How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Final 2022

If you’re a soccer fan, you’re likely gearing up to watch two of the best teams in sports play in the 2022 Champions League Match. But do you know where you’ll be watching the Champions League Final? Streaming on platforms around the world, the game will take place on Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France, a stadium located in the suburbs of Paris in Europe.

This year’s UEFA Champions League Final features a face-off between Real Madrid vs Liverpool teams on the frontlines. The match will kick off at 9pm local time, which is 3pm ET.

The final was originally scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, but Russia’s status to host the match was revoked in February following the invasion of Ukraine. Fans won’t have the opportunity to tune in again until 2026, as Champions League competition games only happen once every four years – so this is a game to watch if you’re a fan of the sport.

Champions League matches began in 1955, and the UEFA Europa League is a soccer tournament consisting of 32 teams and five rounds in which the winner of the final match is crowned the best club in European soccer at the end of the season.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League Final

USA-based viewers can watch Champions League on CBS Sports Network and TUDN Deportes via a live broadcast. However, subscribing to a streaming service provides guaranteed access to every match, so this may be the better option for viewers looking to watch more soccer games than just this special match.

If you choose to opt for the live streaming route, Paramount+, FuboTV, and Hulu + live TV are all options. And on top of the consistency, these streaming services will also open up a whole other world of content to be explored.

Streaming Service Plans + Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Paramount+ Essential costs $4.99/month;Premium costs $9.99/month Tens of thousands of episodes and movies NFL on CBS live, top soccer games including Champions League live, 24/7 live news with CBSN FuboTV Pro costs $69.99/month;

Elite costs $79.99/month; Latino costs $32.99/month 125 channels;

180 channels;

42 channels Cloud DVR, Unlimited screens Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month with ads; $75.99/month without ads Entire Hulu streaming library + over 65 channels, Disney+ and ESPN+ Cloud DVR storage, watch on two screens at once, six customizable profiles, includes the entire Hulu streaming library

Paramount+

Paramount+ is an on-demand and live TV service where users can access over 30,000 hours of content for one of the lowest monthly costs on the streaming market, starting at $4.99/month. This essential plan will come with some ads, but you can watch without ads by upgrading to the Premium plan for $9.99/month.

The platform is host to Paramount+ Originals and network programming, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, 1883, Seal Team, and more.

And a premium subscription includes access to live TV without any extra fees, as long as you’re in a qualifying area. Paramount+ Sports is a comprehensive alternative for watchers who don’t have access to live TV, as the sports offerings range from UEFA Champions League, NFL, Masters Tournament, Fantasy Football Today, and more. There is a free trial for any of these services, so check it out for a week and see if Paramount+ is for you.

FuboTV

FuboTV

If you’re looking for live sports without subscribing to a cable plan, FuboTV delivers 100+ channels to its viewers, including access to the final face-off between Real Madrid and Liverpool. There are three plans to choose from: Pro, Elite, and Latino (this provides Spanish-language coverage so you can watch sports like the UEFA Champions League matches in Spanish). All three plans include live TV, and the Pro and Elite plans each include a free trial.

FuboTV prides itself on its perfect mix of sports and entertainment. It has all the main channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, including more entertainment-heavy channels like Bravo, E!, HGTV, MTV, and more. And if you’re looking for sports, you’ll find everything you need here, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, college sports, and beyond.

Hulu + Live TV

This package includes the entire content library that Hulu ordinarily provides, in addition to over 65 live TV channels commonly found on network and cable TV for a full tv schedule. There is no free trial offer for Hulu’s live TV plans, but users can sign up for a free trial of any basic Hulu plan to get a feel for the content library and watch the Champions League Final.

Hulu’s live TV has a broad selection of sports offerings, including ESPN, FS1, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and ACC Network. There are also numerous entertainment, educational, family-friendly, and news channels to meet the wants and needs of the whole family.

The full TV schedule can be found on any supported device that you choose to watch on. The UEFA Champions League final can be streamed on CBS Sports Network, which is included in Hulu’s channel lineup.

UEFA Champions League Final 2022 schedule

The Champions League Final will see the face-off between Liverpool vs Real Madrid. The match will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 9 pm local time in Paris, and at 3pm EST. Catch Champions League on your local CBS Sports channel and on TUDN deportes (you can download the TUDN app), and you can find the TV schedule on either of these channels’ websites.

Final thoughts

While the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Final can be streamed on cable, soccer fans can rejoice in knowing that they can watch Champions League matches, semi-finals, and finals, including the final key match where Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head, on a trusted streaming platform.

For serious sports fans, a subscription to FuboTV covers all the sports bases, including Champions League. Hulu + Live TV is a great option for those who are already watching Hulu content or have been wanting to check it out. And Paramount+ offers the opportunity to save money compared to other streaming options. If you’re not sure which service is right for you, check out those free trials and see for yourself.