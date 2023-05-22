How To Watch The Dallas Stars: Best Options 2023

As the Dallas Stars prepare for the Third round of the NHL playoffs versus the Las Vegas Golden Knights, anticipation is high amongst Dallas fans. You might be stuck wondering how to watch the Dallas Stars for the next chapter of the NHL playoffs. To catch every moment of the live action from the comfort of your own home, there’s no better way to experience the thrill of playoff hockey than with a live tv streaming service. Let’s see what the Stars have in store as they gear up to face the Golden Knights in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

Where can you stream the Dallas Stars?

What channels air the Dallas Stars?

Trying to watch Dallas Stars games can be an ordeal since coverage scatters across multiple networks. NHL Power Play, Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN, ABC, and TNT all air Stars games. NHL Power Play comes included in the basic ESPN Plus subscription and provides access to more NHL games than any other channel or package. In addition, any ABC broadcast game will air live on ESPN Plus. There’s no reason to break the bank on your cable bill each month when each of these channels is so easily accessible via a streaming service.

How To Watch The Dallas Stars on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $45 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $60 47 No

If you’re a big-time sports fan, Sling TV has a lot of important networks for you in its channel list. Dallas Stars fans will be happy to find ESPN and TNT as its offering to how to watch the Dallas Stars, but you’ll have to go check one of the streaming services listed above for ABC. Despite this one shortcoming, Sling TV is still one of our favorite streaming solutions for sports fans since its various plans can include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Fox, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and more.

Other ways to watch the Dallas Stars

Playoff schedule and scores

Round 1: Stars vs. Wild

Game 1: Monday, April 17 (at DAL): Wild 3, Stars 2 (2OT)

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19 (at DAL): Stars 7, Wild 3

Game 3: Friday, April 21 (at MIN): Wild 5, Stars 1

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 (at MIN): Stars 3, Wild 2

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 (at DAL): Stars 4, Wild 0

Game 6: Friday, April 28 (at MIN): Stars 4, Wild 1

Round 2: Stars vs Kraken

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 (@DAL): Stars 4, Kraken 5

Game 2: Thursday, May 4 (@ DAL): Stars 4 , Kraken 2

, Kraken 2 Game 3: Sunday, May 7 (@SEA): Stars 2, Kraken 7

Game 4: Tuesday, May 9 (@SEA): Stars 6 , Kraken 3

, Kraken 3 Game 5: Thursday, May 11 (@DAL): Stars 5 , Kraken 2

, Kraken 2 Game 6: Saturday, May 13 (@SEA): Stars 3, Kraken 6

Game 7: Monday, May 15 (@DAL): Stars 2, Kraken 1

Round 3: Stars vs Golden Knights

Game 1: Friday, May 19 (VEG) Vegas Golden Knights 4 , Dallas Stars 3

, Dallas Stars 3 Game 2: Sunday, May 21(VEG) Vegas Golden Knights 3 , Dallas Stars 2

, Dallas Stars 2 Game 3: Tuesday, May 23(DAL) Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 4: Thursday, May 25(DAL)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 5: Saturday, May 27(VEG)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 6: Monday, May 29(DAL)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Game 7: Wednesday, May 31 (VEG)Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars

Note: All given times are Eastern Standard.

You can find the full schedule on ESPN.com.

FAQ

Why can’t I watch the Dallas Stars on ESPN Plus?

You can watch many out-of-market Dallas Stars games on NHL Power Play, which comes with the basic ESPN Plus subscription.

What channels are the Dallas Stars on?

You can find Dallas Stars games on Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN, TNT, and ABC, in addition to NHL Power Play.

Can I watch the Dallas Stars on NHL Network?

There are no Dallas Stars games on the NHL Network broadcast schedule.