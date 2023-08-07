How to Watch Altitude Sports: Best Options 2023

Wondering how to watch Altitude Sports? As the home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, Altitude Sports is the go-to TV channel for sports lovers in the Mile High State. Frustratingly, though, many cable subscribers in the area can’t watch Altitude Sports because their providers don’t carry it. If you’re in this position, the good news is that you can switch to a streaming service – like DIRECTV STREAM or FuboTV – to tune into the channel.

Keep reading to learn how to watch Altitude Sports and stay up-to-date with your favorite Colorado teams.

What is Altitude Sports?

Based in Colorado, Altitude Sports is a sports-focused TV network with broadcast rights to the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Mammoth. All three of these teams are owned by Stan Kroenke, who launched Altitude Sports in 2004.

While Altitude Sports is best known as the place to watch these teams’ games, the channel also covers other sports in the region, including soccer, golf, and local high school and college sports.

What streaming services offer Altitude Sports?

If you live in Altitude Sports’ 10-state region, you can watch the channel on two streaming services: DIRECTV STREAM and FuboTV.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM FuboTV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Altitude Sports ✔ ✔

How to watch Altitude Sports with DIRECTV STREAM

Although DIRECTV STREAM offers four plans, you’ll need at least the second-highest tier option to watch Altitude Sports. Plans with this channel start at $99.99 per month and include popular sports networks like ESPN and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with the option to add on even more sports or entertainment channels.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Choice $99.99 per month 105+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Ultimate $109.99 per month 140+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Premier $154.99 per month 150+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans are solid options if keeping up with Colorado sports teams (or American sports in general) is important to you. If you sign up for one of these three plans, you can watch your Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), like Altitude Sports and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (which airs Colorado Rockies games). But be aware that channel availability is based on your location, and some games are blacked out in certain regions.

Depending on where you live, you should also get local channels where you can watch the NFL, including the Denver Broncos, and other major sports events, like the Super Bowl. Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Golf Channel, MLB Network, and NBA TV are some of the other sports-related channels available through DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch Altitude Sports with FuboTV

With three plan options starting at $74.99 per month, FuboTV offers a slightly more affordable way to stream Altitude Sports and Altitude 2. Each of the provider’s plans has dozens of sports channels – including ESPN and NFL Network – and you can get even more with FuboTV’s six sports add-ons.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 169+ Up to 10 Yes Elite $84.99 241+ Up to 10 Yes Premier $94.99 250+ Up to 10 Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

Whether you’re a fan of domestic or international sports, FuboTV’s plans have plenty to offer. For starters, you’ll get access to your local networks, as well as popular U.S. sports channels, like CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, and Pac-12 Network. But you’ll also get international sports networks, like beIN Sports and Real Madrid TV.

You can customize your FuboTV plan by bundling it with one of the provider’s add-ons. If you’re a big baseball fan, for example, you could purchase the MLB.TV add-on to watch out-of-market MLB games. For basketball lovers, there’s the NBA League Pass. Football fans can opt into the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on.

One downside to FuboTV: If you live in an area with RSNs, you’ll have to pay an additional Regional Sports Fee, which is separate from the cost of your monthly plan. This will add $10.99 or $13.99 per month to your monthly bill, depending on how many RSNs are available in your area.

How to watch Altitude Sports on supported streaming devices

Whether you want to catch a Nuggets game at home or watch Avalanche highlights on your commute to work, there are plenty of ways to watch Altitude Sports. The channel is supported on today’s most popular streaming devices, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and web browsers.

Here’s how to watch Altitude Sports on one of these devices:

DIRECTV STREAM:

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Google TV

Chromecast

Android TV

Chrome

Android Mobile

Apple and iOS

Apple TV

Safari

iPhone/iPad/iPod

Microsoft Edge

Roku

Roku TV

Roku Smart Soundbar

Samsung Smart TV

FuboTV:

Amazon Fire TV

Android Mobile

Android TV / Google TV

Apple TV

Browser

Chromecast

Hisense

iPhone/iPad/iPod

LG TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio SmartCast TV

Xbox

How to watch Altitude Sports on the app

Want to watch your favorite teams and Altitude Sports shows from your phone? With the AltitudeNOW app, you can do just that. Here’s how to access it.

Download the AltitudeNOW app from the App Store or Google Play. Using your streaming service credentials, sign into the platform. Start watching live and on-demand games, highlights, original programming, and more.

Please note that this app has a lot of negative reviews on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

FAQ

Can I watch Altitude Sports for free?

If you sign up for a free trial with DIRECTV STREAM, you can watch Altitude Sports for free for five days. You could also sign up with FuboTV to watch the channel for free for seven days. After the trial expires, you’ll need to purchase a plan to continue Altitude TV streaming.

Can I stream Altitude Sports?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM and FuboTV have Altitude Sports streaming on their platforms. After you’ve signed up for an eligible plan with either of these providers, you can stream Altitude Sports.

Is there an Altitude Sports app?

Yes, the Altitude Sports app is called AltitudeNOW. It’s available to download from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.