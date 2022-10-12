Does ESPN Plus Offer a Free Trial in 2022?

ESPN Plus gives access to thousands of hours of live sports and original sports programming, covering a range of professional and college sports such as soccer, combat (including UFC), baseball, tennis, golf, and more. The range of live sports events, along with original programming offering analysis from popular pundits and behind-the-scenes content, makes ESPN Plus a must-have for sports fans.

When ESPN Plus initially launched in 2018, there was a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, but this is no longer the case. The streaming service hasn’t offered a free trial since 2020. However, affordable options to sign up for ESPN Plus and the ability to cancel subscriptions at any time make it easy to sample the service without making an expensive commitment.

The best way to do a trial run on ESPN Plus

ESPN.com

With no free trial available, it’s not possible to test out ESPN Plus for free. However, a monthly subscription costs just $9.99 and can be canceled at any time. This means you can still try out the service for a small cost to see whether it’s something you want to subscribe to in the long term.

ESPN Plus packages

The primary ESPN Plus package costs $9.99 per month. It gives access to thousands of live sports events, sports commentary, analysis, and original sports programming such as documentaries like the “30 for 30” series. The extensive range of sports covered on ESPN Plus (including soccer, combat, baseball, tennis, golf, and more) makes it a must-have for sports fans who want to stay up to date on multiple leagues, competitions, and tournaments.

An ESPN Plus subscription doesn’t allow you to stream traditional ESPN networks, which are accessible through cable or live TV streaming subscriptions. It does provide access to fantasy sports tools and premium articles on the ESPN app.

Another option for sports fans who also want access to ESPN Plus and a full range of entertainment content is to sign up for the Disney Bundle. For $13.99 per month, this package gives access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu. For an extra $4, you get that wide range of sports programming plus all Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic content on Disney Plus, as well as the entire Hulu library ad-free, including popular shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Dropout,” and “The Kardashians.”

ESPN Plus deals and discounts

ESPN Plus

Along with a monthly subscription for $9.99, ESPN Plus also offers an annual subscription option for $99.99. This means sports fans who know they want long-term access to the service for a year can pay less overall than subscribers who pay for 12 consecutive months.

On monthly and annual plans, ESPN Plus also gives exclusive access to UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events. UFC PPV events typically cost $74.99 per event and must be purchased individually in addition to ESPN Plus subscriptions. UFC Fight Nights, best of UFC Fight Archives, and exclusive UFC shows are included with a regular ESPN Plus subscription.

How to sign up for ESPN Plus

To sign up for ESPN Plus via your web browser, go to ESPN.com, click on the ESPN+ icon in the top right corner, then click the “Sign up now” button. You will be asked to select your subscription type and enter personal details, including payment information.

You can also sign up on mobile and TV-connected devices via the ESPN app. To do so, download the ESPN app, click the ESPN+ icon, and follow the same steps as above.

With thousands of hours of live sports and original programming that delves deeper into the stories behind the big sporting moments, an ESPN Plus subscription is essential for sports lovers who want to follow the biggest games and athletes. Although there’s no free trial for ESPN Plus, it’s possible to try out the service on a short-term, low-cost basis with the $9.99 monthly subscription.

FAQs

Can I get ESPN Plus for one month?

ESPN Plus has a monthly plan that you can cancel at any time. As such, if you cancel your subscription within the first month of signing up, you will be charged and have access to the service for only one month.

What’s the cheapest way to get ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year if you buy the annual plan in advance. For people who want long-term access to ESPN Plus, the annual plan is the cheapest way to access the service, offering savings of 15% compared with paying month by month.

Can you cancel ESPN Plus at any time?

You can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time. Cancellations take effect at the end of your billing period.