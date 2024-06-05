Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

The Stanley Cup Finals begin with Game 1 on June 8, with the Florida Panthers taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

The Panthers are looking for redemption after losing the Vegas Golden Knights last year. Edmonton is looking to prove itself with its first Stanley Cup win since 1990.

Here’s how to watch the action on the ice with a live TV streaming service.

Where can you stream the Stanley Cup Finals?

All Stanley Cup Finals matches will air on ABC this year. Choosing the right streaming service will let you watch the tournament and tune into matches next season.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 30+ No Sling Blue $40 40+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 48+ No

Sling TV only offers local channels, including ABC, in select locations across the country. If you’re in one of those locations, you’re in luck. You’ll be able to watch the Stanley Cup Finals with this affordable live TV streaming service. The Sling channel list also includes ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT — almost everything you’ll need for watching nationally aired matches in the regular season. Sling comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM gives you access to ABC for the Finals, as well as ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT, which is what you’ll need to watch next season. If you’re looking for more sports content to supplement the existing channel list, look at the lineup of sports extras for channels like NHL Network and MLB Network. DIRECTV STREAM also allows for unlimited simultaneous streams and includes unlimited Cloud DVR space for recording shows, movies, and sports events.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final on YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 100+ Yes

YouTube TV shouldn’t be overlooked as an option for sports fans. The streaming service has a lineup that includes locals and a selection of sports channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT, in addition to Fox Sports 1, NBC’s Golf Channel, and SEC Network. You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR so you can record games and watch whenever it’s convenient.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Live TV Only $75.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle (With Ads) $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle (No Ads) $89.99 95+ Yes

Hulu + Live TV includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT — everything you need to catch the action of the Stanley Cup and regular season matches. The channel list also includes sports networks like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and Fox Sports 1. Sports fans will appreciate that a Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. Hulu + Live TV gives subscribers unlimited Cloud DVR.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final on Fubo

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo was created with sports fans in mind, and it shows. Along with local channels including ABC, Fubo has a lineup of channels that allows subscribers to watch local, national, and international sports, including some events that you won’t find on other services. Notably, the service is lacking TBS and TNT. Fubo now offers unlimited Cloud DVR.

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 1: EDM @ FLA | June 8, 8 p.m. ET

EDM @ FLA | June 8, 8 p.m. ET Game 2: EDM @ FLA | June 10, 8 p.m. ET

EDM @ FLA | June 10, 8 p.m. ET Game 3: FLA @ EDM | June 13, 8 p.m. ET

FLA @ EDM | June 13, 8 p.m. ET Game 4: FLA @ EDM | June 15, 8 p.m. ET

FLA @ EDM | June 15, 8 p.m. ET Game 5: EDM @ FLA | June 18, 8 p.m. ET*

EDM @ FLA | June 18, 8 p.m. ET* Game 6: FLA @ EDM | June 21, 8 p.m. ET*

FLA @ EDM | June 21, 8 p.m. ET* Game 7: EDM @ FLA | June 24, 8 p.m. ET*

*if necessary

FAQ

Where will the Stanley Cup finals be played?

Matches will be played at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida and Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Finals for free?

You can watch with a free trial to a live TV streaming service, or with an antenna.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Final without cable?

To watch the Stanley Cup Final without cable in 2024, find a streaming service that gives you access to ABC, like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling in some areas.