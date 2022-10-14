The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions began their season in Denver against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche raised up their Championship banner and celebrated with the cup before the first period of their first game of the season. The Avs went on to defeat the Blackhawks 5-2 that game — a win that may turn into a common occurrence this season.

After a long awaited championship parade in downtown Denver, the city has a taste for winning again. This could very well be another winning season for Colorado, so you’ll need to tune in and watch this impressive NHL team play this year.

Where can you stream the Colorado Avalanche games?

Watch the Colorado Avalanche on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Did you know that Sling TV was the very first non-traditional cable option to offer live ESPN?

For this and many other reasons, Sling TV is our preferred service for streaming the Avalanche games this season. For only $35 a month, the Sling Orange plan provides you with sports channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT.

Also, if you are a first-time customer, Sling TV gives you 50% off your first month using the service. This means that for just $17.50, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $25 with Sling Orange & Blue.

Watch the Colorado Avalanche on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

Due to the fact that DIRECTV STREAM offers local channels, local fans of the Avs can watch their team on Altitude. DIRECTV STREAM is one of the few services that carry Altitude, which is your only option other than ESPN+ to stream every single Avalanche game all season long. If you aren’t local, however, you can still catch the Avs game on channels like ESPN, TNT and ABC. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a five-day free trial with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like.

Watch the Colorado Avalanche on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV recently announced a carriage agreement with Altitude Sports, which means that local Avalanche fans can stream games on the Altitude channel of FuboTV. You can also catch the Avs games on the NHL Network and ESPN. FuboTV also provides a seven-day free trial, which is included with all plans. Varying from $33-$99.99 per month, FuboTV is a good option for watching Colorado this season.

Watch the Colorado Avalanche on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

For $69.99 per month, you can stream the Avs games on TNT, ESPN, Hulu Originals and ABC with Hulu + Live TV. This service also gives you access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free, which is optimal for watching your favorite hockey team play. If you prefer to stream without ads, you can pay just $6 more to watch ad-free.

Watch the Colorado Avalanche on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

For $64.99 per month, you can watch Avalanche games on TNT, ESPN and ABC with YouTube TV. Also, for a limited time only, YouTube TV offers a six-day free trial. Although YouTube TV offers one simple plan, you can pay for a higher-resolution display or additional Sports Plus add-ons.

Upcoming Colorado Avalanche games

Monday, Oct. 17: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild @ 8:00 p.m. (NHL Network, ESPN, TNT, and local on Altitude)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets @ 8:00 p.m. (NHL Network, ESPN, TNT, and local on Altitude)

Friday, Oct. 21: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken @ 9:00 p.m. (NHL Network, ESPN, TNT, and local on Altitude)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Colorado Avalanche vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights @ 10:00 p.m. (NHL Network, ESPN, TNT, and local on Altitude)

All times listed are in ET.