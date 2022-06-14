Rising from humble beginnings in 1895, the first U.S. Open was a one-day, nine-hole tournament granting the winner only $150 in prize money. Over the decades, the U.S. Open has become one of the largest golf tournaments in the country, offering the winner over $1 million in prize money and an automatic invitation to play in the Masters, British Open, and the PGA Championship.

This year, the 122nd U.S. Open Championship will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the complete TV schedule so you can watch the U.S. Open live from the comfort of your own home.

Where to watch the PGA U.S. Open

NBC holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the U.S. Open, which means cable TV viewers can watch live coverage of the event on NBC or The Golf Channel. However, cable isn’t the only way to watch the championship live.

Streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Peacock TV, and YouTube TV that provide NBC in their channel lineups are an affordable option to catch your favorite sports, shows, and movies without the hefty price tag of cable. With attractive free trials and customizable subscription options, live TV streaming services are a great way to catch the U.S. open in real-time, whether at home or on the go. Here are the details you need about Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Peacock, and YouTube TV:

Streaming Service Plans + Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus Bundle: $69.99 per month

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus: $75.99 per month

75+ live channels

3,000+ shows and movies in the Hulu library 2 simultaneous streams;

Unlimited screens options;

Access to the full library of Hulu Originals and classics

Access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus Multicast Streaming FuboTV Pro: $69.99

Elite: $79.99

Ultimate: $99.99

Latino: $32.99 Pro: 128 live TV channels

Elite: 234 live TV channels

Ultimate: 473 live TV channels

Latino: 43 live TV channels 10 simultaneous device streams;

Large DVR storage;

Wide selection of live sports Peacock Premium: $4.99

Plus: $9.99 50+ live TV channels 3 simultaneous streams;

1,250+ movies and TV shows in the on-demand library;

Free streaming option available YouTube TV Base Plan: $64.99 (Currently $54.99 per month for your first 3 months)

Spanish Plan: $34.99(Currently $24.99 per month for your first 6 months) Base Plan: 85+ live TV channels

Spanish Plan: 28+ live TV channels 3 simultaneous device streams;

Unlimited DVR storage;

6 accounts per household

Hulu + Live TV

Whether you choose the basic Hulu + Live TV package or the Disney Plus and ESPN Plus Bundle, you’ll get access to over 75 live channels and all of your favorite live sports, including the U.S. Open. Thankfully, if you grab the bundle with ESPN Plus, you’ll get insider access to featured group coverage so you can follow your group of choice.

And when the tournament is over, you’ll still have access to thousands of shows, movies, and originals across Hulu and Disney Plus. While you may be paying a bit more than other streaming services, the broad library at your fingertips, plus exclusive access to live sports coverage, make Hulu + Live TV our top choice for streaming.

FuboTV

FuboTV’s streaming plans start at $69.99 per month for over 110 channels, 1,000 hours of DVR storage, and 10 simultaneous streams. You’ll find popular networks across the four plans offered, including beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NFL, NFL RedZone, and NBC to livestream the U.S. Open. With the Ultimate plan, you’ll also gain access to FuboTV’s Sports Plus package, which offers a variety of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. No matter which niche you’re interested in or which game you’re looking for, FuboTV has it all. Paired with a seven-day free trial, FuboTV is an excellent option to livestream the U.S. Open before even paying for an initial subscription.

Peacock TV

NBCUniversal created the Peacock TV streaming service, and it’s one of the cheapest options for watching the U.S. Open live. It offers three subscription plans — Free, Premium ($4.99 per month), and Pro ($9.99 per month for ad-free content) — each offering over 50 live channels, including NBC. For access to live sports streaming to watch your favorite events, you’ll need to purchase either a Premium or Pro subscription. With these two plans, you can livestream the U.S. Open and other sports like Premier League, cycling, golf, lacrosse, rugby, and pro motocross. Keep in mind, however, that Peacock doesn’t currently offer a free trial for these paid plans.

YouTube TV

Offering a generous 14-day free trial, YouTube TV is an excellent option for streaming the U.S. Open for free while you test out the service and determine if it’s right for you. For $64.99 per month, YouTube TV offers one of the most complete channel lineups, featuring 90+ live TV channels with a wide variety of sports networks.

You’ll also get access to popular networks like CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN 2, the NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NBC Sports to watch the U.S. Open from your TV or your favorite mobile device. In addition to a 14-day free trial, YouTube TV currently offers $10 off your first three months, which will bring your monthly subscription cost down to $54.99.

Final thoughts

PGA U.S. Open Facebook

Live TV streaming services are a great way to cut the cord without sacrificing your favorite shows, movies, and live sporting events. You’ll enjoy access to your favorite networks without lengthy contracts or high monthly payments. And, you’ll be able to stream from your TV or any supported mobile device. With Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Peacock, or YouTube TV, you’ll get a wide variety of content and sports to stream, including the U.S. Open, whether at home or on the go. While Hulu + Live TV is our recommended pick for all sports streamers, users who want to stream live sports streaming at a more affordable price should go with Peacock TV. For viewers who prefer more channel availability and customization, both FuboTV and YouTube TV are solid options that offer free trials so you can stream the U.S. Open before committing to the service.

PGA U.S. Open 2022 schedule

All rounds will air live on NBC. Here’s when to tune in:

Thursday, June 16 @ 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. First Round

Friday, June 17 @ 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Second Round

Saturday, June 18 @ 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Third Round

Sunday, June 19 @ 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fourth Round

*All of the times are Eastern.