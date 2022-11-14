Paramount Plus is home to NFL and NCAA games. You can catch nearly any local game aired on CBS on the platform. It’s the perfect service for someone who not only likes to watch sports but also wants to enjoy a lot of other programming in the meantime. If you’re on the fence about whether the service is right for you (or there’s just one game you’re dying to catch), there’s a seven-day Paramount Plus free trial that allows you to test out the service before deciding if you want to sign up.

The current free trial is only one week long, but keep an eye out: Paramount sometimes offers a 30-day free trial as a special promotion, especially around major sales events like Black Friday.

What can I watch with the Paramount Plus free trial?

The Paramount Plus free trial gives full access to the entire programming lineup. Watch your favorite over-the-top action shows like “Hawaii Five-O” or find kid-friendly programming like “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron.” You can even tune in to reality TV shows like “Ink Master” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Paramount Plus doesn’t restrict anything in its free trial. You can experience everything the service has to offer, making it easy to decide if you want to stick with the service or not.

How does Paramount Plus’s free trial compare to others?

Paramount+

The basic Paramount Plus free trial lets you watch everything the platform features, and the seven-day free trial is on par with other streaming services. For example, FuboTV also offers a seven-day free trial, while DIRECTV STREAM has a five-day free trial. Hulu offers the longest free trial at 30 days, but that’s only for the on-demand streaming library; there’s no free trial for Hulu + Live TV.

The content you can watch depends on the plan you choose. The Essential Plan offers the full streaming library, NFL games through CBS live, and 24/7 live news, all with limited ads. If you opt for the Premium Plan, you get everything the Essential Plan offers plus more live sports, your local CBS station, and the ability to download shows.

Sign up for free

Interested in checking out Paramount Plus, if only to stay up to date on “NCIS?” It’s easy to do. The first step is to check out the sign-up page.

The sign-up page gives you all the details you need to know, including the length of the trial and the cancellation terms. Once you’ve read through these, select “Continue.” Choose the plan you want. You can choose between Essential or Premium. Decide which one you want, then click “Select Plan.” You might be offered a special promotional bundle. If so, just select “Maybe Later,” then select “Continue” on the next screen. Enter your full name, password, email address, ZIP code, birthdate, and gender, then select “Continue.” Enter your payment info. You can use any standard credit card or a PayPal account. After you’ve entered the information, select “Start Paramount+.”

Your free trial will start as soon as you finish the process.

What’s the cheapest way to subscribe once my trial ends?

There are two price tiers for Paramount Plus: Essential and Premium. Essential is $4.99 per month, while Premium is $9.99 per month. Premium definitely offers more, but it’s double the cost. If you like Paramount Plus and want to continue subscribing, the most affordable option is to consider an annual plan. It’ll save you approximately 16% on either Essential or Premium tiers, at $49.99 and $99.99 per year.

An annual subscription brings the cost down to just $4.17 per month for the Essential Plan or $8.33 per month for the Premium Plan. There’s also the added benefit of it being a one-time payment at the start of the year, and then you don’t have to think about it again — no more monthly withdrawals from your account.

Is Paramount Plus’s free trial worth it?

Paramount+

A free trial is almost always worth it. For starters, you don’t have anything to lose by signing up and trying out a service. Even if something looks great on paper, it might not perform the way you expect. Paramount Plus lets you try out everything the service has to offer (especially if you try the Premium Plan) for a week. To really take advantage of this offer, give it a shot while on vacation — that will give you more than enough time to immerse yourself in the platform.

If you sign up for the free trial, then decide it’s not for you, just remember to cancel the trial before it ends. If you don’t, you’ll find a surprise charge on your account.

FAQs

Is there a 30-day free trial for Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus currently offers a seven-day free trial, but there are occasional 30-day trials offered as special promotions.

Is Paramount Plus free with Amazon Prime?

Paramount Plus is not free with Amazon Prime. However, Amazon Prime does come with Prime Video, which has its own impressive content lineup.

How do I get Paramount Plus for free?

You can get Paramount Plus for free with a seven-day free trial. After the trial ends, you’ll have to pay the subscription fee.