Hulu Free Trial: How to Get Hulu Free for 30 Days

Hulu’s free trial gives you a chance to try out some of the service’s most popular packages before deciding if you want to commit to a monthly or annual subscription. Hulu is known for providing an extensive library of high-quality content, making it a great choice for fans of movies and series. It also has a substantial live TV streaming service for people who want to watch live sports, news, talk shows, and more without signing up for cable.

Customers that want to enjoy Hulu’s on-demand library can sign up for a 30-day free trial period which offers access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including exclusive Hulu content. For those who want to try live TV streaming, a seven-day trial period is available, which offers access to 65 TV channels as well as the on-demand streaming library. Hulu free trials require no long-term commitment and are easy to cancel, making them a great way to test out whether subscribing to a Hulu package would be a good fit for you.

What can I watch with my Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial gives access to more than 1,000 TV shows and 2,000 movies in the on-demand library, including access to watch Hulu original programs. Some of Hulu’s most popular shows are The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Palm Springs, and Solar Opposites. There are also classic shows like The Mindy Project, Drake and Josh, and America’s Next Top Model.

Some Disney-owned content is available in the Hulu library, but none of the free trials for the streaming service include access to Disney+ or ESPN+.

The Hulu Live TV free trial gives access to major networks such as NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC, as well as specialist channels. These include sports channels like Redzone, kids channels like Cartoon Network, and entertainment channels like Comedy Central.

How does Hulu’s free trial compare to others?

Hulu

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services that offers a free trial. It is also the only service that offers a free trial with a substantial on-demand library and TV channels.

Services including Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max don’t offer free trials at all. Instead, customers must pay immediately upon signing up and cancel the subscription if they aren’t satisfied.

Amazon Prime is a streaming service that offers a similar free trial as Hulu, giving potential customers a 30-day free trial, including access to its on-demand library, but it has no live TV channels. Options like FuboTV and YouTubeTV also give 7- and 14-day free trials, respectively, with plenty of live TV channels but limited on-demand libraries.

How to sign up for the Hulu free trial

To sign up for the Hulu free trial, first decide which package you would like to test out. Free trials are available for basic Hulu (which gives access to the on-demand library with ads), Hulu No Ads (which gives access to the on-demand library without ads), and Hulu+ Live TV (which gives access to the on-demand library with ads and 65 TV channels).

Once you have made your decision, visit the Hulu website and click on ‘Start Your Free Trial.’ You will then be asked to select your preferred plan, enter your information, and enter your payment method.

How to subscribe to Hulu once my free trial expires

After your Hulu free trial ends, if you don’t cancel your subscription, you’ll be charged monthly for whichever Hulu plan you were testing, whether it be a Hulu live free trial or for the Hulu streaming library. If you want to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your plan, you can do so by going to your account page on the Hulu website. There are multiple Hulu plans that offer access to different TV and on-demand packages and give you the chance to choose whether or not you want to see commercials while watching on-demand content.

Plan Price Per Month Unique Features Ads? (Y/N) Basic Hulu $6.99 Access to Hulu ad-supported streaming library

Partner and premium add-ons include ESPN+, Disney+, HBO Max, Starz, and more Y Hulu (No Ads) $12.99 Access to Hulu streaming library with no ads

Partner and premium add-ons include ESPN+, Disney+, HBO Max, Starz, and more N Hulu + Live TV $69.99 Access to streaming library and 65 TV channels

Disney+ and ESPN+ included

Partner and premium add-ons include HBO Max, Starz, and more

Ad-on packages for extra Spanish, sports, and entertainment channels Y Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 Access to streaming library with no ads and 65 TV channels

Disney+ and ESPN+ included

Partner and premium add-ons include HBO Max, Starz, and more

Ad-on packages for extra Spanish, sports, and entertainment channels N

Is the Hulu free trial worth it?

Hulu

There are no real disadvantages to signing up for the Hulu free trial. Doing so means that for a limited time, you’ll have access to a huge range of movies and TV shows for free, plus TV channels if you choose a package with that option.

Due to the wide range of content available in Hulu’s on-demand library, it’s likely that you’ll find shows and movies to enjoy, especially if you’re a movie buff or enjoy binge-worthy dramas. There’s also content for kids, documentaries, comedy shows, and reality TV offerings. TV channels include major networks such as NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC, as well as specialist channels such as Redzone, Cartoon Network, and Comedy Central.

If you don’t want to start a Hulu subscription after your free trial, canceling your account is easy. If you don’t cancel your account at the end of your free trial, it will automatically update to a paying subscription and your credit or debit card will be charged. Once updated, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

The simplicity of signing up for the Hulu free trial (and choosing to subscribe or not when it ends), along with the range of content provided by the service make it a great option for anyone who wants to test out the Hulu streaming service.

FAQs

How can I get a free trial of Hulu?

Sign up for a free trial on the Hulu website by selecting the Hulu package that you want to try. Then, provide your personal and payment details. Before the free trial has ended, you’ll need to cancel your account if you don’t want to continue your Hulu subscription.

How long is the Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial is 30 days for basic Hulu and Hulu No Ads, which gives access to the on-demand library only. The free trial for Hulu + Live TV is 7 days and gives access to the on-demand library and 65 TV channels.

How do I cancel my Hulu free trial?

To cancel your Hulu trial, go to your Account page on the Hulu website. Select ‘Cancel’ under the ‘Your Account’ section, and follow the on-screen instructions. You will receive a confirmation email once the account is canceled, and your access to Hulu will end immediately.

How do I change my Hulu plan once I subscribe to one?

To change your plan as a subscriber, log in to your Account page on the Hulu website. In the ‘Your Subscription’ section select ‘Manage Plan’ and toggle the plan you want from ‘Off’ to ‘On.’ The plan you select will be highlighted in green. You can also select ‘Review Changes’ to confirm your choice.