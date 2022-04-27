How to Watch the NFL Draft 2022￼

It’s far easier today than ever to watch your favorite sports live from the comfort of your own home. We can’t say witnessing Tom Brady score a touchdown from your living room couch is more exciting than watching it from the sidelines, but we can say it requires less effort (and likely less money, too!). From Hulu + Live TV (our top recommended service) and YouTube TV to Sling and FuboTV, you can access the long-awaited NFL draft with the click of a button and no complications.

As usual, the draft will air on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes, but if you want to keep up with the times, a streaming service subscription is the way to go. We’ll break down the benefits of our favorite streaming services so you can choose the best one based on your preferences. Trust us when we say you don’t want to be out of the loop when it comes to watching the 2022 NFL draft.

Where to watch the NFL draft without cable?

Our all-time favorite streaming service to watch the NFL draft is Hulu + Live TV. Following that, we recommend YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. Here’s what you need to know about each of them before selecting the service that’s best for your lifestyle and personal preferences:

Hulu + Live TV – Our top recommended service

With Hulu + Live TV, you really can have it all. You’ll get over 75 channels, including local stations, and most major cable networks, as well as access to on-demand content, such as Hulu Originals, news channels, and other entertainment. You can even watch certain regional sports networks depending on where you live.

This means you can catch all of your favorite sports games either at home or on the go on NBC, CBS, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, and ESPN. And, as soon as the game is over, you can treat yourself to an episode (or two) of The Handmaid’s Tale — without even leaving your couch.

Hulu + Live TV offers two main plans to choose from, both including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus:

The difference between the two plans is the inclusion of ads or not. You might choose to endure them if you’re trying to save some money, or you might decide that you deserve the ad-free splurge. Although there’s currently no free trial for Hulu + Live TV, whatever plan you decide on, you can always count on the streaming service to deliver a wide variety of entertaining content.

The YouTube TV plan costs $64.99 per month (slightly cheaper than Hulu + Live TV), and gives you access to over 85 channels, including entertainment, news, live sports, and more. These channels include the NFL Network, FOX, NBC, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, the Golf Channel, the Olympics Channel, MLB Game of the Week, and much more.

YouTube TV add-on networks include MLB.TV and NBA League Pass, and with the Sports Plus add-on, you can also access Fox Soccer Plus, NFL RedZone, PlayersTV, PokerGO+, SportsGrid, STADIUM, and more.

We love this streaming service because it has YouTube Originals, you can record content without storage limits, and you can share the account with up to six family members. Plus, there’s no cable box (of course), and you don’t need to worry about any contracts or hidden fees.

We suggest subscribing ASAP because you can get $50 off your first month right now in honor of YouTube’s birthday. With this limited time offer, your first month will come out to only $14.99 (a price that’s unheard of!), and then you’ll pay $64.99 per month thereafter.

FuboTV

FuboTV is around the same price as Hulu + Live TV, and there are also two plans to choose from:

FuboTV offers over 100 channels, including live sports, popular shows, movies, and breaking news. If you’re looking for a plan that benefits the entire family, this one’s for you. You’ll get access to 119 different channel offerings like beIN SPORTS, ABC, Sports 4K, the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, the Olympic Channel, and more. The Pro Plan also provides you with Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and you can watch on an unlimited number of screens (10 at home).

FuboTV’s Elite Plan has even more channels to choose from (175 to be exact), as well as unlimited screens (10 at home, too) and Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space). Both plans offer a seven-day free trial, so sign up today to watch the NFL draft and determine if it aligns with what you’re looking for.

Sling TV

Sling TV is simple and flexible (no long-term contracts), and it’s more affordable than the other recommendations on our list. That’s always a plus! The service’s three different plans include:

The Orange Plan offers 31 channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, and the NFL Network, and you get 50 hours of DVR storage, but you can only stream on one device.

The Blue Plan offers 41 channels, including TNT, CNN, ESPN, FS1, TLC, and USA. You also get 50 hours of DVR storage with this plan, plus you can stream on up to three different devices.

The Orange & Blue Plan is Sling TV’s overall best option. With 50 different channels, including A&E, AMC, Bravo, ESPN, FOX Select Markets, FS1, FX, NBC Select Markets, the NFL Network, you can get 50 hours of DVR storage and can stream on one to three devices.

The best part about Sling TV is that you can get 50% off your first month. Try it out now to watch the NFL draft to see if it’s the right fit for you.

NFL draft first-round picks

Once you’re confident about the streaming service that can provide you with everything you need for the ultimate sports watching experience, you can turn on the 2022 NFL draft, sit back, and relax. The dates, times, and location of each of the seven rounds are as follows:

Round 1 : Thursday, April 28 @ 8:00 pm EST in Las Vegas

: Thursday, April 28 @ 8:00 pm EST in Las Vegas Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 29 @ 7:00 pm EST in Las Vegas

: Friday, April 29 @ 7:00 pm EST in Las Vegas Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 @ 12:00 pm EST in Las Vegas

Now for the first-round top 32 picks…drum roll please!