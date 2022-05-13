Everyone loves ample choices when it comes to streaming services. Hulu’s recent expansion to include HBO Max with Hulu covers exclusive channel add-ons, designed to give you the best experience possible by connecting you with your favorite exclusive shows and channels.

Looking to add HBO Max? With HBO Max on Hulu, you can add the service to any base Hulu subscription, unlocking access to hit documentaries, shows, and movies such as Euphoria, Game of Thrones, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., and more. The HBO Max addition to any base Hulu subscription is the ideal choice for anyone that wants to save on entertainment spending, but still want a wide variety of popular and cutting-edge choices to choose from. Below, we’re covering everything that you need to know about how to access HBO Max on Hulu, and how you can benefit from adding the package to your Hulu subscription plan today.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max with Hulu is relatively new to the streaming service that launched in 2020 and partnered with Hulu for the HBO Max Hulu package later that year. When you access HBO, you can enjoy some of the most popular shows on television, such as favorites like Gossip Girl, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Sex in the City, and more. The shows available on HBO Max feature its unique taste and ‘feel,’ and include more scandalous and gripping plot lines than you may catch on cable channels or other streaming platforms. Hulu subscribers can stream HBO Max with the Hulu HBO Max add-on plan.

Why get HBO Max through Hulu?

burdun – stock.adobe.com

When you choose the HBO Max add-on for your Hulu plan, you get full HBO streaming access for HBO live channels, on-demand shows through HBO, and exclusive HBO movies. You can also watch MAX Originals through the HBO app, which you gain access to through adding the HBO Max service addition.

While you can sign up for HBO Max outside of Hulu through HBO’s platform, you won’t have the convenient streaming benefits that HBO Max offers through the platform, such as single-platform streaming and a seven-day free trial before committing to the add-on. HBO Max Originals are included via the HBO Max app when you choose to watch HBO max through the Hulu plan add-on. Apple TV doesn’t yet have this opportunity, leaving many consumers to enjoy HBO Max on Hulu.

How much is HBO Max on Hulu?

The add-on costs an additional $14.99 per month on top of the cost of your Hulu base plan. It’s a slight up-charge to bundle HBO Max with your Hulu HBO Max add-on plan instead of watching shows through the HBO platform. The cheapest ad-based plan on the HBO app costs $9.99 per month, but HBO will require you to access two different apps to stream.

While the HBO Max on Hulu add-on gives you in-platform access to HBO live channels, on-demand shows, and movies, you can also watch MAX Originals in the HBO Max app for no additional cost. However, there are some limitations with this plan. If you choose this add-on, you won’t be able to use Hulu’s recording tool to record shows. You can only watch them live as they air. That’s one of the reasons why many existing Hulu subscribers choose to add HBO Max through the HBO Max on Hulu add-on plan on their streaming service subscription.

How to purchase the HBO Max add-on through Hulu?

Choosing to add HBO Max is simple. You can visit the sign-up page and pick your base plan of choice. From there, you’ll enter your billing information and confirm your email address. After you confirm your information, you’ll be able to log in through the Hulu app and enjoy any HBO live channel, HBO on-demand show, or HBO Max movie in just a few taps. You can watch on up to two screens (or up to five if you choose Hulu + Live TV as your base plan), and you can unlock a seven-day free trial of the add-on in-app when you choose to add HBO Max to your subscription plan.

How to subscribe to Hulu?

After your free trial ends, you can subscribe to a Hulu account of your choice with the HBO subscription addition. You’ll be given an on-screen prompt to sign up, taking you to the account selection page. You can then view shows on the Hulu or HBO app. Here’s what’s included in base account plans, as well as the pricing for each:

Plan Price Per Month Unique Features Ads? (Y/N) Hulu $6.99 Full access to ad-supported streaming library, Student discounts starting at $1.99 per month Yes Hulu (No Ads) $12.99 Full access to Hulu’s streaming library without ads, Access to “last night’s live” episodes of news and streaming networks No Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $69.99 Hulu streaming library + 75 live channel options to choose from, Unlimited Disney Plus and ESPN Plus access, showing fan-favorites like NFL RedZone Yes Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $75.99 Free download of select ad-free movies and shows, Unlimited streaming access with no ad breaks*, Full access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus libraries No *few listed exceptions

Is Hulu with HBO Max worth it?

PhotoGranary – stock.adobe.com

When you sign up for the subscription through Hulu, you’ll unlock full platform streaming access through a single source, instantly giving your viewing experience an upgrade. This add-on is a great choice if you’re looking for more immersive and intense content featuring global talent and award-winning shows. For the ease of streaming and dual platform access, choosing the HBO Max plan is worth the cost, offering a more streamlined solution for your weekends in.

While you can choose to purchase the HBO Max subscription through the app, it’s faster, easier, and provides an overall stronger viewing experience to do it through Hulu. For the quality of your viewing experience alone, it’s worth paying the extra $5 through Hulu’s plan instead of the base HBO Max subscription price.

FAQs

Is HBO Max included with Hulu?

HBO Max is not included in any of Hulu’s base plans. You can purchase the add-on at any time through the Hulu subscription page.

What is the cheapest way to get HBO Max?

The cheapest way to get HBO Max is through its official app and website. However, you may encounter slower streaming rates and will have to view ads on HBO Max’s base plan.

How much does it cost to add HBO Max to Hulu?

It costs $14.99 per month to purchase the HBO Max add-on for Hulu. When you purchase the add-on, you can enjoy a streamlined watch experience through a single app.