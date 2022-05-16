When it comes to sports, ESPN is one of the most trusted names in the industry. Not to be confused with the channels, ESPN Plus is the sports juggernaut’s foray into the video streaming world. The streaming service features recaps, exclusive shows, documentaries, and thousands of live sporting events for all types of fans.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is one of the biggest draws of the platform, but you can also find plenty of live boxing, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), tennis, golf, soccer, and more. If you recall, ESPN once struggled to acquire subscribers, so launching the app opened up a whole new world of viewership through a separate entity from the major channel.

What are the different plans ESPN Plus offers?

If you decide to move forward with a subscription, the service gives you options as far as the ESPN Plus pricing and included content. Here are the different plans available:

Monthly plan

Annual plan

The Disney Bundle

UFC PPV package

ESPN Plus packages and pricing compared

Plans Cost Unique Features Monthly $6.99 per month Watch ESPN Plus Originals, game replays, and live sporting events Annual $69.99 per year Save 15% in comparison to the monthly plan The Disney Bundle $13.99 per month Access Hulu and Disney Plus content on top of ESPN Plus content PPV Package Varies Access one UFC PPV fight at a discounted rate and get a yearly ESPN Plus subscription

Monthly

The most affordable ESPN Plus plan is the monthly package at $6.99 per month. This includes live sports streaming of soccer, combat, tennis, golf, baseball, cricket, hockey, and some college sports. While ESPN Plus isn’t the live TV streaming service for NBA games, you can still watch NBA G-League events.

You can also access ESPN Plus Originals like “Our Time Baylor Basketball” and “More Than an Athlete” with Michael Strahan. We love that the app has premium articles from Matthew Berry and Mel Kiper Jr., and you can enjoy highly anticipated UFC events, too. The sports betting and fantasy content on ESPN Plus is something you won’t find elsewhere.

Paying month-to-month is ideal for sports fans who want to check out the service, but aren’t necessarily ready to commit long-term. Maybe you’re considering the ESPN app as an add-on to another service, or you just want to watch a few specific events. Either way, a monthly, no-commitment subscription is the way to go.

Annual

When you’re confident that you want everything ESPN Plus has to offer at the best price possible, the annual plan is the route to take. For $69.99 per year, you’ll get the same content offered by the monthly plan, but at a cost savings of 15% by paying all at once. If you know you’re going to stick with ESPN Plus, this plan makes more sense than paying the monthly fee and spending more in the long-run.

The Disney Plus Bundle

The Disney Plus Bundle gives you three streaming services in one. You get ESPN Plus content, Disney favorites from the likes of Marvel, Pixar, and LucasFilms, plus an expansive on-demand library from Hulu with originals like “Ramy”. The bundle plan costs just $13.99 per month, which is a huge value over buying each service separately.

If you want access to additional live sports, you can always upgrade to one of Hulu’s live TV plans, with channels like CBS, ESPN, FS1, Fox, NBCSN, NFL Network, and even a few regional sports networks (RSNs). The Hulu + Live TV package costs $69.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, and $75.99 for the ad-free plan.

The Disney Plus Bundle is the perfect choice for someone looking for a single streaming service to satisfy all their needs. The tiered pricing ensures that there’s something for everyone, no matter your budget, and you get a lot more bang for your buck by bundling, rather than purchasing each service separately.

PPV Package

The UFC PPV package is a must if you’re a die-hard UFC fan. The app is the exclusive home to all “numbered” events, which normally cost $74.99 each. However, with the PPV package, you get a discounted ticket when you subscribe to a yearly plan. You can currently sign up for a one year subscription plus one UFC ticket for just $99.99. With this membership, you can enjoy live streaming UFC Fight Nights throughout the year.

What add-ons and extras does ESPN Plus offer?

ESPN

With ESPN Plus, you can add UFC fights to your subscription. The cost of individual UFC PPV tickets is $74.99. Aside from this, there are no additional add-ons for subscribers.

Does ESPN Plus offer a free trial?

ESPN Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial. However, if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can always cancel before the next billing cycle. If you want to try ESPN channels for free (like ESPNU, for example), you can sign up for a free trial on a live TV streaming service like Sling TV or FuboTV.

Is ESPN Plus worth it?

The ESPN Plus app is worth it depending on what you’re looking for. While there’s some live coverage, ESPN Plus is not the live TV streaming service for you if you primarily want to watch NFL games. Granted, there will be one NFL matchup exclusively on ESPN Plus through 2033, but you’ll have to look elsewhere for NFL games through the rest of the season. With ESPN Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Bundesliga, NHL, PGA Tour, LaLiga, UFC, Top Rank Boxing, and more. You’ll also find tennis, lacrosse, and cricket, as well as some college sports on the ESPN app. And, if you’re a sports fan who likes to watch shows about your favorite athletes or leagues, you’ll have access to the “30 for 30” series, shows like “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”, and sports talk shows like “Greeny.”

With the ESPN Plus cost at $6.99 per month, it’s hard to compare it to other streaming services. It’s not meant to be a complete streaming solution like Sling TV or Hulu, where you get access to a wide range of live TV shows, movies, news, and more, but it’s all you could ever ask for in the world of sports. An entire year of the ESPN Plus streaming service is only $69.99. So, if you really are a die-hard sports fanatic and you love the content the service offers, the yearly plan makes the most sense. But for fans who want it all, we suggest subscribing to the Disney Plus Bundle, where you’ll get a variety of content from ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

How to subscribe to ESPN Plus?

PixieMe – stock.adobe.com

Subscribing to ESPN Plus is a very straightforward process. You can either sign up on the ESPN Plus website or on the ESPN app on your mobile phone. Follow these steps to sign up through the website:

Head to the ESPN Plus sign-up page. Create an account by providing information, such as your first name, last name, email address, and password. Select the monthly or annual plan at the top of the page. Enter your payment details (credit card or PayPal) and select “Buy ESPN Plus.”

Since there are no contracts, you can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time. If you want to sign up for the Disney Plus Bundle, you’ll need to do so from a different page, but the prompts are still simple and easy to follow. The same goes for the UFC deal.

FAQs

How much does an ESPN Plus subscription cost?

An ESPN Plus subscription starts at just $6.99 per month. You also have the option to opt for the yearly plan, which costs $69.99, or a UFC PPV plan, which currently costs $99.98. If you want content outside of ESPN Plus, you can choose the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus and Hulu and starts at $13.99 per month.

What is the best ESPN Plus deal?

The best ESPN Plus deal is the annual plan. You save about 15% when compared to the monthly plan, so if you know that ESPN Plus is something you’ll benefit from for a long time, spring for the yearly package.

Can I watch ESPN Plus on Amazon Prime?

ESPN Plus is not offered as a channel or add-on within Amazon Prime. However, if you have an Amazon Fire TV, you can download the ESPN app and start streaming with your subscription.

What is the difference between ESPN and ESPN Plus?

ESPN is a channel, while ESPN Plus is a streaming service. When you sign up for ESPN Plus, you do not get access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. ESPN Plus is home to exclusive shows, game replays, and live sports coverage like college basketball, MLB, and UFC Fight Nights.