Disney-owned content, you won’t find the variety that other streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max offer. However, this isn’t an issue with the Disney Bundle, but for subscribers looking to keep costs low, an Amazon Prime Video or standalone Hulu subscription may be a better fit. And while the Disney Bundle offers ESPN Plus (which includes some sports streaming and popular documentaries), sports-lovers may still need to look elsewhere to livestream their favorite events.

What makes Disney Plus stand out?

The biggest draw of Disney Plus is that you only have to pay $7.99 per month to access hundreds of Disney classics and new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Channel content. In addition, with access to Hulu and ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle, viewers of all ages and preferences can find something to enjoy.

How to subscribe to Disney Plus

Subscribing to Disney Plus is simple. Here’s how to get started:

Head over to the Disney Plus website. If you want to subscribe to the Disney Bundle, enter your email address in the box provided, then click “Get The Disney Bundle.” If you prefer subscribing to Disney Plus only, click “Sign Up for Disney Plus Only,” then enter your email address in the box provided. Enter your billing information. Start streaming!

How to cancel my Disney Plus subscription

Here’s how to cancel your Disney Plus subscription:

Log in to your Disney Plus account on the Disney Plus website. Select your profile icon and click “Account.” Select “Cancel Subscription.” A prompt will ask you to share your reason for canceling, and then you’ll have the option to fill out a survey. Once you’ve completed the prompts, your subscription will be canceled, but you’ll continue to have access to Disney Plus for the remainder of the billing cycle.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

Skyelar – stock.adobe.com

Disney Plus is a great choice for viewers of any age who enjoy rewatching classic Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar shows and movies. The Disney Bundle is a comprehensive option for those looking for more variety at a low monthly cost, as it provides access to everything from sports and animation to horror and action. Almost anyone can find something they love with Disney Plus — and you likely will, too!

FAQs

Which is better: Netflix or Disney Plus?

Disney Plus offers a strong lineup of content that Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney fans are sure to love. However, Netflix may be a better choice for viewers looking for a broader range of popular TV shows, movies, and original content.

What are the cons of Disney Plus?

Since Disney Plus offers exclusively Disney-owned content, other services like Hulu, Netflix, or Prime Video may appeal to viewers looking for a more robust content lineup to choose from.

Why is Disney Plus so popular?

With an extensive on-demand library that goes back several decades, Disney Plus is a reliable option for families to rewatch childhood classics, new releases, and popular titles that you won’t find anywhere else.