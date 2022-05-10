Sling TV Free Trial: How to Get Sling TV for Free

We know what you’re probably thinking: Is Sling TV free? Unfortunately, a free streaming service is a little too good to be true. However, Sling does offer a free trial for new subscribers — which, after all, is the next best thing you could ask for. With over-the-top live TV streaming services becoming more affordable and readily available than ever before, free trials are a great way to test out the service before cutting the cord with traditional cable.

With a Sling TV free trial, you’ll be able to try out any of Sling’s available plans to decide if the channel lineup, DVR, and other features are worth the monthly subscription cost. Depending on your plan, you’ll have access to live programming from networks like A&E, Comedy Central, CNN, FOX News, HGTV, Nick Jr., and TBS. Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Sling TV’s free trial — including how to sign up for one yourself.

What can I watch with my Sling TV free trial?

The Sling free trial works with any Sling TV package: Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue. During the trial, you’ll have access to the entire channel lineup, just like a regular subscription. You’ll find popular networks like AMC, CNN, ESPN, the Food Network, TBS, Comedy Central, the NFL Network, and many more.

When setting up your free trial, you’ll also have the option to customize your trial with add-ons for an additional fee. Try out packages like Sports Extra or News Extra, or add on premium channels like STARZ or EPIX for more variety. While these options don’t come free with your trial period, the ability to include them is a great opportunity to decide what’s most important in your monthly subscription.

How does Sling TV’s free trial compare to others?

Unfortunately, Sling’s free trial offer is constantly changing. As a result, you may see offers for a three-day trial, seven-day trial, or a 50% or $10 discount off your first month instead. It’s not ideal, especially considering free trials have become the norm, and we’d love to see Sling offer a consistent free trial in the future, but for now, you’ll have to keep an eye out for the best deal.

With that in mind, though, Sling’s most expensive package is just $50 per month, compared to FuboTV’s base package of $64.99 per month or Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 per month. Compared to its competition, it’s easy to see why you don’t necessarily need a longer trial period to be enticed by Sling. Hulu’s 30-day free trial is definitely appealing, but at twice the price of Sling’s Orange or Blue plans, it’ll likely take you longer to decide if it’s worth the higher monthly subscription cost.

How to sign up for the Sling TV free trial?

The following steps only apply when a Sling TV free trial is available. However, if you don’t see a trial on the website, all is not lost! You can download the app for another option. Here are the steps you should follow to sign up for a Sling TV free trial on the website:

Head to Sling.com and click the orange box that says “Try it Free.” Enter your email address, create a password, and click “Register.” Once you create your account, choose which package you want to try. The different plan options are: Orange with 32 channels, Blue with 42 channels, or Orange + Blue, which combines both packages for 50 channels. Include premium add-ons and packages to your subscription for a small fee, if you choose to do so. If not, scroll down and click “Continue” to skip this step. Once you’re happy with your subscription, enter your payment information. Keep in mind that once the free trial ends, Sling will automatically start charging your credit card unless you cancel the service.

If the above method doesn’t work, here’s another way to sign up for a Sling TV free trial:

If you don’t see a Sling free trial offer on the website, navigate to the App Store or Google Play to download the Sling TV app. Once you open the app, click “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” Complete the signup process, enter your payment information, and start your Sling free trial. If you don’t want to continue with Sling, be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid being charged for your first month.

How to subscribe to Sling TV once my free trial expires?

Once your trial period ends, you’ll automatically start getting charged for a recurring monthly subscription. So, if you’re happy with Sling TV and want to continue with it, there are no further steps you need to take as your subscription will run for as long as you’d like. However, if you aren’t positive that Sling is the right service for you, you can cancel it at any time. If you don’t want to be charged for your first month, make sure to cancel your subscription before the free trial ends.

If you’re set on committing to Sling TV, keep in mind that there are three main plans to choose from: Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue. The Orange and Blue plans each offer unique channel lineups. For example, with Sling Orange, you’ll get access to 32 channels, including AMC, CNN, ESPN, TBS, and TNT. Sling Blue, on the other hand, features 42 channels, such as FOX, FX, NBC Sports Network, the NFL Network, and USA.

Sling Orange + Blue combines the two packages at a discounted price. Since some channels overlap between the Orange and Blue plans, this package ends up offering a total of 50 channels. If you want to try out different subscriptions, you can switch plans at any time within your account dashboard on Sling.com. To personalize your subscription, you can also add packages and premium channels for a monthly fee. You’ll find add-ons, such as News Extra, Sports Extra, STARZ, or EPIX for more channel variety. Here are the details you need to know about each plan if you’re ready to subscribe to Sling:

Plan Price Per Month Unique Features Ads? (Y/N) Orange $35 32 channels, including Disney and ESPN networks Yes Blue $35 42 channels, including NFL networks and local news channels Yes Orange + Blue $50 Combines all channels from both packages (50 channels total) Yes

Is the Sling TV free trial worth it?

Sling TV is an excellent live TV streaming service that’ll help you save money compared to traditional cable. When a free trial is available, it’s a great opportunity to try out the service before committing to a monthly subscription. You may have to jump through a hoop or two if the trial isn’t advertised on the website, but overall, it’s a fantastic way to experience Sling TV firsthand.

You’ll be able to test out the channel lineup, DVR, and video quality to decide if Sling is right for you before paying a single dollar. So, if you ask us, the free trial is more than worth it to test out one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market. The only downside? If you don’t want to continue with the service, you’ll need to remember to cancel your Sling TV subscription before the trial ends. Otherwise, you’ll automatically be charged for your first month.

FAQs

How can I get a free trial of Sling TV?

Visit Sling.com and click the orange button that says “Try it Free.” If there’s no free trial offer on the website, download the Sling TV app and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free.”

How long is the Sling TV free trial?

Sling’s free trial is constantly changing. When available, the free trial period typically ranges from three to seven days, or it might offer you 50% or $10 off your first month instead.

How do I cancel my Sling TV free trial?

You can cancel your Sling TV trial or subscription from your account dashboard on Sling.com. Simply click “Cancel Subscription,” and then your current subscription will run until the end of the billing cycle.

How do I change my Sling TV plan once I subscribe to one?

You can switch Sling TV plans whenever you’d like within your account dashboard on Sling.com. Click “Edit Subscription” to make any changes, and follow the on-screen instructions to review and confirm your subscription.