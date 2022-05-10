FuboTV Free Trial: How to get FuboTV for Free

FuboTV is a streaming service ideal for sports enthusiasts. For anyone who wants to try FuboTV before they buy it, this service offers an all-inclusive seven-day free trial for new subscribers. Whether it’s testing out the baseline Pro plan or experiencing 4k streaming and 50+ more channels with the Elite plan, you can watch FuboTV free for an entire week before paying.

Committing to a new streaming service can be a tough decision, especially with so many services to choose from. What makes this service stand out is its inclusion of highly coveted sports channels. In order to know if FuboTV is right for you, testing the streaming service with its free trial is the best and cheapest way to do so.

What can I watch with my FuboTV free trial?

The Fubo trial includes access to every major network included in the plan you choose to test out. Either way, you’re guaranteed access to sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and the NFL Network.

Outside of sports, you’ll also be able to watch ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as local news stations. FuboTV does not include TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Espaňol, or CNN International.

How does FuboTV’s free trial compare to others?

Unlike some competitors, FuboTV’s free trial includes all of the best features at no cost. Some competitors don’t even offer a free trial at all, and others, like Sling TV, only offer 50% off for the first month.

FuboTV’s free trial includes everything you get as a paying customer, like access to 100+ channels (depending on the plan you choose), Cloud DVR recording, and screen sharing on multiple devices at once.

How to sign up for the FuboTV free trial

FuboTV

To sign up for a seven-day free trial, head to the FuboTV home page and click ‘Start Free Trial’ at the top. Create an account and enter your zip code to ensure you get access to all local channels in your area. The next page will have you choose which of the elite plans you want to try. (Note that the Latino Quarterly plan is not available for a free trial.)

Next, input your credit card information to confirm your account, officially start the free trial, and watch FuboTV. You’ll be automatically billed at the end of the week if you don’t cancel by the seventh day, so if you’re only looking to experience the free week, be sure to set a reminder for when your trial ends so you don’t receive a surprise bill.

How to subscribe to FuboTV once my free trial expires

After the free trial week is over, you’ll be automatically charged and have full access to the plan you selected. If it was the Elite plan, you’ll gain even more space for Cloud DVR recording, and the screen sharing will expand to up to 10 screens in your home. You’ll also have the chance to add one of the many FuboTV deals to your plan if you choose to do so. Below, you can see the different plans and pricing that FuboTV offers with free trials.

Plan Price Per Month Unique Features Fubo Pro $69.99 Cloud DVR with 1000 hours of space, unlimited screens (10 at home) Fubo Elite $79.99 Events streamed in 4k, includes Fubo Extra with 44 extra channels and News Plus with 11 extra channels, Cloud DVR with 1000 hours of space, unlimited screens (10 at home) Latino Quarterly $33, *No free trial Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space, standard share (2 screens at once)

Is the FuboTV free trial worth it?

FuboTV

FuboTV’s free trial is the perfect way to experience this streaming service fully without the stress of putting down a deposit just to know whether or not you’ll enjoy it. You’ll get full access to over 100 channels, including all the major sports networks, you can test out the Cloud DVR recording, and stream on multiple screens throughout your home for the whole week. Ultimately, there’s really nothing to lose by signing up for the FuboTV free trial.

It’s important to remember that even though the first week is free, be sure to cancel at the end of the week before the automatic billing starts if you don’t want to subscribe. But after experiencing all that FuboTV has in store, you may just want to stick around.

FAQs

Is FuboTV’s trial really free?

Yes, FuboTV’s trial is really free. For seven days, you’ll have full access to the plan of your choice, but you’ll be automatically billed at the end if you don’t cancel beforehand.

How much is FuboTV after the free trial?

After the free trial, you’ll be charged based on the plan you choose. The Fubo Pro plan costs $69.99 per month, and the Fubo Elite plan costs $79.99 per month.

How long is the FuboTV free trial?

The FuboTV free trial period is seven days long. During this period, you’ll have full access to 100+ channels, Cloud DVR, and screen sharing.

What channels do I get with FuboTV free trial?

FuboTV offers a wide variety of channels and is most known for the sports channels it streams, like ESPN, ESPN 2, CBS Sports, NFL Network, and more.

How do I cancel my FuboTV free trial?

To cancel your FuboTV free trial, log in to your account, select ‘My Account’ under the drop-down menu, and click ‘Subscription and Billing.’ Choose ‘Cancel Subscription’ and ‘Complete Cancelation’ to end your free trial.