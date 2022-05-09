How to Watch Pay-Per-View Events on ESPN Plus

For the amateur Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fan, there may be confusion as to the distinction between “numbered” events and fight nights. All “numbered” fights will be covered in a pay-per-view format. They’ll feature championship and other high-profile fights, whereas fight nights can be streamed in a number of ways and feature lower-profile fights.

UFC pay-per-view events are accessible solely through the ESPN Plus platform. For UFC enthusiasts, ESPN Plus will be the way to go if you are interested in accessing any and all UFC fights. Once the user has gained access to ESPN Plus, the content can be streamed in a number of ways, including on the ESPN app or any compatible streaming device.

How to purchase UFC PPV fights on ESPN Plus?

A subscription to ESPN Plus costs $69.99/year, which is the base cost before choosing to purchase any UFC package. First-time subscribers can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN Plus and a UFC PPV ticket for $99.98. This is a big-time bundle as individual PPV tickets otherwise cost $74.99 each. After the first year, a continued annual subscription of $69.99 will provide access to all UFC events.



The viewer will either have to create an ESPN Plus account or log into their pre-existing one. Tickets to UFC PPV events can be purchased any time before the start time, and the bundle packages will allow access to all other fighting events throughout the year.

Which devices give me access to a UFC Main Event?

Purchased UFC PPV fights and all other UFC events can be streamed via the ESPN Plus website seven days a week or on the ESPN app on connected devices, including smart TVs.

Streams can be accessed via the ESPN app on mobile and TV devices, including platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, and others. Additionally, you’ll also be able to select favorite channels, teams, players, and more to get personalized news and highlights.

What does the 2022 UFC ESPN Plus schedule look like?

There are a variety of upcoming UFC events, including fight nights and numbered events. All of these happenings can be viewed on either ESPN Plus, ESPN 2, or ESPN.

Date Event Where to Watch May 14 UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic ESPN 2 May 21 UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira ESPN Plus June 4 UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik ESPN Plus June 11 UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka ESPN 2, ESPN Plus PPV June 18 UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett ESPN Plus, ESPN PPV July 2 UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier ESPN Plus, ESPN PPV July 9 UFC Fight Night: 7/9 TBD July 23 UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall TBD Oct 22 UFC 281 TBD

How’s the picture quality of ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus streams at 60 frames per second and the quality is 720 pixels HD, and there is no option to upgrade. YouTube TV supports up to 1080p depending on the program, but many of its shows still run at 720p. Hulu offers a quality scale that begins with 720p and offers the ability to upgrade to 4K Ultra HD, and Netflix operates in the same way.

ESPN Plus viewers can stream their content in the ESPN Plus tab on the ESPN app. This app can be accessed on the web through Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

How to subscribe to ESPN Plus?

Signing up for ESPN Plus is easy via the ESPN website. The subscription includes live games across sporting networks, including MLB, NHL, and MLS seven days a week during active seasons. This means baseball and hockey fans will be all set with this service. The network doesn’t offer access to streaming NBA or NFL games; if you’re looking for football, you’re not going to find it here. Live games do come with commercials as on regular TV.

ESPN Plus also comes with a large collection of exclusive video content between live games, on-demand shows, the entire 30 For 30 library, game replays, and more. It also provides access to fantasy sports tools and premium sports articles.

The ESPN Plus sign-up costs $6.99 per month or at a discounted rate with the annual plan for $69.99 per year. There is a Disney bundle available with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

Is ESPN Plus PPV worth it?

For UFC and European soccer enthusiasts, PPV provides access to an extensive collection of live matches and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. In this case, the PPV on ESPN Plus is definitely worthwhile. It also has resources for fantasy sports like fantasy shows, tools, and analysis that may not be found on other platforms.

Subscribers signed up for ESPN Plus should note the service doesn’t grant access to the standard ESPN network. This content will have to be streamed separately from your cable, satellite, or digital provider.

For more information, ESPN is available for live support seven days a week. Live support is available to assist with any additional questions or concerns.

FAQs

