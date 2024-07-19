How to Watch CBS Sports Network Live in 2024

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a passionate sports fan, having the ability to stream CBS Sports Network is a must. CBS Sports is home to the NFL, PGA Tour, NCAAF, NCAAB, and more. Every week of the calendar year, there’s a major live sporting event taking place on CBS. Why miss out on the fun? Below are some streaming services that have you covered so you can watch CBS Sports uninterrupted.

Which services offer CBS Sports Network?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CBS Sports Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

How to watch CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Ultimate $134.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

While there are cheaper plans with DIRECTV STREAM, CBS Sports Network will only be included on the two biggest plans, Ultimate and Premier.

However, if you want to watch sports exclusively, there is a sports package add-on that can be added to any plan for an extra monthly cost. If you purchase the Entertainment or Choice plan and the sports add-on, you’ll get access to CBS Sports.

DIRECTV STREAM includes unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage and up to 20 screens that can simultaneously stream at the same time.

How to watch CBS Sports Network with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 250+ Yes Premier $99.99 265+ Yes

Fubo’s potential subscribers can rest assured knowing they’ll get CBS Sports Network no matter their budget. Every Fubo package available includes CBS Sports Network, so you have the opportunity to explore additional channels that are non-negotiables for your household’s streaming. Fubo’s larger channel list – even in its most basic package – is a valuable perk to consider as you’re choosing which live TV streaming service is right for you.

In addition to its channel availability, Fubo offers unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage and up to 10 simultaneous screens across the plan.

How to watch CBS Sports Network with Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu Live TV Only $75.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle (No Disney Plus Ads) $81.99 95 Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle (No Ads) $89.99 95+ Yes

Unlike other streaming services that include CBS Sports Network, Hulu + Live TV offers live TV and plenty of on-demand content from its family of services. This perk includes content across Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, so you can enjoy even more entertainment. If you’re just looking for live TV only, Hulu offers that too. However, if you’re going for the more well-rounded packages, keep in mind that you’ll choose between options with or without ads.

In addition to its powerhouse content offering, Hulu + Live TV also includes unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage.

How to watch CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Base $72.99 100+ Yes

YouTube TV’s plan is the most straightforward, as there is only one to choose from. Across the list of top streaming services, YouTube TV is the most affordable option that has CBS Sports Network. Outside of CBS Sports Network, YouTube TV has NFL Sunday Ticket available as an add-on, which gives NFL fans viewing privileges to any local, national, and out-of-market game during the course of the entire season.

Like most other sports streaming services, YouTube TV will also come with unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage and offers up to 6 streams at once.

How to watch CBS Sports Network on the app

With the CBS Sports app, you can check up-to-date scores, stream live videos or highlights of games, and set up push notifications for your favorite sports teams. The app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

FAQ

How can I stream CBS Sports Network?

CBS Sports Network can be streamed on multiple streaming platforms, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live Sports, and YouTube TV. It can also be streamed on any iOS, Android, Samsung, or smart TV device.

Is CBS Sports Network part of Paramount Plus?

Yes, CBS Sports Network is part of Paramount Plus. CBS Sports Network streams multiple professional soccer games a week exclusively with Paramount Plus. These soccer games include all Serie A matches, as well as Concacaf national team competitions.

Does Amazon Prime include CBS Sports?

Amazon Prime includes Paramount Plus, which will include some CBS Sports Network content. Streamers will be able to watch professional soccer games and a couple of NFL games during the season.